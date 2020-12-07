Interview: Samaria Talks New Music and Collabing with Kehlani
The R&B singer sat down with Popdust for an exclusive interview
Early on in her career, Samaria was constantly reminded by friends in the industry that honesty was the key to authentic R&B.
"They would tell me that they know I can sing but to try and approach my beats from more of a relaxed place instead of pushing everything out so heavily," the singer recalls.
"'Trippin' and '5th floor' were an attempt at doing that." Both songs she mentioned are exactly that: sultry R&B jams that slink along unhurried. On "5th floor," Samaria is heard gently coasting alongside the fluid instrumental, cooing in a serpentine hush. On "Trippin," the feat is more braggadocios, with Samaria instead demonstrating her precision on the microphone as she bends and twists the beat to her melodic will.
Samaria has an uncanny ear for melody and has been hustling since she was fresh out of high school back in Oakland, California. After a quiet debut put her on the map, she soon collaborated with Kehlani and Rexx Life Rajj, building a natural buzz and momentum as a budding R&B starlet.
But 2020 soon derailed any sort of tour or promotional plans. But instead of getting discouraged, Samaria instead released a handful of singles (including a sensual Holiday record this past November) and overall tried to see the glass half full and use the year to reflect on progress made.
How have you spent your 2020? Tell me about a few things you've learned about yourself in these last few months.
I spent my 2020 forcing myself to unlearn a lot of bad habits. I felt it was an opportunity to give myself a lot of room to stop and breathe. I was feeling really blocked emotionally, which put a stump in my songwriting. I took advantage of open ears and hearts around me that have been extending themselves to me for a while now - it's definitely helped.
Your songs have such a sexy swagger to them. How do you create tracks like "Trippin" and "5th Floor," and how do you play with your voice in order to give it that distinct momentum?
Taking advice from friends who are also artists, they would tell me that they know I can sing but to try and approach my beats from more of a relaxed place instead of pushing everything out so heavily. "Trippin" and "5th floor" were an attempt at doing that. I realized I could relay the same message in a calmer tone; it's actually pretty fun.
Samaria - 5th Floor (Official Music Video) www.youtube.com
R&B in 2020 seems like such a crowded genre. Where do you think you fit in within the current R&B landscape? Where do you see R&B heading?
I don't necessarily believe that R&B is a crowded genre right now. I think it's right where it's supposed to be.
I grew up on the '90's and early 2000 classics. I've been waiting for it to make a comeback in an original way, and I feel like it definitely has done just that. All of my favorite artists who are in their R&B pocket have managed to make a distinct sound for themselves, which is amazing and proves how progressive R&B can be.
The new music I've been working on is a testament to that. It's a mixture of dark melodies and lyrics over brighter beats that I'm not used to writing to. I'm my toughest critic, and I'm able to hear the growth. I'm super proud of it.
What was it like working with Kehlani?
Working with Kehlani is always inspiring as hell. She's an artist, through and through. The way she puts exactly what she's going through into her art in a way where anyone can relate is a rare skill. I'm always a student first - I love to watch others do their thing and take notes. Maybe we'll work together again soon!
What does 2021 hold for you?
2021 is going to be a fun year. My team and I have had a lot of time to sit and work through different ideas, and I think we've been really patient with it, which is why I'm more excited than I've ever been to release the new stuff. It takes a village, and I have a strong one.
Santa's October
Everything You Need for "Euphoria" -Inspired Makeup Looks
Life is short, go for a bold eye like Jules.
Regardless of how you felt about the hit HBO teen drama Euphoria, you have to admit the looks in the show are pretty iconic.
From Rue's grungy over-sized aesthetic to Jules' femme futuristic looks, there are plenty of outfits shown throughout the series to inspire you to reinvent your whole wardrobe. Not to mention the makeup looks, which are so unique and striking as to have inspired hundreds of Halloween costumes last year. But why reserve a neon eye shadow or sequin eyelid look for Halloween when you can channel your inner Maddie or Jules all year long?
Indie Roundup: Our Five Favorite New Music Releases This Week
Here's what to stream this weekend.
If you're anything like us, you're probably overwhelmed by the sheer number of albums being released on a weekly basis.
