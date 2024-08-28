Things I could have predicted this year: the drama surrounding the United States presidential election, Sabrina Carpenter's album being a hit, and the GRAMMY winners. Things I could not have predicted in my lifetime: Noel and Liam Gallagher, the brothers who have been publicly feuding for decades, waving the white flag and getting Oasis back together.

You don't need to be from the United Kingdom to know that Oasis is one of the greatest bands to ever exist. A viral video of The 1975's Matty Healy puts it perfectly: they would be insane not to get back together...and it seems as though they've finally listened.

History books will remember August 27 as maybe one of the best (or worst) decisions a band has ever made. With a pair of hot-headed rockstars who also happen to be related, there's no telling what's going to happen on-stage during the 2025 reunion tour.

However, it seems Noel and Liam are serious this time. After publicly bashing each other for years, with stories and headlines constantly swirling about their constant fighting, Oasis is back. The official accounts of Noel, Liam, and Oasis posted on social media yesterday with the caption, "This is it, this is happening."









The tour will begin on July 4, 2025 in Cardiff, Wales, and proceed to extend throughout the UK for the summer. While you may not get the chance to see Oasis immediately, there are plans in place to expand the tour across other continents...So maybe the United States will see them soon.

While we're all excited that we get to hear hits like "Wonderwall," "Champagne Supernova," and "Don't Look Back in Anger," let's take a look at some of the best moments from Oasis' chaotic past:

1. The 1996 MTV: Unplugged Show

Fans: “I can’t wait for the Oasis reunion!”

The Gallaghers after two minutes on stage together: pic.twitter.com/XKli5vK3CV

— chris🧼 (@bleachy_chris) August 27, 2024

What was unique about Oasis' success is that it seemed driven by the feud. They created some of their best work while being at each other's throats. Their debut album, Definitely, Maybe, tore through Britpop, promptly counting Oasis as the top contender when it came to British pop rock- dethroning Blur and Pulse. But they were still fighting constantly. During their MTV: Unplugged set, Liam pulled out of the show last-minute due to a sore throat...forcing Noel to perform the set alone. Liam sat, shouting at Noel from the balcony as he performed alone. Then, the brothers were set to embark on their U.S. leg of the tour...but Liam once again stayed behind for a few shows to reportedly help settle housing for his then-wife. This forced the cancellation of multiple shows, but it was just the tip of the iceberg.



2. Noel Calling Liam "Monkey Boy" To BBC It was no secret that Oasis couldn't get along. By 2000, multiple tours had been cut short thanks to one brother or the other, multiple band members had quit, and violence was a recurring factor between the group. As their fourth album, Standing on the Shoulders of Giants, was touring, Noel was suddenly replaced as the guitarist.

Oasis’s tour manager bout to have the toughest job in the world: pic.twitter.com/9D0ZC40ecg

— MCFC Tarrant (@la_tarrant) August 26, 2024

Noel then proceeds to phone into BBC and refer to Liam as “monkey boy” and a “a bit of an idiot.” He boasts of being the reason the band is together and says it’s “just been made impossible for me to let alone be on the same stage but be in the same room as” his brother.

3. The Fight at Rock en Seine Festival



Most long-term battles end with some catastrophic explosion. In Oasis' case, it came at the Rock en Seine Festival in 2009. After hearing Noel was planning to quit the band, a brawl ensued backstage (yes, literally at the festival) and Liam even smashed Noel's guitar. Medical staff and security had to be called, and Oasis never made it to the actual performance. In a statement, Noel remarked, "He doesn't like me and I don't like him." That was the end of the band for 15 years until now. But we've seen Noel and Liam Gallagher take constant shots at one another publicly almost everyday since.

4. When Liam Tried To Sabotage The 1996 MTV VMA's



The poor MTV producers from 1995 must have hated Oasis. During their performance at the VMA's, disaster struck as Liam and Noel clearly had been fighting before their set. In a quote from an NYTarticle, "Mr. Strauss, the music critic, wrote in The Times: “Liam Gallagher was swearing up a storm, knocking over the microphone, spilling beer, spitting, making lewd gestures and criticizing the lameness of the event as he sang ‘Champagne Supernova’ intentionally off-key, out of rhythm and with the wrong lyrics.”