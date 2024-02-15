Although he found early success as a rapper, Travis Mills always liked the idea of being in a band. He grew up admiring blink-182, MxPx, and The Used. Early groups didn't work out for various reasons, and he found solo success with tracks like "Diemonds" and "Young & Stupid."



In drummer Nick Gross, Mills found a musical partner with the drive to make their band a success. Together as girlfriends, the duo has embraced the music that shaped their youth. They enlisted producer John Feldmann, the Dr. Dre of pop punk, to complete their sound. Over two albums and an EP, they've created anthems that sound like artifacts of the early 2000s, rather than recreations of TRL rock.



Released this week, "shut & kiss me" sounds like it could have been on the Road Trip soundtrack. It's the first new music for the band since the EP Over My Dead Body last May.

The partnership has not only allowed them to make music they love; it's given them an opportunity to play and record with some of their favorite artists. This summer, girlfriends will join Avril Lavigne on her North American tour.



Watch Mills and Gross talk to Jordan Edwards about their experience with girlfriends, touring with Lavigne, and making music at The Noise Nest.

girlfriends Tour Dates with Avril Lavigne



Wed Aug 14 — Ottawa, ON — Canadian Tire Centre

Fri Aug 16 — Toronto, ON — Budweiser Stage

Tue Aug 20 — Buffalo, NY — Darien Lake Amphitheater

Wed Aug 21 — Hartford, CT — The XFINITY Theatre

Fri Aug 23 — Holmdel, NJ — PNC Bank Arts Center

Sat Aug 24 — Mansfield, MA — Xfinity Center

Tue Aug 27 — Wantagh, NY — Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater

Thu Aug 29 — Camden, NJ — Freedom Mortgage Pavilion

Sat Aug 31 — Bristow, VA — Jiffy Lube Live

Sun Sep 01 — Charlotte, NC — PNC Music Pavilion

Tue Sep 03 — Alpharetta, GA — Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

Wed Sep 04 — Nashville, TN — Ascend Amphitheater

Fri Sep 06 — Cuyahoga Falls, OH — Blossom Music Center

Sat Sep 07 — Clarkston, MI — Pine Knob Music Theatre

Mon Sep 09 — Milwaukee, WI — American Family Insurance Amphitheater

Tue Sep 10 — Chicago, IL — Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island

Thu Sep 12 — Minneapolis, MN — The Armory

Sat Sept 14 — Winnipeg, MB — Canada Life Centre



For more from girlfriends, follow them on Instagram and TikTok.