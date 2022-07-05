When we talked with Winona Oak last month, she had just released her debut album Island of the Sun. The Swedish singer-songwriter, known by many for her song "Hope" with The Chainsmokers, put together a compelling 13-track set of new and previously released music.



In this episode of Popdust Presents, Ryan Gingery talks to Oak about the album and her extensive summer touring schedule.

Popdust Presents: Winona Oak www.youtube.com