Popdust's weekly column, Indie Roundup, finds the five best albums coming out each week so that you don't have to. Every Friday, we'll tell you what's worth listening to that might not already be on your radar.
Jordana, Something to Say to You<iframe src="https://embed.spotify.com/?uri=spotify:album:2A6VsLoEwhNrIX1PnxSNoL" id="43d23" frameborder="0" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="c0e2765824817964f2530f04b869de70" expand="1" height="480" width="100%"></iframe><p>Inspired by 2000s indie rock as much as current rap heroes like Lil Uzi Vert, Jordana Nye's second full-length album, <em>Something to Say to You,</em> is a chameleonic collection of lo-fi bedroom pop. After her early SoundCloud releases caught the ears of New York indie label Grand Jury, Jordana's sound has leveled up — wavering between layered electronica and acoustic ballads — without ever losing her homespun charm.</p>
Dogleg / Worst Party Ever, Go EP<img lazy-loadable="true" src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vbWVkaWEucmJsLm1zL2ltYWdlP3U9JTJGaW1hZ2UlMkZhYjY3NzA2YzAwMDBiZWJiMjVhYjkzNTkxNDJkYWViM2IzMzEyZDY5JmhvPWh0dHBzJTNBJTJGJTJGaS5zY2RuLmNvJnM9MzQ4Jmg9NTQ5MWIwMzBiZjA5ODIwMjlhOGExMjc4OGY2ZDdkN2JmMzRiMjFiOGE5Njk1MTZkYzczN2FlZTgzOTdmYjFjNiZzaXplPTk4MHgmYz0xNjQxNTAwMjA2IiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTYzNjI2NjkyMn0.bm0HvEP0OlqD3CA4ZqtRJWHYLPhNQb8X6X9Lzt6zIKM/img.jpg" id="3c88f" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="b9aae84184b12a4b2de84b15b1052ff0" />Dogleg x Worst Party Ever - "GO"
Winston C.W., Good Guess<iframe src="https://embed.spotify.com/?uri=spotify:album:76e0yvuj6mQqf9A4l2MxR1" id="32d8f" frameborder="0" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="21bd6eeae038c3dd0c92abde74a04988" expand="1" height="480" width="100%"></iframe><p>Winston Cook-Wilson is a songwriter, music journalist, and frontman of the Brooklyn rock band Office Culture. On his latest release under the moniker Winston C.W., <em>Good Guess, </em>Cook-Wilson takes a quieter approach, with his jazzy piano and vocals backed by upright bassist Carmen Rothwell and guitarist Ryan Beckley. At once intimate and spacious, <em>Good Guess </em>acts as Cook-Wilson's reflection on a period of personal turmoil last year in a fitting soundtrack to healing.</p>
Drakeo the Ruler, We Know the Truth<iframe src="https://embed.spotify.com/?uri=spotify:album:3JHBh2GhfyEDtV9n2sSy77" id="fd6b0" frameborder="0" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="9c28db37b4280421677b5cec637ac060" expand="1" height="480" width="100%"></iframe><p>In November, when most of America was awaiting the results of the 2020 presidential election, Darrell Caldwell—the Los Angeles-based rapper known as Drakeo the Ruler — was <a href="https://www.npr.org/2020/12/01/940814717/drakeo-the-ruler-less-than-a-month-out-of-prison-releases-we-know-the-truth" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">released from prison</a> following years of institutional corruption at the hands of Los Angeles' District Attorney, Jackie Lacey.</p><p>Less than a month later, Drakeo has released his latest full-length project, <em>We Know the Truth, </em>a collection of gritty West Coast hip-hop that feels like a culmination of the rapper's emotions while behind bars. He wrote all the lyrics while in prison.</p>
Joan of Arc, Tim Melina Theo Bobby<iframe src="https://embed.spotify.com/?uri=spotify:album:741roIjrflAKmW4Cxe1U3K" id="310d5" frameborder="0" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="915b9785440a12cb635fe3eb4c3acd29" expand="1" height="480" width="100%"></iframe><p>Joan of Arc were one of the most polarizing bands to emerge from <a href="https://www.popdust.com/essential-emo-albums-2645236632.html?share_id=5564901" target="_self">emo's second wave</a> around the turn of the century. Formed by frontman Tim Kinsella after the dissolution of his short-lived yet highly influential band Cap'n Jazz, Joan of Arc offered a more experimental interpretation of the genre. </p> <p>Kinsella's knack for challenging expectations is still prevalent today on the band's final album, <em>Tim Melina Theo Bobby. </em>Idiosyncratic, evocative, and sprawling, the record helps memorialize the legacy of a band whose impact was often overlooked in its heyday.</p>
Slept On: The Latest In Underground Rap
New releases from Baby Smoove, Yung Baby Tate & more
Many of you are waking up to a good amount of mainstream releases this morning. With new releases from YUNGBLUD and Shawn Mendes, pop fans are having a good day today.
