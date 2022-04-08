After years of wanting to collaborate, Yelawolf and Shooter Jennings have come together to form Sometimes Y. Their debut album as a duo features some of the hip-hop and country rock sounds they're known for, but it also dips into the '80s with Tangerine Dream-inspired synths.

Jennings and Yelawolf spoke to Jordan Edwards and Demi Ramos about what it was like to produce the album and why they work so well together. The musicians also gave an update on their solo careers, including Jennings' work on upcoming Brandi Carlile and Tanya Tucker projects.