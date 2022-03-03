Rozzi released the single “fflow" yesterday. The track is part of the singer’s Berry EP, out April 22 on BMG. Actor Alex Wolff, Rozzi’s partner, stars in the music video. The pair perform intimate choreography set to the song’s building acoustic soul vibes.

Berry also includes the song “Best Friend Song,” which Rozzi performed live on the Hulu original series Dollface, as well as a contribution from legendary funk guitarist Nile Rodgers.

In addition to new music, Rozzi is headlining an International Women’s Day show at The Knitting Factory in New York this Wednesday, March 9. The bill includes our own Demi Ramos, Stalking Gia, Cloe Wilder, and Ok Cowgirl. Rozzi will also play a show March 7 at School Night at Bardot in Los Angeles.

For more about Rozzi and her music, listen to our podcast interview from last year.