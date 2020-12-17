Interview: How Record Setter Conquered the Weirdest Year of Their Lives
The Texas screamo band talk to Popdust about imposter syndrome, signing to their dream label, and their new breakout album, "I Owe You Nothing."
Like most things that happened in 2020, the process of recording and releasing Record Setter's second album didn't go according to plan.
It took recording the entire album twice over for the Denton, Texas screamo band — composed of Kyle Pennington, Jacob Morrison, and siblings Judy and Jake Mitchell — to get it exactly the way they wanted it, only for the pandemic to throw a wrench in the release process.
But it's a fitting backstory for I Owe You Nothing, a record that was in the making for over three years. While it's not a "quarantine album" as popularized by the likes of, say, Taylor Swift and Charli XCX, it's an album that proves Record Setter's tenacity as one of the most exciting emo bands to emerge during the darkest year in recent history.
"We actually recorded it twice," Judy said over Zoom from her home in Texas. "We wrapped up right as COVID was getting to the U.S. And with everything going on, everything was taking a lot longer and just up in the air way more than we anticipated. So we were sitting around with the first recordings for probably four or five months. And then we started just getting this itch to redo it."
But the delay in schedule ended up working in Record Setter's favor. Not long before the band had planned to release the final iteration of I Owe You Nothing, they received an email from Kevin Duquette, co-founder of Topshelf Records — a Portland-based independent label noted for bolstering early releases by emo giants like Tigers Jaw, Into It. Over It., and the World Is a Beautiful Place & I Am No Longer Afraid to Die.
A lack of touring this year has meant that Record Setter have hardly any tangible evidence that their music is now being enjoyed by more people than just the small DIY crowds that would frequent their Denton shows. Still, I Owe You Nothing has been receiving notable attention by independent blogs and Internet emo junkies since its release in November, and for good reason; it bursts with a refreshing sense of cathartic release.
Below, Popdust chatted with Record Setter about I Owe You Nothing, signing to one of their dream record labels, and the weirdest year of their lives.
Record Setter bandWill Mecca
Popdust: Tell me about the history of Record Setter's formation.
Jake Mitchell: Judy and I started the band around late November 2011, just as a two-piece. We had been working with another project, but it was kind of falling apart. Judy and I were asked to play a show [in our hometown], and that was kind of our first time — we didn't even have a name. Then I moved to Denton not long after that, but we kept trying to write remotely, while she was living in Houston with our parents at the time. And then when she moved up to Denton, we got Kyle involved.
Kyle Pennington: I just texted Jake one day after they released their first few songs. I said, "Hey, this is sick!" And I think later that day, Jake was like, "Do you play bass?" And I was like, "No." And he said, "Do you want to?" And I was like, "OK!" So I was on bass for a little while before moving to guitar.
Popdust: What was the recording process like, especially having gone through it twice?
Judy Mitchell: The second take was a lot of fun. We had the clearest picture of what we were wanting to do then we've ever had before, and I think it shows for sure. Michael [Driggs, producer] is a big noise head, and we do a lot of noisy, feedback stuff, so he gets into it. That comes out too, which is really sick. The album came out way better than I could've ever hoped.
Jake: I think it's really rare for a DIY band to take two swings at something like that. In its execution, it sounds really confident, in my opinion.
Popdust: In other interviews, you've mentioned that early on you were influenced by a lot of Christian rock bands. Then you said you used to sound like a "Joyce Manor rip-off band." Who influenced this iteration of Record Setter?
Judy: The more I've written music, the more I try to write something that sounds like me. Which is not to say I don't have influences — I definitely do. I got pretty obsessed with Loma Prieta's Lost City. Underoath is probably the biggest influence of mine — they're pretty much my favorite band, and I feel like this album has kind of an Underoath feel here and there. Maybe I'm the only one who thinks that.
Jake: A lot of that stuff is very foundational to why we write music. But then there's also a lot of cross-pollination — like, Kyle comes from a lot of post-rock, indie rock background, then Jake [Morrison, bass] is still very plugged into contemporary Christian music.
KP: I knew him in middle school and he was all about ska.
Judy: Kyle's really into Red Hot Chili Peppers.
KP: My poor first guitar teacher...I would bring in a CD of songs and just come in and say, "OK, this is what we're learning today" every week until I eventually started teaching myself. A lot of my first learning of guitar was Red Hot Chili Peppers and Weezer almost exclusively.
Record Setter - An Explanation (lyric video) www.youtube.com
Popdust: I went to university in Denton, so I was pretty familiar with the music scene there. I was curious how being based in Denton affected your music.
