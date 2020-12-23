The Strangest Christmas Specials in TV History
Should we just Cancel Christmas Specials?
Christmas is an impossible holiday for pop culture to get right.
While there have been some successful hits in recent years, it's worth noting that a successful holiday special is as rare as Santa Claus himself. The outing is practically a guaranteed failure from the jump, and rarely ever pans out the way it's initially intended. From Tabitha Stephens in blackface to Santa Claus being raised on lioness milk, here are the most uncomfortable Christmas specials in history. You may not want to watch them, but you can't look away.
Bewitched: "Sisters At Heart" – 1970
On this incredibly problematic holiday episode of Bewitched, Samantha's daughter, Tabitha, wants to be "sisters" with her new black friend Lisa, so she casts a spell to give them both polka dots. Meanwhile, Tabitha's father loses out on a job opportunity after his racist boss falsely believes that he is married to a woman of color. To quell his bigotry, Tabitha's mother, who is a witch, casts a spell on her husband's superior, so he see's everyone, including himself, as having dark skin. The result is nauseating.
What Are Eminem's Best Albums?
A list of the Rap God's greatest releases
When word got out that Dr. Dre had signed a white rapper from Detroit in the late '90s, people were shocked and confused.
After the catastrophe that was Vanilla Ice, white rappers became persona non grata in Hip-Hop. However, Marshall Mathers changed that by becoming one of the most successful emcees of all time.
The Slim Shady LP (1999)<img lazy-loadable="true" src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yNDk4NzQ0Ny9vcmlnaW4uanBnIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTYxNjIwNTA5OX0.zO6k59Xh4FG6ABjByxWdG1En2PKz_eRqkDfadbyApas/img.jpg?width=980" id="91b73" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="9c166e3eb675eb459e0de73a03db2517" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" alt="The Slim Shady LP Album Cover" />
The Slim Shady LP Album Cover<p>Eminem released an independent album called <a href="https://open.spotify.com/album/0FQ1ab1KzaOpZWZBFNNpzP" target="_blank"><em>Infinite</em></a> in 1996 before signing to Dr. Dre's <a href="https://www.interscope.com/record-label/aftermath" target="_blank">Aftermath Records</a>. The album got trashed by critics and led to the creation of his Slim Shady persona. Slim Shady was Eminem's unhinged alter ego who was hellbent on terrorizing the world that tortured and bullied him growing up.</p> <p><a href="https://open.spotify.com/album/0vE6mttRTBXRe9rKghyr1l" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer"><em>The Slim Shady LP</em> </a>was released in February of 1999. The album's content was just as satirical as it was sadistic. Eminem covered topics that were more in the realm of a horror movie than a Hip-Hop album. Shock value aside, the album sold 4 million copies and earned Em two Grammys. </p>
The Marshall Mathers LP (2000)<img lazy-loadable="true" src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yNDk4NzQ0OS9vcmlnaW4uanBnIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTYwODg5MDkzM30.UPW7YAGr6BbCrIV5ARKeGtAy-Ei0EsqQTz2xmOk7fpw/img.jpg?width=980" id="2dfe4" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="33eb61f839104d4fe67a85bd77c27f32" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" alt="The Marshall Mathers LP Album Cover" />
The Marshall Mathers LP Album Cover<p>Eminem's major label debut saw him become Hip-Hop's public enemy. His homophobic barbs and rhymes about mutilating women made him rap's reigning king of controversy. Eminem used this newfound hatred and leaned in even more with the offensive lyrics on his follow up, <a href="https://open.spotify.com/album/04Xgxe2lRRSK9MN3xDt16s" target="_blank"><em>The Marshall Mathers LP</em></a><em>.</em></p><p>No one was safe from Eminem's wrath. Whether it was a pop star, his wife Kim, or his mother, Em made it his mission to be Hip-Hop's resident villain. Released in May of 2000, the album was another commercial success achieving diamond status. </p><p>The song <a href="https://open.spotify.com/track/3UmaczJpikHgJFyBTAJVoz" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">"Stan,"</a> about an obsessed fan, became a pop culture reference and was added to the Oxford English Dictionary in 2017.</p><p><center><script async src="//pagead2.googlesyndication.com/pagead/js/adsbygoogle.js"></script><!-- Popdust Mobile Banner 320x100 --><ins class="adsbygoogle" style="display:inline-block;width:320px;height:100px" data-ad-client="ca-pub-4301469008561137" data-ad-slot="6952751205"></ins><script> (adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({}); </script></center></p>
The Eminem Show (2002)<img lazy-loadable="true" src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yNDk4NzQ1MS9vcmlnaW4uanBnIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTY0MjI5NDYwNn0.KaHPwtzzr1IdtyTmPX4a9fvvma-DOs8gY9BhgbFeEck/img.jpg?width=980" id="df754" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="6c674de7b4a774b0b89399eb37bb31e3" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" />
The Eminem Show Album Cover<p>In 2002, you'd be hard-pressed to find a rapper more popular than Eminem. He went from obscurity to superstar in fewer than two years. But while he was experiencing professional highs, he also had some personal lows. A gun charge and a bitter separation from his wife were first hand looks at the downside of his newly acquired fame.</p><p>Em addressed his distaste for celebrity life on <a href="https://open.spotify.com/album/2cWBwpqMsDJC1ZUwz813lo" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer"><em>The Eminem Show</em></a><em>. </em>He still managed to be his controversial self, but there was a subtle level of maturity that didn't exist on his previous albums. <em>The Eminem Show </em>was another successful outing, becoming Eminem's second album to go diamond.</p>
