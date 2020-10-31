What I Learned When Donald Trump Visited the Club Where I Stripped: A Message to Undecided Women
Women of America—Trump wants you now only because he needs you. You will be quickly abandoned. We do not need him.
Trump's affinity for strippers shouldn't come as any surprise.
These days, watching Trump on television spirals me back into depression, anxiety, and feelings of powerlessness just as I felt years ago.
I remember one night in the early 90s at an upscale "Gentlemen's Club" in New York City's Upper East Side when Donald Trump visited. A buzz permeated the dressing room as strippers hurried to prep and primp themselves. I had no desire to try to get near Trump while he chose the women that met his standards. He would not have liked me—a stripper with an attitude.
I remember the other strippers talking about how if he chose you for the backroom, you were rewarded handsomely. The club was packed; I saw Trump's hair-bubble bobbing up and down inside a sea of sequins and tassels.
He is the kind of man who thinks his wealth can plow over everything and everybody in its way. In a strip club, the Trumpers sit up tall, bark drink orders at waitresses and grab women's body parts as they please. Trumpers act entitled to treat strippers like garbage and talk crap about women in general. For the most part, strippers play along because they are there to make money and defending women's rights rarely goes over well with a drunk dude in a strip club.
FUN FACT: In an astonishingly sexist remark during a campaign rally yesterday, Trump pledged to women that if reele… https://t.co/mcOwsZHVUP— Jon Cooper 🇺🇸 (@Jon Cooper 🇺🇸)1603883343.0
And now Trump is trying to woo women? Like he's got our back and knows what we want? I am now one of those suburban middle-aged women whose vote he is begging for, but I do not have a husband who needs to get back to work. I am divorced with three children. What about me? What about the women you picked like cows at an auction from the stage at Score's? Do you remember us? Because we remember you.
Trump is every customer who flaunted his wealth in strippers' faces and acted as if that meant we should bow down to him, and that is exactly what Donald Trump is trying to do to the world—turn us all into his harem.
He brags about his wealth and takes no shame in admitting that all he cares about is his family and his well-being. He does not care about others, just as the customers who came to me in the strip clubs only cared about their sexual satisfaction. They didn't care about how they hurt me with names they would lob at me when I was not the woman they wished me to be.
Whenever I tried to talk back and stand up for myself, I was talked over, ridiculed in front of a room full of men.
Donald Trump with young Hooters girls.Vox / Getty
And now we have this strip club male attitude being encouraged all over our country by Trump. We see men and media who look up to him, because they wish they could be so rich and powerful that they could stand up and be so sure of themselves.
When I was younger, I did not go begging at Trump's table, but I also didn't do anything to change the problem. I felt powerless at the time.
That so many Americans find Donald Trump palatable to be president at all confirms to me that many people continue to want to live in a strip club version of the world, believing that women are only there to serve their needs and desires, and if and when we step out of those boundaries, we become less than human to them.
Trump continues to wave those dollar bills in front of us in hopes we will dance naked onstage.
If Trump applied for a job with any company in the US, HR would deny his hiring. 26 sexual assault allegations, 6 b… https://t.co/eddIhIdLUz— Steve Kerr (@Steve Kerr)1603918199.0
He's not promising us that money. He's only dangling it like a carrot, drawing us in so that he can puff up his own power and make himself larger because he will never be satisfied.
I was once powerless, voiceless and scared. I did not have enough money and I felt a need to do things I didn't want to do. I danced after that magical dollar bill. I allowed customers to call me the kinds of names that Trump throws around.
The strip club belief gives men space to see women just as a means to an end. Trump is trying to perpetuate that atmosphere in the greater world, where anybody in power can say anything about anyone with no repercussions.
I have my voice now, and this country is not a Gentlemen's Club. I am no longer begging for money; I am standing on a different platform and saying, I get to choose now, with my vote.
Women of America: Trump wants you now only because he needs you. You will be quickly abandoned. We do not need him. Do not let his many misdeeds toward women go unanswered.
Use your voice. Use your vote.
Tell him this strip club is closed.
Indie Roundup: 5 New Albums to Stream Now
Here's what to listen to this weekend.
If you're anything like us, you're probably overwhelmed by the sheer number of albums being released on a weekly basis.
Popdust's weekly column, Indie Roundup, finds the five best albums coming out each week so that you don't have to. Every Friday, we'll tell you what's worth listening to that might not already be on your radar.
