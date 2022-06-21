Last week, Dutch duo Vicetone released the single "Barcelona Nights." Inflected with Spanish guitar and a laid-back dance groove, the track is an infectious summer jam that reflects Ruben den Boer and Victor Pool's global reach. It follows the album Legacy, released last year.



Since forming a decade ago, Vicetone have become festival favorites and in-demand producers. They've also remixed songs by superstars like Dua Lipa, The Weeknd, and Adele. Listeners may know them best from singles like "Astronomia" and "Something Strange," which both boast more than 270 million Spotify streams.



Pool and den Boer took a break from recording to talk to our Ryan Gingery about "Barcelona Nights," how they approach remixes, and life in their home base of Nashville. Watch the full interview (and the track's visualizer) below.

Live with Vicetone! Hosted by Ryan Gingery www.youtube.com





Vicetone - Barcelona Nights (Official Audio) www.youtube.com