Judy: Before we moved there, we were playing at this church outside of Houston. When we got to Denton, we didn't really know what we were in for. I started messaging a ton of bands on Facebook only to find out that tons of people played in all the same bands.
We were playing one show — I don't remember who the headliner was — but a lot of people were there to see them, and I remember thinking, "Oh sh*t, this is really different." It was really cool, but I instantly felt like they were way out of my league. I pulled back really hard after that. I was thinking, "I'm in over my head. I can't play like this or sing like this." But this is when we were still writing our last record, Purge, so it pushed me to work a lot harder.
KP: But a lot of the shows back then, we weren't even playing anything close to the music we play now. Those other local bands kind of influenced how we approached our instrument and how we write. Now, a lot of our songs aren't just one continuous wall of sound, but it's different parts pieced together that all independently sound different.
Popdust: I feel like in a smaller community like that, local bands have the tendency to become a hotbed of same-y music. How did you distinguish yourself?
Jake: If I'm honest, it probably comes from the fact that we've been playing together for eight years. It's experience more than anything.
Judy: Yeah, I've been writing since I was about 15. So now, 12 years later, this album more than anything was me trying not to care about what is or isn't hip, or whether a certain scene is gonna like it. Which is ironic, because having done that now, all these people care, which is cool! If you follow your own ear, you'll make something better than even what you're inspired by.
Jake: But we say that as a project who tried to force ourselves to sound like a Title Fight rip-off band. [everyone laughs]
Popdust: Do you recall that flip-switch moment of realizing what sound worked for you?
Judy: I think it happened whenever I was writing Purge; the way I was putting it together in a kind of puzzle piece way. I was playing a good chunk of it on acoustic. It was more dynamic, contrasting loud and soft, playing with open tuning. And I thought it just sounded better, and I was actually learning to play guitar better. I thought, "I should have been messing with this kind of stuff a long time ago." I think the loud/soft thing is a pillar of our sound.
Popdust: How was the process of signing to a label during quarantine? And how does it feel now to have your name attached to Topshelf, which is such an important fixture in emo music?
Judy: It's crazy. I've listened to Topshelf since I was in high school, and we also started Record Setter when I was in high school, 17 and working at Pizza Hut. I'm 27 now, so to be on that label that I sort of grew up with is pretty unreal. Especially during quarantine, I didn't think it was going to happen. I didn't think we were going to get signed for I Owe You Nothing, but Topshelf invited us to play at their South by Southwest Showcase this year.
Jake: Then South By got canceled, recording and mixing kind of went into limbo. Then Kevin reached out, and said, "I don't want to be presumptuous, but I'd love to hear [the album]." They were the only label we sent it to—we didn't shop it around. They were so enthusiastic about it. We were just like, "Why the hell wouldn't we do this?"
Judy: And they're all really good people there, so it was a perfect fit.
Popdust: When I was listening to the album, a lyric that jumped out to me was "I'm not emotive enough / Is this enough?" How do you think that relates to your place in the music world?
Judy: My lyrics tend to flow out without me putting much thought in them. Referring to that line, I definitely have imposter syndrome. It also relates to me not feeling "enough" in terms of gender issues. I was dealing with a lot of stress about my voice at the time. But it seems like a few people have found something in that lyric, and I'm glad. I love hearing what words make them feel or think about. My lyrics do tend to be a tad vague, and I like that people can conjure up personalized meanings for them.
Popdust: The overall emotion that I felt from this album was a sense of newfound freedom. Another lyric that stood out was, "My voice is clear for the first time in my life."
Judy: I realized that I was trans while writing Purge. And the first half of this album dates back to right after that. Before, I felt like I had to push myself into a certain sound, and felt like I needed to sound a certain way. I would make the lyrics so cryptic and meaningless because I didn't want anyone to know what I was singing about. I didn't want my parents to hear anything. I was holding myself back and censoring myself. So, that line is about not caring at all about what people will think.
Popdust: What do you hope listeners take away from I Owe You Nothing?
Jake: Keep on rockin'.
Judy: I've actually been thinking about that a lot. I feel like if there's a theme, it's an idea of rumination being damaging. Constantly revisiting things, constantly revisiting moments, fake play-scripting conversations in your head that are never going to happen. All that stuff can be so destabilizing. I think that's the big theme for me going forward.
I Owe You Nothing
7 Black TV Shows You Forgot Existed
The '90s was the golden era for Black television shows in primetime. The success of The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, Martin, Living Single, and others dominated the ratings and made stars out of their casts.
