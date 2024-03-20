For the first time in years, I decided to watch The Bachelor.Maybe it's because my friends were talking about it incessantly and I have a severe case of FOMO. Maybe it's because I felt contractually obligated to write about something related to television and pop culture. Either way, I locked in for Season 28 led by Joey Graziadei, who the internet has spent the past year fawning over.

But here's the thing: I genuinely have grown to vehemently dislike just about everyone in this show. As a 25 year old woman, I'm appalled by the behavior of everyone (including you, Joey). Last night's Women Tell All episode left me with one consistent question: were the women aware what show they signed up for?













Beginning with Kelsey Anderson, who made it all the way to the final three and realized she might not be okay with him seeing other women. This is a similar problem that Maria Gorgas had, who essentially sent herself home via an epic self-sabotage attempt that resulted in her being deemed the people's princess. However, I have my qualms with Gorgas as well.

Maria had her issues with Lea and Sydney among others, who respectively seemed more focused on fighting with other women in the house than talking to Joey. But this entire season, Maria has been complaining, or talking over someone, or talking herself out of being on the show, so I'm having trouble seeing why people are finding her inability to communicate impressive.

She started struggling beyond the inner-household issues when she realized she didn't want to see Joey date a bunch of women. Sound familiar? Again, you all signed up to go on a show with 30 women and you're angry he's cheating on you? I understand why she'd want to be the next Bachelorette- the reverse is a much better situation.













Once a dying franchise, ABC somehow has revived The Bachelor with successful spinoffs like The Golden Bachelor and Bachelor in Paradise. Yet, the thing about the show is that it's a weird concept. These engagements hardly last, mostly because you get to know your future spouse within the span of three months...and in that span of time they've been dating many other people. Ideal.