Tana Mongeau has been a household name in the YouTube community for over a decade now. Growing up, I'd spend hours watching her wild story-times detailing otherworldly scenarios. Although her stories were often NSFW, Tana continued to build a brand for herself: one that was riddled with scandal and clout.

She married Jake Paul on MTV in an admitted scheme to get more clout. She hosted a failed TanaCon that stranded fans, resulting in an apology video and a climb back to the good graces of the public. And her lore goes back years.

Now, Tana Mongeau is the face of The Cancelled Podcast: the fourth most popular podcast in the United States behind heavy-hitters like The Tucker Carlson Show, The Joe Rogan Experience, and Alex Cooper's Call Her Daddy.

The podcast itself is a massive success partially thanks to the honest discourse between co-hosts Brooke Schofield and the aforementioned Mongeau. The pair discuss current events in pop culture (often that they're directly involved in), have regular guests like fellow social media icon, Trisha Paytas, or even singers like Jelly Roll and his wife, Bunny.

But what the duo is most famous for is their drama. They're not afraid to expose ex-boyfriends and failed dates, they will detail harsh encounters with other girls in the social media influencing industry, and they won't hold back on anything. Even if they're being discreet, fans will decode their stories and find the redacted names on Reddit.

Recently, The Cancelled Podcast has soared into public eye beyond the norm. Sure, the podcast was always great...but now, they're dripping with headlines for news sources everywhere. It starts with Brooke Schofield.

Brooke Schofield Vs. Clinton Kane











You may have never heard of Clinton Kane either, but he's a singer (allegedly) hailing from Australia. Brooke has offhandedly mentioned her relationship with Clinton Kane a few times over the course of the podcast...but only recently has she fully exposed him.

After Kane posted a TikTok admonishing Schofield for continuing to "yap" about him while he's moved on, Schofield returned the fire with a fourteen part TikTok series on their relationship. In the series she titles "Who The F*** Did I Marry?", she details how Clinton Kane actually isn't from Australia, and that he had been faking the death of his mother for years, all while gaslighting Schofield into believing him.

Schofield claims Kane painted a childhood with a rich family, a Norwegian, blonde mother who doubled as a Hillsong (yes, that church) pastor. She also provides voice memos where Kane's Australian accent ebbs and flows, sometimes just falling into an American accent. Another story she tells talks about how Kane got pulled over and the ID he gave the officer had a different birthdate on it than the one he had given her, to which he claimed was a fake ID.

The series sparked a social media whirlwind. Everyone had to know what the truth was...and as more and more women came out with similar stories about Kane, Schofield emerged a clear winner. However, the drama never ends there. Kane had to post his own rebuttal on the social media platform.

In a back-and-forth, he-said-she-said moment, Kane versus Schofield took place in front of the entire world. Publications like Rolling Stonepicked up the story...like I said, national news.









Tana Mongeau and Cody Ko

And even more recently, Tana Mongeau has been making headlines for her involvement with fellow YouTuber Cody Ko when she was a minor. While Schofield and Mongeau were touring their podcast, a clip went viral of Mongeau joking about how she slept with Ko when she was a minor.

Ko and Mongeau have made multiple YouTube videos together in the past throughout their careers. Both of them have seen immense success- Ko, from reaction videos and his podcast alongside Noel Miller, and of course Mongeau's own successes. Alarm bells should have been raised years ago, and more concern should be shown about underage content creators who are coming up in the industry.

And for a while, everything continued as normal after that clip. That was until YouTuber D'Angelo Wallace released a video titled "An uncomfortable conversation about Cody Ko." this month. Then, everyone started finally speaking up in defense of Mongeau.

It begs an interesting question: why did it take Wallace's video for us to condemn Cody Ko? Why does everyone suddenly care now when this has been a generally open problem for years?

While both issues have been addressed on The Cancelled Podcast, the public has been obsessed with Schofield and Mongeau's life. With their wholehearted honesty and raw discussions about their lives, their drama, and everything in between, this won't be the end of them.



