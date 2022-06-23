Since the release of their full-length debut Double Dare in 2016, Waterparks has constantly shifted. Each of their five albums has its own vibe and musical direction.



Their first single on Fueled by Ramen, "Funeral Gray" is more organic than the top-heavy sound of their well-received 2021 album Greatest Hits. The song sounds like it could actually be from the late '90s rather than the imitation '90s sound that some of their peers have settled on.

Jordan Edwards and Demi Ramos talked to frontman Awsten Knight about the band's evolution, the support he gets from Joel and Benji Madden, and why he's so excited for the rock resurgence.

Waterparks (Full Episode) | It's Real with Jordan and Demi www.youtube.com