They would show the world that Black people weren't a monolith and had various stories that needed to be seen by a mainstream audience.
Me and The Boys<img lazy-loadable="true" src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yNDk3MTc2OS9vcmlnaW4uanBnIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTY1NzQ4Mzg4NX0.q8BJIgYLGcpfcDsnmg3oGEGL1sTzTrMjY8WO7LJvRBs/img.jpg?width=980" id="358ac" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="cf9c5024de4d913dfb6b9f13be5ac17d" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" alt="The Cast of Me and The Boys" />
The Cast of Me and The Boys<p>Before becoming a host extraordinaire and best-selling author, <a href="https://steveharvey.com/" target="_blank">Steve Harvey</a> was another up-and-coming comedian looking for his big break. This break would come in the form of the ABC series,<a href="https://www.imdb.com/title/tt0108854/?ref_=fn_tt_tt_1" target="_blank"> <em>Me and The Boys</em></a><em>.</em></p><p>Harvey played a widower trying to raise three boys with the help of his mother-in-law. The show premiered in September of 1994 and only ran for 19 episodes. Harvey would find redemption with the success of <a href="https://www.imdb.com/title/tt0115372/?ref_=fn_al_tt_1" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer"><em>The Steve Harvey Show</em></a>.</p>
South Central<img lazy-loadable="true" src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yNDk3MTc3Mi9vcmlnaW4uanBnIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTYxOTM3NDgyMn0.bz8zj8tgZW3a4kUtuKQk7s6P94hwmFn8TTYuHWxcFSw/img.jpg?width=980" id="cbcba" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="a3d45f7765537b050870672904bbb63b" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" alt="The Cast of South Central" />
The Cast of South Central<p>The '90s also saw the growing influence of Los Angeles's street culture in music and film. Movies like <a href="https://www.imdb.com/title/tt0101507/" target="_blank"><em>Boyz N The Hood</em></a> and <a href="https://www.imdb.com/title/tt0107554/" target="_blank"><em>Menace II Society</em></a> gave outsiders a firsthand look at how drugs and gang violence plagued its streets.</p> <p>The Fox series <a href="https://www.imdb.com/title/tt0108936/?ref_=fn_al_tt_2" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer"><em>South Central</em></a> was about a single mother raising her three children in this west coast warzone. Though audiences may have connected with films with a similar premise, <em>South Central </em>failed at bringing the same attention to primetime and was canceled after only 10 episodes. </p>
On Our Own<img lazy-loadable="true" src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yNDk3MTcxNS9vcmlnaW4uanBnIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTY2MzQ4NDM0MH0.hh2PkCuDjsZKLe-pIt6Y1E6jKvc7d6B80jXuv4HknKo/img.jpg?width=980" id="8e153" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="ca73ff80e19b9bcafc2efb0c1b1b9994" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" alt="The Cast of On Our Own" />
The Cast of On Our Own<p>After his parent's death, Josh Jerrico <a href="https://www.imdb.com/name/nm0365216/" target="_blank">(Ralph Louis Harris</a>) now has to raise his six younger brothers and sisters. Hijinx would ensue as Josh would dress in drag as the family's "aunt" to prevent social services from separating them.</p> <p><a href="https://www.imdb.com/title/tt0108888/?ref_=fn_al_tt_1" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer"><em>On Our Own</em></a> premiered on ABC in September of 1994 and co-starred <a href="https://www.imdb.com/name/nm0810620/?ref_=fn_al_nm_1" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">Jussie Smollet</a>, <a href="https://www.imdb.com/name/nm0810619/" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">Jurnee Smollet</a>, and their real-life siblings. The show would air only 20 episodes before its cancellation in April the following year.</p>
Between Brothers<img lazy-loadable="true" src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yNDk3MTcxOS9vcmlnaW4uanBnIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTY1MTM4NjQyMX0.Uvt9ipm_mm5NIpu_F3mkMFkXVi7vl1CEnGeLON0vdxk/img.jpg?width=980" id="1419b" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="e86022aa30c371dcacee822d85466dcc" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" alt="The Cast of Between Brothers" />
The Cast of Between Brothers<p><a href="https://www.imdb.com/title/tt0118268/" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer"><em>Between Brothers</em></a> was a buddy comedy about four Black men living together in Chicago. Debuting on Fox in September 1997, two of its cast members (<a href="https://www.imdb.com/name/nm0362429/" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">Kadeem Hardison</a> and <a href="https://www.imdb.com/name/nm0203508/?ref_=fn_al_nm_1" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">Tommy Davidson</a>) had already experienced being part of a primetime hit series. But unfortunately, lightning didn't strike twice, as <em>Between Brothers </em>came to an end after its move to UPN in March of 1999. </p>
