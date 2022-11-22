Zolita does it all.



Best known for her music, she grew up in Southern California and attended film school at NYU. In fact, she says some of her songs start as video ideas. As writer, director, and producer, she has developed a distinct visual style filled with colorful sets and creative camera movement. You can see this in the recent trilogy of music videos that included “Somebody I F*cked Once,” “Single In September,” and “I F*cking Love You." Her latest, "Ruin My Life," is a mini movie complete with a Netflix-style plot description below the video.







After spending time with her, it feels like Zolita would be just as comfortable running a production studio or fashion magazine. Her confidence as an artist comes partly from the six years she spent in New York. Not only did she shape her visual style, Zolita also learned to embrace her identity as a queer woman.

As she preps the EP Falling Out / Falling (and headlining tour!) slated for early 2023, Zolita talks to Demi Ramos about the intersection of music and film, and moving from darker sounds to the upbeat pop she produces today. Watch the interview and the music video for "Ruin My Life" below.

Zolita | The Demi Ramos Show Zolita does it all. Best known for her music, the Southern California native attended film school at NYU. In fact, she says some of ...





Zolita - Ruin My Life (Official Music Video) Still reeling from a recent breakup, Zolita returns home for the wedding of her childhood best friend and first love. Sparks fly at the ...





The Falling Out / Falling In Tour

February 18 – Songbyrd – Washington, D.C.

February 19 – The Foundry – Philadelphia, PA

February 21 – Baby’s All Right – New York, NY

February 22 – Sonia – Boston, MA

February 28 – Voodoo Room – San Diego, CA

March 1 – The Echo – Los Angeles, CA

March 2 – Brick & Mortar – San Francisco, CA

For more from Zolita, follow her on Instagram and TikTok.