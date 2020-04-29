Irrfan Khan was a legend in Bollywood and Hollywood, his talent criss-crossing oceans and carving him out a fantastic legacy.
Khan was diagnosed with a neuroendocrine tumor in 2018. He passed away in Mumbai on Tuesday, April 28 as the result of a colon infection, for which he had been admitted to the hospital last week.
Khan starred in Life Of Pi, Slumdog Millionaire, Jurassic World, and The Namesake and other Hollywood movies. He is best known for his roles in the Bollywood films Maqbool, Haasil, Paan Singh Tomar, Piku, The Lunchbox, and Hindi Medium. His last film, Homi Adajania's Angrezi Medium, which was released just before COVID-19 shut everything down.
His death is deeply felt. India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi wrote on Twitter, "Irrfan Khan's demise is a loss to the world of cinema and theatre. He will be remembered for his versatile performances across different mediums."
Other celebrities and luminaries followed suit, remembering Khan for his talents and wisdom.
Khan was born on January 7, 1967 in Rajasthan, a state in northern India. He studied acting at the National School of Drama in New Delhi starting in 1984, and his first film was a small role in Mira Nair's Salaam Bombay! that didn't make the final cut.
Since then, Khan's movies have grossed $3.6 billion at the box office, and he has received a National Film Award, an Asian Film Award, four Filmfare Awards, and the Padma Shri, India's fourth highest civilian honor. He played an important role in bridging Hollywood and Bollywood, bringing empathy and humor to all the roles he embodied.
He died surrounded by family. "Irrfan was a strong soul, someone who fought till the very end and always inspired everyone who came close to him," read a statement that his family delivered to the Times of India. "We all pray and hope that he is at peace."