Good News<img lazy-loadable="true" src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yNDk3MTcyMS9vcmlnaW4uanBnIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTYzNTY4Mzg0NX0.p5VBKRmJvZ0jmbA0gKGzjpDofXDg2foLQc1AZwGuzjQ/img.jpg?width=980" id="b506d" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="b4893ca3835f0fa7e9381d240d25be03" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" alt="The Cast of Good News" />
The Cast of Good News<p>The UPN Network was the home of many successful Black sitcoms like <a href="https://www.imdb.com/title/tt0115275/" target="_blank"><em>Moesha</em></a><em>, </em><a href="https://www.imdb.com/title/tt0200353/" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer"><em>The Parkers</em></a><em>, </em>and<a href="https://www.imdb.com/title/tt0284770/?ref_=fn_al_tt_1" target="_blank"> <em>One on One</em></a><em>. </em>However, the spiritual comedy <em>Good News </em>didn't receive the same blessings.</p> <p>The show followed a young pastor (<a href="https://www.imdb.com/name/nm0708981/?ref_=fn_al_nm_1" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">David Ramsey</a>) looking to win over the congregation at a new church. <em>Good News</em> lasted one season before being removed from UPN's lineup in May of 1998. </p>
Out All Night<img lazy-loadable="true" src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yNDk3MTc1Ny9vcmlnaW4uanBnIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTY1MTgyNDgyOX0.ZW_sMW3LXbFDghqZ1DVXXa5WTl66D1_J72tjinYscCk/img.jpg?width=980" id="5eadf" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="fd8344e05dd0cecb11829b3e4256b865" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" alt="The Cast of Out All Night" />
The Cast of Out All Night<p>One would think a show starring legendary singer <a href="https://www.pattilabelle.com/" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">Patti Labelle</a>, <a href="https://www.imdb.com/name/nm0000407/" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">Vivica A. Fox</a>, and<a href="https://www.imdb.com/name/nm0004820/" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer"> Morris Chestnut</a> would be an instant success. However, the NBC series <a href="https://www.imdb.com/title/tt0103506/" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer"><em>Out All Night</em></a> proved otherwise. The show only aired for one season and was so poorly received that many can't recall the show's premise. <em>Out All Night </em>aired from September of 1992 to July of 1993.</p>
Where I Live<img lazy-loadable="true" src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yNDk3MTc1Mi9vcmlnaW4uanBnIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTY0NjIwODk0MX0.nl5_2p59OwMF8DEllIEe-tOL3coJBpSwdPRAEmnO0Nc/img.jpg?width=980" id="f8f60" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="8d4d9d9d9212ce94c7533622272a8409" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" alt="Doug E. Doug star of Where I Live" />
Doug E. Doug star of Where I Live<p><a href="https://www.imdb.com/name/nm0234791/" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">Doug E. Doug</a> was one of the '90s' most popular comedians. When he wasn't performing standup comedy, he was starring in films like <a href="https://www.imdb.com/title/tt0106611/" target="_blank"><em>Cool Runnings</em></a> and <a href="https://www.imdb.com/title/tt0103978/?ref_=fn_tt_tt_1" target="_blank"><em>Class Act</em></a><em>. </em>Doug's charisma and ability to make people laugh earned him his own ABC show, <a href="https://www.imdb.com/title/tt0106171/?ref_=fn_tt_tt_1" target="_blank"><em>Where I Live</em></a><em>.</em></p><br><em>Where I Live</em> was based on Doug's real-life upbringing in New York City. The show was a hit with critics, but lackluster ratings lead to its cancellation after two seasons and 21 episodes (seven of them wouldn't make it to air).
- 6 Popular Black Sitcoms That Should be on Netflix - Popdust ›
- 6 Unnecesarry Character Additions to Popular Black TV Shows ... ›
Coney Island in the winter is a completely different place than during summertime, when it's a brightly lit beachside amusement park.
In the song "coney island," featuring The National, Taylor Swift brings her listeners to the wintertime side of New York's infamous seaside paradise, inviting us to join her on a bench as she mourns the bitter end of a marriage and the end of a season.
One of the song's best lines is sung by The National's Matt Berniger, whose bass voice never fails to haunt. "The question pounds my head / What's a lifetime of achievement / If I pushed you to the edge?" he sings.
