In late 2019, Surf Mesa (Powell Aguirre) released "ily (i love you baby)," an interpolation of Frankie Valli's "Can't Take My Eyes Off You," sung by Emilee. The song spread quickly across TikTok, and by early 2020, it was a viral hit. The track landed on charts around the world, including the Billboard Hot 100.



But Surf Mesa doesn't want to make sounds for TikTok. He has plans for a long career as a solo artist, DJ, and producer. In the two years since "ily" blew up, the Seattle native has diversified his sound and collaborated with artists including Madison Beer and Gus Dapperton. His latest single "Marching Band," features Nitti Gritti.



Fresh off his appearance at Hangout Fest (and meeting some adorable shelter puppies), Surf Mesa talks to Jordan Edwards and Demi Ramos about festival season, building a career, and the music he can't wait to release.

Surf Mesa (Full Episode) | It's Real with Jordan and Demi www.youtube.com

Surf Mesa met puppies from The Haven no kill animal shelter while playing Hangout Fest.