Sky Katz is evolving. Known to many as Tess on the Disney Channel show “Raven’s Home,” the actress and musician is ready for more grownup roles. This starts soon with the Netflix original series Surviving Summer, in which she plays a Brooklyn teenager sent to live in Australia.

Her music career is changing too. Though she started as a rapper, Katz’s latest single “Breakup Song” has more of a pop punk vibe.

In this interview, Jordan Edwards and Demi Ramos ask her about how she got to this point, and where she wants to go from here.