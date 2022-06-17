Simi started her career as gospel singer, but over the last decade, she's shifted styles and evolved into one of Nigeria's most popular performers. Rooted in traditional African music, she's recently embraced Afrobeat, working with some of the continent's most successful producers.



The singer-songwriter's latest album, TBH (To Be Honest), is a collection of songs that touch on multiple styles and moods. She talks to Jordan Edwards and Demi Ramos about her musical journey, motherhood, and being one half of a power couple with husband Adekunle Gold.

