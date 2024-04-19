By now, I've expected almost everyone to have streamed Taylor Swift's new album: The Tortured Poet's Department. Thanks to Swifties, and those curious to see if the album was about ex Joe Alwyn or ex Matty Healy (hint: both). TTPD broke Spotify's streaming record in less than 12 hours. And then, two hours after the album released, she dropped a second installment...The girl never sleeps.

With 14 total albums, The Tortured Poet's Department is a bit of a stylistic shift from her previous release, Midnights. We're introduced to a heartbroken Swift, one who embodies vengeance and yearning through synth beats and biting lyrics. Her two features include Post Malone, on "Fortnight", and Florence and The Machine, on "Florida!!!" You can listen to the album here:











Produced alongside her go-to squad, Jack Antonoff and Aaron Dressner, Swift continues to challenge herself as an artist despite having conquered every accolade. While some songs lay flat (and maybe this has something to do with Antonoff's production methods), others shine as instantaneous classics amongst Swift's already impressive, groundbreaking discography.

The main takeaways from Taylor's insight on her past few years is that Matty Healy had a much bigger impact on Swift's story than we thought. We learn that Joe Alwyn cheated on Taylor in Orlando, Florida, and that's why the state is mentioned so often throughout. And, furthermore, we learn that she still hates Kim Kardashian.

While this may not be the best album in her extensive collection, there are a handful of gems that stand out. With 31 songs total, The Tortured Poet's Department can seem a bit redundant at times...and other times, Swift's voice is often drowned out by stylistic beat choices and synths that don't make much sense.

The fire for Swift burns bright throughout the world, but it's important to note that she's constantly churning out music. To be in creator-mode 24/7 means that not every song is going to be their best work...It's statistically impossible, but Taylor will fare well nonetheless.

This isn't your average album review, so I won't delve into every song and lyric that may mean something...but here's your essential rundown:

Popdust Hits: "Florida!!!", "But Daddy I Love Him", "Who's Afraid Of Little Old Me", "My Boy Only Breaks His Favorite Toys"



Popdust Misses: "Down Bad", "The Tortured Poets Department", "I Can Fix Him (No Really I Can)", "loml"

Songs About Joe Alwyn: "Florida!!!", "So Long, London", "loml", "I Can Do It With A Broken Heart", "How Did It End?"

Songs About Matty Healy: "The Tortured Poets Department", "Guilty As Sin?", "Down Bad", "Chloe or Sam or Sophia or Marcus", "The Smallest Man Who Ever Lived", "I Can Fix Him (No Really I Can)"

Songs About Travis Kelce: "So High School", "The Alchemy"

Songs About Kim Kardashian: "thanK you aIMee"



Popdust's Rating: ⚡⚡⚡ 1/2