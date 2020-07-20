R.I.P. Chester Bennington: His Rawest Linkin Park Vocals
The late singer was a one-of-a-kind icon, and a voice that we desperately need right now
On this day in 2017, Linkin Park's iconic frontman, Chester Bennington, tragically took his own life.
His suicide shocked the world. Linkin Park's music had been synonymous with self-empowerment for millions of people. Even as their later efforts took a bashing from critics, LP fans stood behind their band unfettered. One More Light, the group's final and most widely detested effort before Bennington's death, was drastically different than anything that came prior. But in hindsight, the album's relentless pop-leaning optimism more spoke volumes of Bennington's character.
Rolling in the Deep (Adele Cover)<span style="display:block;position:relative;padding-top:56.25%;" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="8f62495c4e50ea825343303e42139112"><iframe lazy-loadable="true" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/_sXrTpOVnak?rel=0" width="100%" height="auto" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" style="position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;"></iframe></span><p>While Linkin Park was not known to do covers, their interpretation of Adele's "Rolling in the Deep" at 2011's Apple Music Festival was an emboldened remix that Bennington absolutely demolished. Dripping in sweat and aided by a subtle piano, Bennington's voice was soft and showed the crooner's incredible versatility. At a moment's notice, his voice could crunch with metal-like aggression and transcend into something far more angelic. </p>
Breaking the Habit<span style="display:block;position:relative;padding-top:56.25%;" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="a531ffc67f9279cfbf68294ed6aa2bee"><iframe lazy-loadable="true" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/v2H4l9RpkwM?rel=0" width="100%" height="auto" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" style="position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;"></iframe></span><p>Offered up as LP's first song sung entirely by Bennington, "Breaking the Habit" featured none of Mike Shonda's spitfire rapping, but frankly, it didn't need it. Tackling issues of self-harm, depression, and isolation, "Breaking the Habit" is an odyssey, with Bennington softly approaching the chorus with a hint of self-deprecation in his voice.</p><p>But when the song achieves liftoff, the singer soars and shakes off the hate. At the end of the journey, Bennington sounds changed but shaken. It's one of his finest songs and served as inspiration for millions of kids to keep moving forward.</p>
Faint<span style="display:block;position:relative;padding-top:56.25%;" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="35e485fba91efd15056ebecfd4e9ff23"><iframe lazy-loadable="true" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/LYU-8IFcDPw?rel=0" width="100%" height="auto" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" style="position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;"></iframe></span><p>Sung with a seething heat behind it, Bennington's call of "I won't be ignored!" lit a fire underneath every angsty teenager's butt. A vocalist known for conveying the frustrations of outcasts, Bennington's rugged, ear-cackling scream at "Faint's" halfway mark did just that with raw authenticity. </p><p>By the time of<em> Meteora</em>'s release, LP represented the underbelly of American culture and the collective anger that boiled over post-9/11, with Bennington leading the charge, and let's not forget those badass, epochal strings at the song's kick.</p>
Waiting For The End<span style="display:block;position:relative;padding-top:56.25%;" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="94e62eac38d51667add125601be6391f"><iframe lazy-loadable="true" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/5qF_qbaWt3Q?rel=0" width="100%" height="auto" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" style="position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;"></iframe></span><p>One of LP's most under-appreciated gems, "Waiting for the End" is a moving rhythmic track that was far different than any LP material that came before. Driven by a reggae-infused beat and minimal guitar distortions, the result was a haunting tribute to the demise of a relationship. </p><p>Bennington's frustrations seem almost to implode, as the singer sounds on the verge of tears by the song's chorus, with the sentiment behind "Waiting for the End" eerily applicable to the current moment: "All I want to do is trade this life for something new. Holding on to what I haven't got." Not to mention, it was one of the band's coolest music videos.</p>
BURN IT DOWN (Official Video) - Linkin Park<span style="display:block;position:relative;padding-top:56.25%;" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="f37923b80a4314ddaa0b9c5f1630460e"><iframe lazy-loadable="true" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/dxytyRy-O1k?rel=0" width="100%" height="auto" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" style="position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;"></iframe></span><p>Off of their severely slept-on album <em>Living Things</em>, "BURN IT DOWN" finds the band experimenting with an emulsion of sounds from electronica to hard rock and hip-hop, with Bennington's emboldened cackle piercing through all of it. Here, the singer is a master of his craft, singing each verse with pure sincerity–before ripping our throats out with his loud howl at the chorus. </p>
Papercut<span style="display:block;position:relative;padding-top:56.25%;" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="e2f47a24dc481f9c585f6fa88987016d"><iframe lazy-loadable="true" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/vjVkXlxsO8Q?rel=0" width="100%" height="auto" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" style="position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;"></iframe></span><p>Showing off his pristine rapping ability, <em>Hybrid Theory</em>'s snappy opener "Papercut" served as the world's introduction to all that Chester Bennington and Linkin Park were. A chic mix of metal and hip-hop with Bennington (only sometimes) dabbling in both. Sure, Mike handled a majority of the rapping, but Bennington was no stranger to it.</p><p>Regardless, on "Papercut," Bennington once again teetered the line between pop savant and rugged metalhead with ease. "It's like I'm paranoid lookin' over my back; it's like a whirlwind inside of my head," he spits as crushing guitars propel him forward.</p>
10 Canceled TV Shows Saved By Fans
If you're loud enough, you just might manage to save your favorite show.
Hollywood is a brutal industry, and sometimes even the highest-quality shows are subject to unceremonious cancelation.
But even if your favorite niche show (that's definitely the best thing on TV so how come nobody else watches it?) does get nuked, try not to lose hope. If enough people are as passionate about it as you are, band together and combine your powers. Persistence pays off, and if you're loud enough, you just might manage to save your favorite show. After all, there's a lot of precedence for fans saving TV shows.
Can We Talk About Michael Jordan Being a Jerk?
Maybe y'all aren't ready for that conversation.
Being the most famous man in the world is hard.
You can't leave your hotel without being swarmed by fans, your every action is analyzed and often criticized, and you're made into a role model you never asked to be. In the 80's and 90's, this was Michael Jordan's reality. At the height of his famous winning streak with the Chicago Bulls, his image was plastered on billboards, TV ads, and sneakers. He was, definitively, the man who changed professional basketball forever and while doing so, he was among the most recognizable and talked about people in the world. Netflix's new docuseries The Last Dance has made all of this abundantly clear. But its also made something else clear: The Michael Jordan of that era was not a kind or compassionate man. In fact, he was arrogant, often selfish, and even cruel to his teammates.