All the Times Tom Cruise Was a Total Dick
"There is no such thing as a chemical imbalance"
Considering that he's a man who wears two masks at a time, it should come as no surprise that potential exposure to COVID-19 caused Tom Cruise to explode on his Mission Impossible 7 co-workers during filming.
It's long been known that the legendary film star maintains a chokehold on every set he steps foot on. He does all his own stunts, a decision which has regularly injured him and at one point almost cost him his life. But when held up against the countless other eerie eccentricities that make up Mr. Cruise, doing death-defying stunts like dangling off a plane in mid-flight is actually his most "normal" characteristic.
He divorced all three of his wives when they were 33 years old and allegedly believes, thanks to his Operating Thetan VI level in the Church of Scientology, that he possesses the power to heal sprained ankles and broken joints solely through touch. He also could barely read until he was an adult and has his own holiday in Japan.
"Put Your Manners Back In"<span style="display:block;position:relative;padding-top:56.25%;" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="ee97f2b1c1201fd5d8dd5a50e6b5ddcd"><iframe lazy-loadable="true" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/DChVRGoQXIc?start=525&rel=0" width="100%" height="auto" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" style="position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;"></iframe></span><p>Tom Cruise's insanely uncomfortable Australian <em>60 Minutes</em> interview is tense from its opening moments. Cruise maintains a neurotic grip over the interview the whole time, a sentiment that the reporter (to be fair, purposefully) pushes back on. </p><p>Reporter Peter Overton maintained niceties at first but was quick to ask Cruise why the movie star's management asked him to attend a 4-hour "crash course" in Scientology before setting up the interview. </p><p>"Well you didn't have to; you could have said no," Cruise said with smiling eyes. "I felt I had too," Overton clarified. "Well, that's how you felt," Cruise replied quickly. From there, the interview only grows tenser, as Cruise at one point tells Overton to "put his manners back in." In the star's defense, Overton's questions regarding Nicole Kidman were pretty invasive.</p>
"I've Never Agreed With Psychiatry, Ever"<span style="display:block;position:relative;padding-top:56.25%;" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="833153f1cc313ffc27477d80db05ec91"><iframe lazy-loadable="true" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/tFgF1JPNR5E?start=676&rel=0" width="100%" height="auto" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" style="position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;"></iframe></span><p>Nothing like two creepy white men talking about psychology and a woman's mental health! During a press run for <em>War of the Worlds</em>, Cruise stopped by<em> TODAY </em>to discuss his two-decade-long career and what it was like to embody Orson Welles' idea on film. </p><p>The interview actually started off gingerly, with a spritely Cruise smiling alongside an equally happy Lauer. "You're so much more open," Lauer says at one point. But the discussion soon turned to psychology – a topic that regularly generated some heat from the Scientologist film star – and Cruise's cheerful demeanor quickly became more pugnacious. </p><p>"I've never agreed with psychiatry, ever," Cruise says. "Psychiatry is a pseudoscience." Lauer pushed back against Cruise's attack against Brooke Shields using antidepressants, to which he replied condescendingly, "I wanna see her do well." The interview quickly shifts from that point on. "Do you know what Adderall is? Do you know Ritalin? Do you know that now Ritalin is a street drug?" Lauer evades the question, but Cruise latches on. </p>
"There Is No Such Thing as a Chemical Imbalance"<img lazy-loadable="true" src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yNDk3MTI5Ny9vcmlnaW4uanBnIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTYyMzgwMjE1NX0.2SSfi_o7WIKtVIX_Wwi1wi8J383jZ0Wm7wfwbKpX5uQ/img.jpg?width=980" id="ef6ae" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="e027d32d477ac16f91d456fb6d8b26ee" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" alt="Brooke Shields Tom Cruise" />
