Taylor Bennett loves music, and he's fascinated with the concept of genre. On Coming of Age, he creates an eclectic mix of pop, hip-hop, and rock. It includes guest spots from Jeremih, Matt and Kim, and Tom Higgenson of Plain White T's.



But Bennett is more than a musician. He created Be Yourself, an activewear brand and collaboration with Champion. He's a dad, an LGBTQ+ advocate, and manager for his brother, Chance The Rapper.



From his hometown of Chicago, Bennett talks to Jordan Edwards and Demi Ramos about Coming of Age, growing up with Chance, and how to build a career in the streaming era.

Taylor Bennett | It's Real with Jordan and Demi www.youtube.com