Andrew Bird, Hark!<iframe src="https://open.spotify.com/embed/album/41h4pqwFRxXDXWsd61hHad" width="300" height="380" frameborder="0" allowtransparency="true" allow="encrypted-media"></iframe><p>If you're of the "it's never too early to listen to Christmas music" camp, look no further than the new holiday album from indie folk veteran Andrew Bird. Just a year after his last proper record, <em>My Finest Work Yet,</em> Bird's latest album is a hodgepodge of original material as well as re0imaginations and covers of both Christmas classics and deep cuts. </p><p>The 13-track album features Bird's interpretations of John Cale's "Andalucia," John Prine's "Souvenirs," and the Handsome Family's "So Much Wine" remade as "Greenwine." Allow Bird to help dig you out of your seasonal depression with ethereal harmonies, peaceful guitar and banjo plucks, and of course, his trademark whistle.</p><p>For fans of Fleet Foxes, Beirut, and Grizzly Bear.</p><p><!-- Ezoic - under_second_paragraph - under_second_paragraph --> <div id="ezoic-pub-ad-placeholder-813"><center><script async src="//pagead2.googlesyndication.com/pagead/js/adsbygoogle.js"></script> <ins class="adsbygoogle" style="display:inline-block;width:468px;height:60px" data-ad-client="ca-pub-4301469008561137" data-ad-slot="9626795938"></ins> <script> (adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({}); </script></center></div> <!-- End Ezoic - under_second_paragraph - under_second_paragraph --></p>
Nothing, The Great Dismal<iframe src="https://open.spotify.com/embed/album/0LKwC9p0PLomstKm9Y0nt3" width="300" height="380" frameborder="0" allowtransparency="true" allow="encrypted-media"></iframe><p>Blending the abrasive tendencies of metal with glimmering shoegaze melodies, four-piece rock band Nothing are rounding out their first decade together with their fourth studio album, <em>The Great Dismal</em>. A fitting title for the relentless storm that is 2020, <em>The Great Dismal </em>finds itself at the crossroads of a looming apocalypse and the band's real-life hometown of Philadelphia. </p><p>"The Great Dismal refers to a swamp, a brilliant natural trap where survival is custom fit to its inhabitants," frontman <a href="https://www.discoveredmagazine.com/2020/09/nothing-announce-release-date-for-new-album-the-great-dismal/" target="_blank">Domenic Palermo says</a> of the record's origins. "The nature of its beautiful, but taxing environment and harsh conditions can't ever really be shaken or forgotten too easily." Featuring contributions from beloved singer-songwriter Alex G and contemporary harpist Mary Lattimore, <em>The Great Dismal </em>drowns out the noise of the world with both horror and beauty.</p><p>For fans of Hum and Ovlov.</p>
Oneohtrix Point Never, Magic Oneohtrix Point Never<iframe src="https://open.spotify.com/embed/album/0oGzSazidykcL5XNTEuS9z" width="300" height="380" frameborder="0" allowtransparency="true" allow="encrypted-media"></iframe><p>Daniel Lopatin, the electronic musician and producer best known as Oneohtrix Point Never, returns today with <em>Magic Oneohtrix Point Never. </em>This record follows a jam-packed past few years, with Lopatin releasing two EPs and a full-length album as Oneohtrix Point Never in 2018 and scoring the Safdie Brothers' cult-favorite drama <em>Uncut Gems </em>last year. </p><p>Taking inspiration from classic American radio formats and quirks, <em>Magic Oneohtrix Point Never </em>is a slightly more conventional side of Lopatin; standouts on the album include the melodic "I Don't Love Me Anymore" and "Long Road Home," the latter of which features vocals from Caroline Polachek. But even among its poppier moments, <em>Magic Oneohtrix Point Never </em>is a sprawling project that's sure to please fans of OPN's ambient work.</p><p>For fans of Tim Hecker, John Maus, and Grouper.</p>
Sinai Vessel, Ground Aswim<iframe src="https://open.spotify.com/embed/album/13ehb1MnQ2228M4KOLj3ft" width="300" height="380" frameborder="0" allowtransparency="true" allow="encrypted-media"></iframe><p>Caleb Cordes recorded his latest album in rural Texas, after his project Sinai Vessel pared down from a trio back to just a solo project. With these circumstances, <em>Ground Aswim </em>sees Cordes shift from melodic emo of Sinai Vessel's 2017 breakout <em>Brokenlegged </em>to rootsy folk-rock. This album was recorded live and uses minimal overdubs, with the resulting rawness allowing Cordes's vocals and songwriting to take the spotlight. </p> <p>For fans of LVL UP and Slaughter Beach, Dog.</p>
Knox Fortune, Stock Child Wonder<iframe src="https://open.spotify.com/embed/album/3P6u0YQUVULgVFGFH07tgt" width="300" height="380" frameborder="0" allowtransparency="true" allow="encrypted-media"></iframe><p>After landing a feature on Chance the Rapper's <em>Coloring Book </em>track "All Night," Knox Fortune has become an exciting underground figure in Chicago's music scene. The producer and songwriter born Kevin Rhomberg returns with <em>Stock Child Wonder</em>, another collection of Knox Fortune's idiosyncratic electronic pop. Combining conventional melodies with off-kilter production and a retro appeal, <em>Stock Child Wonder </em>is a feel-good record to fend off the upcoming winter gloom.</p> <p>For fans of Grapetooth and Gus Dapperton.</p>