Brooke Shields Tom Cruise<p>In the same interview, Cruise completely dismissed postpartum depression and argued that exercise and vitamins could cure depression. Shields soon fought back against those remarks, calling them "<a href="https://www.today.com/popculture/brooke-shields-blasts-cruises-ridiculous-rant-wbna8427947" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">a disservice to mothers everywhere.</a>" "There is no such thing as a chemical imbalance... You don't know the history of psychiatry, I do," Cruise told Lauer in the heated <em>TODAY</em> exchange. </p><p>"All it does is mask the problem; that's what it does. That's all it does. You're not getting to the reason why." When Lauer brought up postpartum depression, Cruise merely said, "Drugs are not the answer. These drugs are very dangerous. They're mild altering, antipsychotic drugs, and there are ways of doing it without that. The thing I'm saying about Brooke is there is misinformation, and she doesn't understand the history of psychiatry...I disagree with it."</p>
"That's Incredibly Rude"<span style="display:block;position:relative;padding-top:56.25%;" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="a1372beb80c8f418cdfefdc450dbb434"><iframe lazy-loadable="true" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/9C4UvvHMoZs?rel=0" width="100%" height="auto" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" style="position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;"></iframe></span><p>In a viral red carpet segment that made the rounds on Ebaumsworld back in 2006, Cruise scolded a reporter who (for some reason) decided to squirt him in the face with a squirt gun. While initially laughing, the mood turned hostile rather quickly. "Hey, hey no, no don't run away," Cruise said to the reporter. "That's incredibly rude. I'm here giving you an interview and answering your questions, and you do something really nasty. You're a jerk."</p><p><center><script async src="//pagead2.googlesyndication.com/pagead/js/adsbygoogle.js"></script><!-- Popdust Mobile Banner 320x100 --><ins class="adsbygoogle" style="display:inline-block;width:320px;height:100px" data-ad-client="ca-pub-4301469008561137" data-ad-slot="6952751205"></ins><script> (adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({}); </script></center></p>
"I'm a Hugger, Know What I Mean?"<span style="display:block;position:relative;padding-top:56.25%;" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="2628392b9d9f312c6c49d1ee9b92d919"><iframe lazy-loadable="true" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/qQgXEkL3NV4?start=158&rel=0" width="100%" height="auto" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" style="position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;"></iframe></span><p>In the same press run for <em>War of the Worlds</em>, Cruise behaved like a mad man during his appearance on <em>Oprah</em>. He jumped on his chair, fist-bumped the ground numerous times, grabbed Oprah's hands and arms without asking, aggressively hugged her. Not to mention, he sprinted after wife Katie Holmes and twisted her arms behind her back before dragging her unwillingly on stage to appear in front of a hysterical audience.</p>
"I Won't Hesitate to Put Ethics In On Someone Else"<span style="display:block;position:relative;padding-top:56.25%;" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="831ec1828730f607bdbbce8cb0df13f7"><iframe lazy-loadable="true" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/UFBZ_uAbxS0?start=356&rel=0" width="100%" height="auto" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" style="position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;"></iframe></span><p>In probably his most legendary interview, Tom Cruise's Scientology video still reeks of blatant misogyny and white male ego. "We are the authorities for getting people off drugs," Cruise says intently to the camera. "We are the authorities on the mind." The interview only gets weirder and more psychotic as it goes on: "I wish the world was a different place. I want to go on vacation...but I can't, because, I know. I <em>know</em>."</p>
- Katie Holmes Talks Tom Cruise Divorce, 'I Don't Have Any Fear Now ... ›
- Tom Cruise and David Miscavige's Super Creepy Scientology ... ›
- Tom Cruise Worms to "Moves Like Jagger" At a Wedding - Popdust ›
11 Most Memorable "Chappelle's Show" Sketches
It's time to revisit some classics.
HBO Max is removing Dave Chappelle's groundbreaking sketch comedy series, Chapelle's Show, from its streaming platform at the end of the year. Back in November, a clip from one of Chappelle's standup made its rounds on the internet.
In this clip, Chappelle implored fans to boycott streaming the show. ViacomCBS owns the rights so Chappelle doesn't receive any money when it's licensed. Netflix honored Dave's requests and removed it before the month ended.
Chapelle's Show debuted on Comedy Central on January 22, 2003. It would go on to become a critically acclaimed success and pop culture phenomenon, and it etched Chappelle's name in stone in the pantheon of comedy legends, along with the likes of Richard Pryor, George Carlin, and Eddie Murphy. Chappelle would use his platform to highlight racial disparities between Black people and other races with edgy and absurd humor. Here is a list of some of the most memorable Chappelle's Show sketches.
