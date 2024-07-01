Interview and Photos by Jordan Edwards

On Friday (June 28), The Warning released Keep Me Fed. Led by the singles "More" and "S!CK," it could be the album that propels the band to the front of rock's new wave.



Raised in Monterrey, Mexico, The Warning is made up of sisters Daniela (guitar/lead vocals), Alejandra (bass/vocals) and Paulina (drums/vocals) Villarreal. After a cover of Metallica's "Enter Sandman" went viral in 2014, they appeared on The Ellen DeGeneres Show. This boosted their audience on YouTube and led to more opportunities in the United States. They've spent the last 10 years shaping their sound, which has evolved into a mashup of '90s and 2000s hard rock styles.



Although they've been playing together as a band for more than a decade, their popularity has soared over the last few years. Riding the recent rock resurgence, the sisters have gained a huge multigenerational following. They recently notched their first top 10 rock single ("S!CK"), and last week, they performed on Jimmy Kimmel Live! (watch below).



They're not just gaining fans, they're earning respect. The sisters have played shows with legendary acts like Guns N' Roses, Foo Fighters, and Muse. Within the online drumming community, Paulina is considered a rising star. Last year, Drumeo named her Rock Drummer of the Year.



We met up with The Warning in Los Angeles to talk about their music and family bond.

Your new album Keep Me Fed is out. What was it like to record?

Paulina: The process of recording this album was very different from our prior albums. For starters, we did it at a studio in Monterrey, Mexico, which is our hometown. Our producer traveled several times from LA, in between our tours as we had time, so it was a more relaxed experience recording it at “home.”

The cover is amazing. How was it made?

Alejandra: Paulina had this idea of the eccentric abundant table to portray excess and overconsumption. We are on top of that table disrupting this scene, and we were able to bring it to life thanks to an amazing photographer, Marco Reynoso, who captured our idea perfectly. All of the items on the table were real, and we included some “hidden clues” about each song on it.

Earlier in your career, you had a more straight forward hard rock sound. Some of your newer songs have an alternative metal/Queens of the Stone Age vibe. How has your music evolved over the years?

Paulina: As we evolve and grow up as individuals, our music does too. We started our careers as kids, so obviously we grew! Not only as people, but as musicians too. Each album is a representation of the growth we’ve had. We are constantly experimenting with sounds and lyrics. This time around, the evolving sound is a reflection of what we are living through and inspired by now.



What were your favorite bands growing up?

Daniela: We grew up in a very musical environment with parents who are music lovers. As a result, we were deeply influenced by their musical taste. Some of the bands we grew up listening to are Muse, Queen, Elton John, Pink Floyd, AC/DC and more.

Jordan Edwards/Popdust

How early did you start making music together? Do you remember the first songs you wrote?

Daniela: Pau has been writing songs since she was tiny, maybe 8 or 9 years old, but the first thing we wrote together was our first EP, Escape the Mind, which really was our internal songwriting experiment and first experience recording songs in a studio.



At what point did you realize that being in a band together could be a career?

Alejandra: Even though we started playing together in a very casual way, we’ve always taken this very seriously. The moment we realized that we were meant to be a band together was when we released our first album.



How did your parents support your dreams?

Daniela: They have always been by our side since day one and have believed in our dreams without fail. Today, they are part of our management team. Our dad is still in charge of all the equipment and tech stuff, and mom helps us as a personal manager. They have cared for us in every way and have supported our decisions.



How much have you focused on making it in the states? How important has that been to you?

Paulina: We want to take our music everywhere - every corner of the world, if possible. So a huge part of that is obviously the USA, but every country is important for us. In the US, we have a significant bond with our US fans, and have been welcomed by the rock community in a very special way.



Which sister got in trouble the most when you were kids?

Paulina: Probably me, I’m just very active haha.



How would you describe your bond as sisters?

Alejandra: We definitely have a super special bond. We have a special communication bond, as only sisters can, and our relationship is our first priority. We are completely honest, and I think that gets reflected in our music and in our live shows. We enjoy what we do and are blessed that we get to do it as a family who love each other very much. We wouldn’t be able to do it any other way!

The Warning - Automatic Sun (Live on Jimmy Kimmel Live! / 2024)

