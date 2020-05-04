The Beastie Boys Have Been Treated Unfairly Since MCA's Death

When Adam "MCA" Yauch lost his fight to cancer in the spring of 2012, his death all but ensured the demise of the Beastie Boys.
The legendary hip-hop trio had suddenly become a duo, and Mike D and Ad-Rock said that they had promised MCA they wouldn't make any more music after his passing. The surviving members had truthfully lost the spark that had powered their careers. Yauch's youthful exuberance both on stage and off was the driving force behind hits like "Sabotage" and the empowering feminist-laden track "Sure Shot." In 2014, when Universal Pictures asked if the former could be used in an Arnold Schwarzenneger film of the same name, Mike D quickly shot them down without hesitation. MCA had stated in his will that "his likeness or art, including his work with the Beastie Boys, was not to be used for advertising purposes."
As one of the most prominent hip-hop groups of the decade, the surviving duo has since fought tooth and nail to keep that wish intact. In 2014, the duo became embroiled in a vicious court battle with Monster Energy Drink. The corporation had created a video that featured five Beastie Boys songs in a "Beastie Boys Megamix," at one point flashing the message "RIP MCA" across the screen. Mike D and Ad-rock had never been approached about the project and sued for $2.5 million. They won the lawsuit later that summer, walking away with $1.7 million after a judge found "ample basis" for concern. Monster, who in 2020 reported a net worth of over $2 billion, filed an obnoxious appeal. "Although Monster Energy has great respect for the verdict of the jury, we strongly disagree with it." The appeal was quickly shot down.
GoldieBlox Preemptively Sues Beastie Boys Over Commercial Dispute www.youtube.com
The group's legal victory had been one of two that year. Earlier in the spring of 2014, the toy company GoldieBlox used the song "Girls" in a viral commercial that had been viewed over 8 million times. The group "did not threaten legal action" but validly claimed copyright infringement and requested compensation. The toy company instead freaked out and filed an official lawsuit against the band. They argued the "ad was a parody and therefore protected under fair use" and that the company was actually trying to "make fun of the Beastie Boys song." GoldieBlox eventually ended up issuing a public apology after the group told them of MCA's wish. "When we tried to simply ask how and why our song 'Girls' had been used in your ad without our permission, you sued us," the Beastie Boys wrote in a statement. The toy company acknowledged they were not aware of MCA's wish.
In 2015 the group was in court again, this time with TufAmerica, who sued the group for a slew of samples featured in their sophomore effort Paul's Boutique–often referred to as the "Sgt. Pepper of Hip-Hop." A judge ended up throwing out the lawsuit when it was discovered the TufAmerica didn't actually even own the samples in question. Shortly after, in 2017, disturbing allegations of sexual misconduct emerged against the playwright Israel Horovitz–Ad-Rock's father. "I believe the allegations against my father are true," Ad-Rock responded in a statement. "I stand behind the women that made them."
The constant whirlwind of stress and trauma that has followed the Beastie Boys surviving members is heartbreaking, and in recent years it hasn't gotten much better. Spike Jonze was revealed to be developing a Beastie Boys biopic that would fondly reminisce on the group's rise and how MCA's energy changed them forever. This past month, Pitchfork tore the film to shreds. "Spike Jonze's New Beastie Boys Movie Is No Fun," read the headline. The film lacked the "trickster spirit" the trio had been known for, the review read, at one point comparing it to "a bowl of soup." "The film is a big, uncomplicated love letter."
Considering what Mike D and Ad-Rock have experienced since MCA's death, It's cruel to assume the retired emcees would still possess any of that juvenile, care-free energy. The final moments of the film follow the band's heartbreak after MCA's death. The last shot is of Ad-Rock and Mike D hugging. "He was a living contradiction of how or what you're supposed to be or do," the group said in the film. Since today is the anniversary of MCA's death, we hope the Beastie Boys are able to honor Adam Yauch's legacy in peace, and in whatever way they please.
Paul's Boutique (20th Anniversary Remastered Edition)