Clayton Bigsby<span style="display:block;position:relative;padding-top:56.25%;" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="363566ca1d0f3cbc7545eeaf46c49598"><iframe lazy-loadable="true" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/BLNDqxrUUwQ?rel=0" width="100%" height="auto" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" style="position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;"></iframe></span><p>This sketch featured on the debut episode of <em>Chappelle's Show </em>and set the tone for the outlandish and controversial jokes that made the show infamous. Clayton Bigsby, played by Chappelle, was a blind Black White Supremacist. The added hilarity comes in the form of Bigsby himself being unaware that he is the very thing he hates... a Black person. </p>
Tyrone Biggums<span style="display:block;position:relative;padding-top:56.25%;" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="dc90263d205d7a91b5d84457520fad07"><iframe lazy-loadable="true" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/4eHMgXlugIU?rel=0" width="100%" height="auto" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" style="position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;"></iframe></span><p>The character Tyrone Biggums would be recurring throughout <em>Chappelle's Show</em>'s tenure. Biggums was a drug addict with a heart of gold, but his addiction to crack cocaine makes him a danger to society and himself. His first appearance was the Drug Awareness Day sketch. </p><p><!-- Ezoic - under_second_paragraph - under_second_paragraph --> <div id="ezoic-pub-ad-placeholder-813"><center><script async src="//pagead2.googlesyndication.com/pagead/js/adsbygoogle.js"></script> <ins class="adsbygoogle" style="display:inline-block;width:468px;height:60px" data-ad-client="ca-pub-4301469008561137" data-ad-slot="9626795938"></ins> <script> (adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({}); </script></center></div> <!-- End Ezoic - under_second_paragraph - under_second_paragraph --></p>
The Mad Real World<span style="display:block;position:relative;padding-top:56.25%;" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="ca428743821cfc9bf2dcd82a28eda3b4"><iframe lazy-loadable="true" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/4aGWkc_IDuk?rel=0" width="100%" height="auto" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" style="position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;"></iframe></span><p>The Mad Real World was a hilarious take on MTV's reality series, <em><a href="https://www.imdb.com/title/tt0103520/" target="_blank">The Real World</a>. </em>But instead of a group of eclectic well-meaning strangers living together, it was a jailhouse environment wherein one of the roommates is the constant recipient of psychological, physical, and emotional abuse from his other roommates. </p>
Fisticuff<span style="display:block;position:relative;padding-top:56.25%;" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="5d583ba662a5eeb96dbef4f63390efa2"><iframe lazy-loadable="true" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/LVzxZcB31Jg?rel=0" width="100%" height="auto" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" style="position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;"></iframe></span><p><a href="https://www.imdb.com/name/nm1265067/?ref_=fn_al_nm_1" target="_blank">50 Cent</a> was the most popular rapper at the time of <em>Chappelle's Show </em>launch. Part of his allure was the story of the Queens MC surviving nine gunshot wounds. Chappelle would use this as inspiration to introduce the world to Fisticuff, a rapper who lost hearing in one of his ears because of a gunshot. The idea of a rapper being deaf in one ear is Chappelle taking the already unbelievable and taking it to another level.</p>
The Racial Draft<span style="display:block;position:relative;padding-top:56.25%;" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="4c11861909e7fba973831fd5e6f4114c"><iframe lazy-loadable="true" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/2z3wUD3AZg4?rel=0" width="100%" height="auto" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" style="position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;"></iframe></span><p>The differences between Black people and other races have always been a prominent theme in Chappelle's comedy. The Racial Draft played up the concept of a race being able to lay claim to a celebrity who exemplified them. The draft saw <a href="https://tigerwoods.com/" target="_blank">Tiger Woods</a> (Chappelle) drafted by the Black community and<a href="https://wutangclan.net/" target="_blank"> The Wu-Tang Clan</a> by the Asian community. Guest appearances included <a href="https://www.imdb.com/name/nm0080049/" target="_blank">Yasiin Bey</a> (at the time known as Mos Def), <a href="https://billburr.com/" target="_blank">Bill Burr</a>, and RZA and GZA from The Wu-Tang Clan.</p>
Charlie Murphy's True Hollywood Stories: Rick James<span style="display:block;position:relative;padding-top:56.25%;" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="80e722d277e827875a92570c22575608"><iframe lazy-loadable="true" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/ry2XlLKctiI?rel=0" width="100%" height="auto" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" style="position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;"></iframe></span><p>The chain of events that were inspired by this episode is a testament to how iconic <em>Chappelle's Show </em>had become. This episode was a recount of Eddie Murphy's older brother and cast member <a href="https://www.cnn.com/2017/04/12/entertainment/charlie-murphy-dead/index.html" target="_blank">the late Charlie Murphy</a>'s friendship with the talented yet unstable singer <a href="https://www.biography.com/musician/rick-james" target="_blank">Rick James</a>.</p><p>Not only did this episode give birth to some of the most memorable catchphrases in television history, but it brought Charlie out of the shadow of his megastar brother. It also served as a resurgence of sorts for James, as the sketch would make him the most relevant he had been in years. James would pass away in 2004.</p>
