There are only a few guarantees in life: death, taxes, and women fighting over the same man. In terms of celebrity drama, the public has always loved pitting women against one another, especially in relationships. Take Olivia Rodrigo and Sabrina Carpenter over Joshua Bassett , Hailey Bieber and Selena Gomez over Justin, and most recently, Carpenter and Camila Cabello over Shawn Mendes.

When Sabrina Carpenter ’s highly anticipated latest album, Short n’ Sweet, debuted on August 23, fans tuned in. It was everything we expected: witty beyond imagination, an upgrade to her Pop Princess status, packed with songs of the summer and catchy throughout. But what we never expected were the songs taking obvious digs at Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello.

To be honest, I didn’t even know Carpenter dated Mendes…and that’s on me for being a casual fan. But the proof is in the pudding, Carpenter and Mendes were spotted countless times last year on celebrity gossip page, Deuxmoi. The pair were flirting outrageously on Instagram. And then he was back with Camila.

And that was it for a lot of us. We didn’t think twice as Mendes and Cabello cozily sidled up to one another, we just let them return to being the weird couple they always were. Then Sabrina started dating Saltburn star Barry Keoghan and we focused on the short stack duo.

But now, we had to go back in the archives thanks to Short n’ Sweet. Songs like Dumb & Poetic take obvious shots at Mendes, Sharpest Tool jabs at Cabello and so does Coincidence. The picture Carpenter has painted isn’t good, and Cabello has even taken a few swings in her own music.

So if you’re just as lost on the Carpenter-Cabello-Mendes love triangle…you won’t be for long. Here’s the story of how Camila Cabello potentially stole Shawn Mendes back from Sabrina.

Shawn Mendes and Sabrina Carpenter Relationship Timeline









We all know how Cabello was with Shawn Mendes first. After two years together, the pair broke up in 2021. Then, after they were seen kissing at Coachella 2023, rumors were rampant about a reunion. Two months later, they called it quits again.

But in the midst of it all comes Sabrina Carpenter. In what seemed like a quick whirlwind, Shawn and Sabrina quietly launched their flirtation on Instagram in December 2022. Mendes posted an Instagram where Carpenter commented, “was it cold tho.”

By January 2023, more dating rumors swirled as Mendes was spotted in Paris and for absolutely no reason. While that may seem like nothing, Carpenter posts from the same 5-Star, Luxury Costes Hotel in Paris a week later. Now that’s suspicious.

In February 2023, Deuxmoi has a sighting of Shawn Mendes and Sabrina Carpenter “on clearly a date.” The anonymous tip came with the description of Carpenter wearing a brown mini skirt and Mendes with a freshly shaved head.

Screenshot of Deuxmoi post r/Fauxmoi on reddit

Close to a week later, they are finally photographed in Los Angeles where People reports Carpenter is clearly wearing Shawn’s hoodie.

Enter Camila Cabello.

Fans began to notice how Camila Cabello was interacting more with Sabrina Carpenter posts on Instagram…even liking her BBC Radio 1 performance of Carpenter’s “Late Night Talking” cover. Screenshots have surfaced of Cabello liking countless Carpenter-related posts from around the time Mendes and Carpenter went public.

By March 13, 2023, ET reported that Sabrina Carpenter and Shawn Mendes were dating but “trying to keep things low-key.” Somehow, this news got broken by The Cancelled Podcast.

This doesn’t last long, however, because Carpenter and Mendes split up sometime between March and April of 2023…and then he’s seen in April with Cabello.

While there are two sides (or, I guess three in this case?) to every story, all signs point to Cabello swooping in on Mendes immediately after (if not during) his relationship with Carpenter.

And now, fans have noticed that one of Camila’s songs from her new album, C,XOXO, “June Gloom” is also about the situation. With lyrics like “If she’s so amazing why are you on this side of town?” and “We’re a house fire for sure/Hope it’ll burn out but it just gets bigger,” are potential nods to her rekindling things with Mendes.









In a recent TikTok, Cabello even posts herself singing along to “June Gloom” which social media users are taking as her official admission to the beef.









Not only that, but Cabello and Carpenter don’t follow one another on Instagram. Which could mean nothing, considering they have shown a lot of support for one another in the past publicly. Either way, the situation is intriguing.

Wait…So Who Is Shawn Mendes Dating Now?

While Cabello and Mendes split two months after the Coachella sightings, it appears that they may be back together again. It seems like old habits die hard with these two (remember those slow walks they did during COVID?)

Cabello and Mendes were seen at the Copa America final on July 14 this year, where Argentina played Colombia. Not only that, but Mendes has also been liking Cabello’s Instagram posts. But, you never know.

Songs on Short n’ Sweet about Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello







Now that you’re all caught up on the drama and fully-invested…you’ll probably want to go back and listen to Short n’ Sweet! And since about half the album revolves around this love triangle, let’s break down which song is about who!

“Taste”

“Heard you’re back together, and if that’s true/ you’ll just have to taste me while he’s kissing you” sings the chorus of this song. If you need me to spell it out for you, this is clearly about Camila Cabello.

“Coincidence”

Ohhh boy, does this tell the entire story. Lyrics include “Your car drove itself from L.A. to her thighs/Palm Springs looks nice, but who’s by your side?” and “Trying to turn past into the present tense”, it’s clear who this is about. And Carpenter adds she’s not shocked they broke up again.

“Dumb & Poetic”

This is for you, Shawn Mendes. Notable lines include “Just because you talk like one, doesn’t make you a man,” “save all your breath for your floor meditation,” “you’d make a great wife/And I promise you those mushrooms aren’t changing your life,” Carpenter rips into Mendes…and this one is obvious.

Potential Songs About Mendes

While Mendes certainly isn’t the only sinner in Carpenter’s stories, there are a few questionable songs where it could be about her other exes. Songs like “Sharpest Tool” refer to finding God at his exes house, which could be a reference to either Mendes or Joshua Bassett.

There’s also a general warning to men, “Lie To Girls,” where she promises you don’t have to lie to a woman to get you to like them…they’ll lie to themselves and make excuses for you if they like you.

Finally there’s the breakup anthem that closes the ironically short and sweet album, “Don’t Smile,” where Carpenter begs her ex to cry that it ended…not smile because it happened. Again, could be a nod to Shawn Mendes and her wanting him to repent.

Regardless, this drama has been fun...and with Short n’ Sweet potentially gearing up for a #1 Billboard Hot 100 chart spot, Carpenter comes out on top.