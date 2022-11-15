Put Demi Ramos and Victoria Konefal together, and things get rowdy. The pair have stayed close since their days at Laguardia High School in New York.





After graduation, Konefal moved to Los Angeles and began auditioning. She was working at a sushi restaurant when she received the call that she would be playing Ciara Brady on Days of Our Lives. (Yes, she just returned to Salem).





Despite the success and and a Daytime Emmy Award, Konefal is still a grounded, grateful New York City girl at heart.



So crack open a Four Loko and get to know one of Daytime's brightest stars.