"Hardwood Classics" – Baby Smoove<span style="display:block;position:relative;padding-top:56.25%;" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="f061075360f2bf5a44dd80101a8fb803"><iframe lazy-loadable="true" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/bLudiAO5Ud8?rel=0" width="100%" height="auto" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" style="position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;"></iframe></span><p>Soft-spoken Detroit emcee Baby Smoove has never had any issue getting his point across. He is never one to exaggerate, and his bars are often candid. In turn, they're often menacing in their minimalism. </p><p>"Can't even lie, f*cked me up you still alive," he whispers to his foes on "Prada Me," the second track off his excellent new mixtape, <em>Hardwood Classic</em>. "I'll pay like 20k to find out where y'all hide." </p><p>Smoove's voice rarely floats above a soft murmur and is sometimes barely audible above <em>Hardwood Classic</em>'s quaking 808s, but on tracks like "Sleep Walking Pt. 2" and "Floyd May," he implores you to lean in and engage in his hushed conversations. </p>
"After The Rain" – Yung Baby Tate<span style="display:block;position:relative;padding-top:56.25%;" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="7cf66c3c1e1c304ba3a7385dc7152511"><iframe lazy-loadable="true" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/KeR0GRHiOdM?rel=0" width="100%" height="auto" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" style="position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;"></iframe></span><p>Yung Baby Tate is through with comparisons. The ATL emcee and vocalist finally released her <em>After the Rain </em>EP today, her mother's birthday (the legendary Dionne Farris). It's her first release on Issa Rae's Raedio label, which she was signed to earlier this year. </p><p>The braggadocious EP is filled with both audacious bubble-gum rhymes and brooding soulful crooning. Building off the versatile momentum of last year's confident debut, <em>Girls</em>, Tate has begun to distance herself from the Nicki Minaj comparisons that overshadowed her last project. </p><p>Her honeyed voice glides on "Baecation" and cracks like a whip on melodic trap offerings like "Bounce." Overall, it's her charisma that gives the project its distinctive flair. "Oh damn, I just outdid b*tches again," she snaps on "Rainbow Cadillac." "If they wasn't hating so hard, we probably could've been friends." </p>
"Waiting to Die" – Working on Dying<iframe src="https://embed.spotify.com/?uri=spotify:album:2SbgyrDcbsPnuBEeg2amNK" id="3b0cb" frameborder="0" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="cf438e0b18496e0264a98dca40a6a295" expand="1" height="480" width="100%"></iframe><p>The debut project from the platinum-selling production collective Working on Dying, <em>Waiting to Die</em> is a haunting collection of woozy instrumentals and quippy rhymes from indie emcees like Key!, Robb Banks, Lucki, and Father.</p><p>The project is an all-consuming experience. Tracks like "Cedric Benson" and "Loose Screw" are muddied and fast-paced, building on the collective's signature "tread" subgenre. Meanwhile, tracks like "Off the Lead" and "FYB" find newcomers Hula and Lancey Foux casually slinking alongside a distorted gurgle of synths and high hats. WOD's debut will scratch the itch for anyone who loved their grimy work on <em>Eternal Atake</em>.<br></p>
"Belair Baby 2" – LBS Kee'vin<span style="display:block;position:relative;padding-top:56.25%;" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="57762b0729001b95cfdfd02db25c8fb8"><iframe lazy-loadable="true" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/RV4EtSiI1_s?rel=0" width="100%" height="auto" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" style="position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;"></iframe></span><p>LBS Kee'vin's melodic spitfire has earned him a significant amount of buzz in 2020. In January, the Florida emcee <a href="https://www.billboard.com/articles/columns/hip-hop/8548072/florida-rapper-lbs-keevin-signs-visionary-records" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">signed with Visionary Records</a>, which had just announced a massive