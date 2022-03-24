The last time we spoke with Shamir, he was prepping what would become his 2020 self-titled album. With the standout track “On My Own,” it became a critical success and showcased the singer-songwriter’s full rock form.

Now Shamir is back is with a new album, Heterosexuality. The 10 tracks explore the steps someone might go through to find their true identity. Despite mixed reviews, The Las Vegas native calls the album his best ever. The sound is dense and complex--exactly how he intended.

From his home in Philadelphia, Shamir talks to Jordan Edwards and Demi Ramos about how Heterosexuality was made, his songwriting process, and how he reacts to critics.