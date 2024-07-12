Last week, Washed Out (Ernest Greene) released his fifth album Notes From A Quiet Place. It's a lush collection of sunny pop songs perfect for a summer drive. The standout track "Running Away" drips with nostalgia and the optimism of young love.



Riding the wave of Hype Machine and the music blog boom of the late 2000s, Greene rose to become one of electronic music's most respected musicians. Tracks like "Feel It All Around" and "Amor Fati" have become modern classics and party playlist staples.



Watch him talk to Jordan Edwards and Demi Ramos about making the new album, life in rural Georgia, and how Portlandia changed his life.

Washed Out Full Interview | It's Real with Jordan and Demi

