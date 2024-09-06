Fans have been waiting for seven years for a new submission from iconic angst rap-rock band, Linkin Park. When lead singer, Chester Bennington, tragically committed suicide in 2017, the band went on an indefinite hiatus — after creating seven monumental studio albums together. Since then, there's been silence. Until today.

Linkin Park is used to causing a frenzy. Their hit album, Hybrid Theory, catapulted the band into rockstar status in early 2000. For two decades, the group led a movement: reviving rock and roll — mixing in original dance, rap, and pop elements along the way. With tracks like "In The End" and "One Step Closer", Linkin Park was a staple in a defining music movement.

They're one of the best-selling bands of the 21st century, winning many fan-nominated and academy-voted awards such as two GRAMMYs. And now, they're ready to return with fresh faces and an even fresher single.

Last night during a live performance, the band announced that Emily Armstrong of the band Dead Sara will be the latest co-vocalists for Linkin Park. They also will be adding Colin Brittain, a songwriter and producer, as one of their drummers.









In addition, Linkin Park will be releasing their first song in seven years, "The Emptiness Machine" and a new album with lead single, "From Zero", out November 15!









The band is officially back in action, and fans are certainly excited for the return of yet another iconic music group!