Recovery (2009)<img lazy-loadable="true" src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yNDk4NzQ1Ni9vcmlnaW4uanBnIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTY1MTU1NjAzM30.W5SJDft5mR_DX0watVy3ROgAuoh0_UR59ajEA0QFhlA/img.jpg?width=980" id="4c77b" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="b8a223e57bd46b345e0b83e55d71dbc2" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" alt="Recovery Album Cover" />
Recovery Album Cover<p><a href="https://www.rollingstone.com/music/music-news/d12-rapper-proof-fatally-shot-97200/" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">The death of his best friend Proof</a> and a battle with drug addiction almost ended Eminem's career and life in 2005. Eminem took a hiatus to get sober and grieve the loss of his childhood friend. Eminem would resurface with the album <a href="https://open.spotify.com/album/7MZzYkbHL9Tk3O6WeD4Z0Z" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer"><em>Relapse </em></a>in 2009<em>. </em></p> <p>Fans were ecstatic over Slim Shady's return, but the album was a disappointment from a creative standpoint. Eminem redeemed himself the following year with <a href="https://open.spotify.com/album/2MJQbOV9HgYh8y773aEdHV" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer"><em>Recovery</em></a><em>.</em> On his previous albums, Eminem went out of his way to be derogatory. <em>Re</em>covery, however, told the story of a man on a road to redemption. It was less about Slim Shady and Eminem and more about Marshall Mathers. </p>
Music to Be Murdered By (2020)<img lazy-loadable="true" src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yNDk4NzQ2MC9vcmlnaW4uanBnIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTY0MDgzMjQ5NX0.x_w_u6AOp9AKVO_z178TDnKEIoxjlUazsWfTQ2_pn6k/img.jpg?width=980" id="57391" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="0926b630731c2f2a21a6920d403ed18b" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" />
Music To Be Murdered By Album Cover<p>After <em>Recovery,</em> Eminem struggled to adjust to Hip-Hop's current climate. He took pride in his ability to just rap, but being a lyricist isn't a requirement in today's rap scene. His next three albums (<a href="https://open.spotify.com/album/3vOgbDjgsZBAPwV2M3bNOj" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer"><em>The Marshall Mathers LP2</em></a><em>, </em><a href="https://open.spotify.com/album/02BQFiWcFYKb5iJIKVpPap" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer"><em>Revival</em></a><em>, </em>and <a href="https://open.spotify.com/album/3HNnxK7NgLXbDoxRZxNWiR" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer"><em>Kamikazee</em></a><em>) </em>were a contrived attempt at finding his voice with the newer generation.</p><p>Eventually, Eminem stopped adhering to the pressure of fitting in and crafted his eleventh studio album, <a href="https://open.spotify.com/album/2LWLgGY15e9im0KUaASnFa" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer"><em>Music to Be Murdered By</em></a><em>.</em> The album was inspired by the<a href="https://www.imdb.com/name/nm0000033/" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer"> Alfred Hitchcock</a> spoken word album of the same name. It was released in January of 2020. A<a href="https://open.spotify.com/album/3MKvhQoFSrR2PrxXXBHe9B" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer"> deluxe edition</a> with sixteen new songs was released on December 18, 2020.</p>
Exclusive Interview: Eric Ryan Makes Cuffing Season Sound Alluring
The lo-fi crooner stopped by for a quick interview with Popdust.
Growing up outside Toronto, Alt-R&B crooner Eric Ryan admits that his soulful lo-fi swagger was molded in part by the sounds of Boyz II Men and D'Angelo, which his dad would regularly blast and belt along to, and in part by the musical video game Rock Band.
"I would also practice singing in my mom's walk-in closet so no one could hear me," he admits. While Ryan spent his childhood learning guitar via YouTube tutorials and recording covers, his low self-esteem prevented him from truly taking his craft seriously. "I took a little hiatus," the singer said. "I had some growing up to do." He went through multiple jobs, ended up in the military reserve for three years, and even started his own social media marketing business. "I ultimately realized that music was something I'd always loved; it never felt like work whenever I was doing it."
Does Stormy Daniels Deserve to Blow Up Trump Plaza Hotel?
The former adult film star is the subject of a GoFundMe campaign for the demolition, but is she really the most deserving?
Long before he wreaked havoc across the United States and the world at large, Donald Trump inflicted his horrors on Atlantic City, New Jersey.
In that case it was a string of failed casinos financed with high-interest junk bonds that he was never going to be able to pay off. Their collapse and the tremendous ten-figure debt he took away from them in the early 1990s was, at the time, Donald Trump's most public and embarrassing scandal.
Is the Great Conjunction Really the Dawning of the Age of Aquarius?
Jupiter and Saturn are aligning on the winter solstice at the end of 2020, and astrologers say it's the dawn of a new era, which frankly seems like the only way 2020 could end.
Tonight, on the longest night of the year, two bright planets will briefly become one.
If you weren't already aware, on December 21st, 2020, Saturn and Jupiter will meet in the sky. It's the first time they'll be this close in 800 years, and a conjunction of this magnitude won't happen again until 2080.
13 Christmas Songs for Nihilists and Weirdos
It's Christmas! That means it's time to alienate your friends, and make your children feel weird and disaffected! Right?
The holiday season is upon us!
It's Christmas! Time to start breaking out those old Christmas albums. Put on some Bing Crosby, some Mariah Carey, maybe even a little John and Yoko… if you're a normie that is. Who needs that kitschy, sentimental junk? For this Christmas, let's get weird. Here are thirteen songs for people whose relationship to the holiday season is… unconventional. Enjoy!
