Interview and Photo by Jordan Edwards



It's become cliché to call an artist genre-less, but there's no other way to describe Scene Queen. A sugary sweet hook can quickly shift to heavy metal guitars or a thick hip-hop beat.

Her latest single is a collaboration with 6arelyhuman that shows yet another side. "Stuck" is a dance song with a pulsing beat, Y2K energy, and hyperpop vocals. It's yet another element she can add to her unpredictable live shows. The singer-songwriter is known for commanding the stage at festivals and converting new fans.



Scene Queen describes this anything-can-happen approach as Bimbocore (also the name of her 2022 EP). Lyrically, she walks the line of humor and social commentary. It's less of a musical style and more of a philosophy.



We talked to her in Los Angeles about how she got this point and where her music is going.



Your new single “Stuck” features 6arelyhuman. How did you two link up?

We met up in October before my US headliner because I had just sent out an offer to support on the tour, and was so stoked that they agreed and figured we should meet up in person. Turns out our styles blended together really well.



How did you make the song? Did you get to collaborate together in person?

We met up with my usual producer Zach Jones and my other producer friend/songwriter Inverness in LA, and wrote the track and bounced a rough that day. Then 6arleyhuman went home to Texas and sent us back an edited version of their part and smashed it, so that ended up being the final version.

Could you see yourself making more EDM tracks?

I pride myself in doing music from all styles that feel simultaneously nostalgic and fresh, so there really isn’t something off the table for me at this point, especially given I went full country for my song "MILF."



You have a new record on the way. Is there a theme? What does the album mean to you?

I wrote the album about finding my sexuality and reclaiming my power as Scene Queen. So it’s a lot of tales about being young and single, and also a lot of anger towards the hardships that came during that time.



The way your songs shift tempo and mood is really unique. How long did it take you to find that mashup style?

I honestly just never go into the studio with the intention of making a specific style. I just write a bunch of crazy lyrics ahead of time. Then once I say them out loud in the room, my producer and I work together to make the general vibe and build it from there. I also pride myself on keeping everything on the table and not being afraid to take risks—subject matter or genre wise.



“MILF” is wild. Where did you get the idea to make a metal country song?

I honestly just wanted to prove I could make any style bimbocore if I tried, and I was listening to a lot of country at the time, because I spent the entire summer back and fourth from LA to Nashville.

The guitars in your music can be pretty brutal. Is there a metal band or bands that influenced that?

I think I listened to a lot of early metal and post hardcore bands from the 2000s and 2010s that in general influenced my style, but guitar-wise, since I change the vibe so much, it’s hard to pinpoint. The guitars can be influenced by anything from Emmure or Architects sounding to Rage Against The Machine to even pop-punk bands.



It feels like the presence and influence of women in rock is increasing. Do you feel the tide turning?

I feel like there’s a huge shift because women are liberating themselves within music. I feel like it’s so typical for bands to half-heartedly slap a woman as the first of four people on a tour in the smallest print possible and act like they’re changing the scene. I think what makes me the most excited is seeing how many female friends and peers of mine (myself included) just outright refuse to do tours without other women.



Have you always been into pink? Where did the Scene Queen aesthetic come from?

My entire life, my bedroom has always been pink, and pink has always been my favorite color. But when I was younger, I actively chose to wear all black to shows in order to fit in. Once I became an adult, I realized femininity holds so much power, and wanted to present as hyper-femme as possible. For me, that manifests in so much pink. And once I started being all pink, I couldn’t stop. I don’t leave the house unless I’m in it.



You’re known for your high energy live shows. Do you have a favorite venue or festival?

I honestly love playing festivals because I get to play to massive crowds filled with people who love my music, but also people that I can shock or win over with what I do, which is so fun for me. But also I pride myself on making my headlines a super unique and interactive experience, so that’s honestly where I thrive the most. Because I just love chatting with people and making jokes.





