Fans of Wild 'N Out know TRAETWOTHREE as a clever lyricist who commands the stage and is quick with a comeback. Outside of the show, he's building a career as an artist. Signed to Ncredible/ Art@War / Atlantic Records, he released Out the District last year. The album featured collaborations with Blueface and DDG. His latest single, "Outside Like This," was inspired by a night that changed when he spotted his ex at a party.



Starting Feb. 25 in his hometown of Los Angeles, TRAETWOTHREE will hit the road with mentor Nick Cannon as part of the Next Superstar Tour.



Watch him talk to Lisa Diasparra about recent music, performing on Wild 'N Out, and how an encounter with Cannon changed the course of his career.





