Rolling in the Deep (Adele Cover) <span style="display:block;position:relative;padding-top:56.25%;" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="8f62495c4e50ea825343303e42139112"><iframe lazy-loadable="true" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/_sXrTpOVnak?rel=0" width="100%" height="auto" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" style="position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;"></iframe></span><p>While Linkin Park was not known to do covers, their interpretation of Adele's "Rolling in the Deep" at 2011's Apple Music Festival was an emboldened remix that Bennington absolutely demolished. Dripping in sweat and aided by a subtle piano, Bennington's voice was soft and showed the crooner's incredible versatility. At a moment's notice, his voice could crunch with metal-like aggression and transcend into something far more angelic. </p>

Breaking the Habit <span style="display:block;position:relative;padding-top:56.25%;" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="a531ffc67f9279cfbf68294ed6aa2bee"><iframe lazy-loadable="true" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/v2H4l9RpkwM?rel=0" width="100%" height="auto" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" style="position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;"></iframe></span><p>Offered up as LP's first song sung entirely by Bennington, "Breaking the Habit" featured none of Mike Shonda's spitfire rapping, but frankly, it didn't need it. Tackling issues of self-harm, depression, and isolation, "Breaking the Habit" is an odyssey, with Bennington softly approaching the chorus with a hint of self-deprecation in his voice.</p><p>But when the song achieves liftoff, the singer soars and shakes off the hate. At the end of the journey, Bennington sounds changed but shaken. It's one of his finest songs and served as inspiration for millions of kids to keep moving forward.</p>

Faint <span style="display:block;position:relative;padding-top:56.25%;" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="35e485fba91efd15056ebecfd4e9ff23"><iframe lazy-loadable="true" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/LYU-8IFcDPw?rel=0" width="100%" height="auto" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" style="position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;"></iframe></span><p>Sung with a seething heat behind it, Bennington's call of "I won't be ignored!" lit a fire underneath every angsty teenager's butt. A vocalist known for conveying the frustrations of outcasts, Bennington's rugged, ear-cackling scream at "Faint's" halfway mark did just that with raw authenticity. </p><p>By the time of<em> Meteora</em>'s release, LP represented the underbelly of American culture and the collective anger that boiled over post-9/11, with Bennington leading the charge, and let's not forget those badass, epochal strings at the song's kick.</p>

Waiting For The End <span style="display:block;position:relative;padding-top:56.25%;" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="94e62eac38d51667add125601be6391f"><iframe lazy-loadable="true" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/5qF_qbaWt3Q?rel=0" width="100%" height="auto" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" style="position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;"></iframe></span><p>One of LP's most under-appreciated gems, "Waiting for the End" is a moving rhythmic track that was far different than any LP material that came before. Driven by a reggae-infused beat and minimal guitar distortions, the result was a haunting tribute to the demise of a relationship. </p><p>Bennington's frustrations seem almost to implode, as the singer sounds on the verge of tears by the song's chorus, with the sentiment behind "Waiting for the End" eerily applicable to the current moment: "All I want to do is trade this life for something new. Holding on to what I haven't got." Not to mention, it was one of the band's coolest music videos.</p>

BURN IT DOWN (Official Video) - Linkin Park <span style="display:block;position:relative;padding-top:56.25%;" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="f37923b80a4314ddaa0b9c5f1630460e"><iframe lazy-loadable="true" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/dxytyRy-O1k?rel=0" width="100%" height="auto" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" style="position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;"></iframe></span><p>Off of their severely slept-on album <em>Living Things</em>, "BURN IT DOWN" finds the band experimenting with an emulsion of sounds from electronica to hard rock and hip-hop, with Bennington's emboldened cackle piercing through all of it. Here, the singer is a master of his craft, singing each verse with pure sincerity–before ripping our throats out with his loud howl at the chorus. </p>