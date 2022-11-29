By Jordan Edwards



Turnstile were nominated for three Grammy Awards earlier this month, capping an unlikely two-year rise to become one of America’s biggest bands. But was it really out of nowhere?

Sure, they don’t have a hit radio single. "HOLIDAY" doesn't appear in a crucial Netflix series scene (it should). But a popular song on social media or streaming platforms doesn’t always translate to a building a giant fanbase. Louis Theroux isn’t selling out The Shrine.

Instead of charting how the Baltimore band got to this point, let’s talk about why they became so popular.





Rock is Back in Style

Rock music is simply bigger now than it’s been since the early 2000s. There's absolutely a right place/right time element to all this.

But just being a rock band doesn't equal popularity. Frontman Brendan Yates' voice is perfect for this era. Part Perry Farrell, part Ian McKaye, he can soar one moment and shout over a monster guitar riff the next. It's easy to listen to, and it's appealing to different types of fans.

Turnstile at the Shrine Expo Hall in Los Angeles

Building a Fanbase

This is not a case of an obscure group suddenly landing a huge TikTok hit. The band has been together for more than a decade, releasing a steady stream of EPs and albums. Their versatile sound (we'll get to that in a moment) appeals to a larger audience than something that's strictly metal or strictly punk.



They've also toured with a wide range of acts including New Found Glory and Superheaven, always with the fan experience in mind. The TV appearances opened the door that was already being pushed open.



Versatility

Many outlets, including their hometown Baltimore Sun, have labeled Turnstile "hardcore punk." While some of their songs fall into that category, the band is much more than that. One of their Grammy nominations is Best Metal Performance for "BLACKOUT." Yes, the Grammy definition of "metal" is historically flexible, but "BLACKOUT" fits the category.



It's also clear the band is fond of the 1980s. "Fazed Out," for example, is closer to thrash than any brand of punk. And of course, one of the band's signatures is the subtle use of synths and pianos. Used sparingly, it's a secret weapon that acts as a palate cleanser.



While it’s not rare for band to be versatile, it’s rare for a band to be versatile and authentic. Anyone can rip a Randy Rhoads guitar solo, but does it feel natural?

Turnstile at the Shrine Expo Hall in Los Angeles

Focus on the Music

The graphic on the banner that hangs behind drummer Daniel Fang is basically a giant pixelated dot. On stage, they mostly wear dark T-shirts and jeans. It’s refreshing compared to the maximalist Y2K vibes embraced by the generation behind them, reminiscent of the flannels adopted by grunge bands. The simplicity and anonymity of that style was a response to the spandex and hairspray favored by the bands they were replacing.



Without this distraction, Turnstile has been able to perfect their distinct style.



They're Fun

The music is heavy, the imagery is dark, but the band doesn't take themselves too seriously. When we saw them in Los Angeles, the show started with a sing-along of Whitney Houston's "I Wanna Dance with Somebody (Who Loves Me)."



On Instagram and YouTube, they dedicate many of their posts and videos to fans enjoying their live show. They seem genuinely grateful for the support, knowing that their success is due to an old school devotion and love for rock 'n' roll.

Turnstile at the Shrine Expo Hall in Los Angeles

With Grammy nods, big venues, and an upcoming arena tour with Blink-182, it will be interesting to see what the next wave of Turnstile music sounds like. Whatever they release, fans will probably love it and music nerds will (unsuccessfully) try to categorize it.



We can't wait.