The Hater's Ball<span style="display:block;position:relative;padding-top:56.25%;" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="3062c73b3eb14b1939c6322ad638b594"><iframe lazy-loadable="true" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/fKIwj1TQmFs?rel=0" width="100%" height="auto" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" style="position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;"></iframe></span><p>The Hater's Ball is a gathering of the most hated and hate-filled pimps in the world. They hold a ceremony annually to honor and antagonize the best of the worst. This sketch featured<a href="https://www.npr.org/2011/04/27/135771115/ice-t-from-cop-killer-to-law-order" target="_blank"> rap legend-turned-actor Ice-T</a> and the late<a href="https://patriceoneal.com/" target="_blank"> Patrice O'Neal.</a></p>
The World Series of Dice<span style="display:block;position:relative;padding-top:56.25%;" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="f323f0a89088b8306da531c9a425f390"><iframe lazy-loadable="true" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/kB5XXn0eKow?rel=0" width="100%" height="auto" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" style="position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;"></iframe></span><p>Chappelle's propensity to showcase everyday Blackness as somewhat of an extreme sport is a blueprint that a lot of comedians try to emulate to this day. The World Series of Dice gathered the greatest dice players on the planet in an attempt to crown a king. Some would argue there are more memorable sketches, but this sketch was the introduction of Ashy Larry, played by<a href="https://www.imdb.com/name/nm0712603/" target="_blank"> Donnell Rawlings</a>. </p>
Making The Band<span style="display:block;position:relative;padding-top:56.25%;" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="2c97276fa7fe0b6de3c6c4bea1c998d8"><iframe lazy-loadable="true" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/7JjLd3MufCE?rel=0" width="100%" height="auto" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" style="position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;"></iframe></span><p>The "Making The Band" sketch was another rip on a popular MTV reality series with the same name. <a href="https://www.biography.com/musician/sean-puffy-combs" target="_blank">Sean "Diddy" Combs h</a>andpicked a group of singers and rappers to become the next superstar act on his Bad Boy label.</p><p><em><a href="https://www.imdb.com/title/tt0348963/?ref_=tt_sims_tt" target="_blank">Making The Band 2</a> </em>saw the groupmates engage in weekly scraps with one another, as well as being subjected to Diddy's wrath in the form of shutting down the recording studio or making the group walk from Manhattan to Brooklyn for a slice of cheesecake.Chappelle would play Combs and Da Band member Dylan, who labels himself as the top five greatest rappers of all time. </p>
The Wayne Brady Show<span style="display:block;position:relative;padding-top:56.25%;" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="3f5313d8b45f543e9ae4c33461608e58"><iframe lazy-loadable="true" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/X-zSJljpKNc?rel=0" width="100%" height="auto" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" style="position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;"></iframe></span><p>Dave's frustration with his newfound fame got him to the point of quitting his show.....for one whole episode. Taking his place would be the presumably squeaky clean <a href="https://www.imdb.com/name/nm0103750/" target="_blank">Wayne Brady</a>. Dave took a lighthearted jab at Brady's likability in a previous episode, but this sketch revealed Wayne's dark side, as he makes Dave an accomplice on a joy ride to hell.</p>
Honorable Mention:Charlie Murphy's True Hollywood Stories: Prince<span style="display:block;position:relative;padding-top:56.25%;" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="175f4fd06ea0a7111b2a136dab7d87f1"><iframe lazy-loadable="true" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/ff8LEx9Mw54?rel=0" width="100%" height="auto" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" style="position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;"></iframe></span><p>Charlie Murphy's Rick James story was one of the highlights of <em>Chappelle's Show</em>'s second season. Dave would follow up with Charlie Murphy's Hollywood story about the time he played basketball against <a href="https://www.britannica.com/biography/Prince-singer-and-songwriter" target="_blank">Prince</a>.</p><p>One of the great things about Charlie's stories is when viewers can't know what's real and what's fake. Charlie recalls not only Prince being amazing at basketball but also making pancakes after Prince and his team walked away with the win.</p>
What Is the Point of a Dungeons and Dragons Movie?
Chris Pine is rumored to star in a movie that will somehow be based on the fantasy roleplaying game.
It was recently announced that Chris Pine is in negotiations with Paramount Pictures for the starring role in a Dungeons and Dragons movie scheduled for release in 2022.
Pine is the first star attached to the project, with writing-directing duo John Francis Daley and Jonathan Goldstein slated to helm.
- 7 Worthy True Crime Shows Coming in 2019 - Popdust ›
- How Chris Pratt's Politics Affect Your Life - Popdust ›