partnership with Sony Music. LBS then started cranking out work in 2020, releasing <em>Belair Baby</em> earlier this year, only to quickly follow up with its sequel today. </p><p>With features from 42 Dugg, Juicy J, <a href="https://www.popdust.com/interview-2647880210.html" target="_self">and Luh Kel</a>, <em>Belair Baby 2</em> is a captivating ride that rolls along with confidence. Kee'vin bounces hand-in-hand with Dugg's choppy flow on "Shining," before exhaling a turbulent freestyle on "John Doe" and howling with earnestness on "Toxic" and "Mixed Emotions." Kee'vin covers a lot of melodic ground in the project's half-hour runtime, and it makes for a captivating listen.</p>
"Wasteland." – TisaKorean<span style="display:block;position:relative;padding-top:56.25%;" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="0eb5c456bee56a1caafdb44855854d94"><iframe lazy-loadable="true" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/yMd4U5_ZRzU?rel=0" width="100%" height="auto" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" style="position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;"></iframe></span><p>The messy Fruity Loops-inspired beats and quippy bars of TisaKorean made his debut, <em>A Guide to Being a Partying Freshman, </em>a 2019 stand-out. TisaKorean's latest work, <em>Wasteland.,</em> is just as playfully choppy. Here, the Texas "dance-rap" king returns with another collection of witty squawks and exuberant bedroom beats. </p><p>TisaKorean's goal has always been virality, and each song on <em>Wasteland.</em> sounds fit for any range of exuberant Tik Toks. One can't help but smile at the innocence presented on <em>Wasteland</em>. </p><p>On "F*ck It Up," TisaKorean raps enthusiastically about the money he's throwing at strippers, as each dollar bill gets him visibly more excited. On "Sunset," TisaKorean howls about lost love in an atmospheric haze of autotune that is new melodic territory for the emcee.</p><p> But he thrives in minimalist realms like "iRock (Sippin on that Ciroc)" a jaunty club anthem that is presented at goofy face value ("It ain't Thanksgiving, but she gon' eat this d*ck like it's a feast!").</p><p><em>Wasteland.</em> is not meant to be absorbed in one sitting, but rather to be picked apart for whatever viral ideas you have for your TikTok or Triller. It's a niche market for sure, but TisaKorean's knack for curating viral anthems hasn't faltered yet.<br></p>
This Haunts Me: "Jen from Appleton" and the Epic Bath and Body Works Rant
Sometimes you've just got to get yourself that Winter Candy Apple and Iced Gingerbread.
I hope Jen from Appleton, Wisconsin is doing well these days.
As for Angela, the star of the best Bath & Body Works rant of all time (and there are surprisingly many on YouTube), I hope she's living a Winter Candy Apple-scented life to the fullest.
In 2012, the aspiring vlogger posted a rant about her dire mission to acquire two coveted candles from Bath & Body Works: Winter Candy Apple and Iced Gingerbread. The outstanding 11-minute video recounts her harrowing journey to the store in APPLETON, WISCONSIN (it's very important the store is called out for their heinous treatment of Angela).
After the video was discovered and spread across Tumblr, it was recognized as a cultural masterpiece of our time, a treatise on the frailty of the human condition and our undying perseverance to end our own suffering at any cost.
Lady Gaga x Oreo and Other Odd Celebrity Food Collaborations
It's an unprecedented time for brand deals and nonsensical collaborations
I'm convinced that the Supreme Oreos that terrorized the internet (and which I haven't stopped thinking about since) were the cultural reset.
Released in February 2020, right as everything started to go wrong, these bright red Supreme Oreos were met with equally visceral confusion and anticipation. Despite many on the internet claiming that Supreme and Oreo had gone too far, the 3-pack of Oreos inevitably sold out in minutes online.
But the chaos didn't end here. Bidding sites were on fire, with one auction reaching almost $92,000 before being taken down. And apparently, they just tasted like regular Oreos.
It seems Oreo have not learned their lesson. Just announced: their collaboration with Lady Gaga
