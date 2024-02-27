Three years after their debut album High Dive, SHAED is gearing up for their sophomore LP. Although the band hasn't announced the release date, they've started to share music from the project.



The first single, "Everybody Knows I'm High." is a shift from the ethereal pop of "Trampoline" to a warmer hazy rock sound. The tone is matched by a sunny psychedelic music video the trio shot throughout Los Angeles.



Watch vocalist Chelsea Lee, Max Ernst, and Spencer Ernst talk to Jordan Edwards about the music they've been making, upcoming live shows, and the story behind the wild music video.

SHAED | Popdust Presents





