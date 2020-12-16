7 Black TV Shows You Forgot Existed
The '90s was the golden era for Black television shows in primetime. The success of The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, Martin, Living Single, and others dominated the ratings and made stars out of their casts.
They would show the world that Black people weren't a monolith and had various stories that needed to be seen by a mainstream audience.
While some shows would live in infamy, others failed to reach the same heights. For every hit series, there was another that didn't make a lasting impression.
Here's a look at a few Black television series that you've probably forgotten existed.
Me and The Boys
The Cast of Me and The Boys
Before becoming a host extraordinaire and best-selling author, Steve Harvey was another up-and-coming comedian looking for his big break. This break would come in the form of the ABC series, Me and The Boys.
Harvey played a widower trying to raise three boys with the help of his mother-in-law. The show premiered in September of 1994 and only ran for 19 episodes. Harvey would find redemption with the success of The Steve Harvey Show.
South Central
The Cast of South Central
The '90s also saw the growing influence of Los Angeles's street culture in music and film. Movies like Boyz N The Hood and Menace II Society gave outsiders a firsthand look at how drugs and gang violence plagued its streets.
The Fox series South Central was about a single mother raising her three children in this west coast warzone. Though audiences may have connected with films with a similar premise, South Central failed at bringing the same attention to primetime and was canceled after only 10 episodes.
On Our Own
The Cast of On Our Own
After his parent's death, Josh Jerrico (Ralph Louis Harris) now has to raise his six younger brothers and sisters. Hijinx would ensue as Josh would dress in drag as the family's "aunt" to prevent social services from separating them.
On Our Own premiered on ABC in September of 1994 and co-starred Jussie Smollet, Jurnee Smollet, and their real-life siblings. The show would air only 20 episodes before its cancellation in April the following year.
Between Brothers
The Cast of Between Brothers
Between Brothers was a buddy comedy about four Black men living together in Chicago. Debuting on Fox in September 1997, two of its cast members (Kadeem Hardison and Tommy Davidson) had already experienced being part of a primetime hit series. But unfortunately, lightning didn't strike twice, as Between Brothers came to an end after its move to UPN in March of 1999.
Good News
The Cast of Good News
The UPN Network was the home of many successful Black sitcoms like Moesha, The Parkers, and One on One. However, the spiritual comedy Good News didn't receive the same blessings.
The show followed a young pastor (David Ramsey) looking to win over the congregation at a new church. Good News lasted one season before being removed from UPN's lineup in May of 1998.
Out All Night
The Cast of Out All Night
One would think a show starring legendary singer Patti Labelle, Vivica A. Fox, and Morris Chestnut would be an instant success. However, the NBC series Out All Night proved otherwise. The show only aired for one season and was so poorly received that many can't recall the show's premise. Out All Night aired from September of 1999 to July of 1993.
Where I Live
Doug E. Doug star of Where I Live
Doug E. Doug was one of the '90s' most popular comedians. When he wasn't performing standup comedy, he was starring in films like Cool Runnings and Class Act. Doug's charisma and ability to make people laugh earned him his own ABC show, Where I Live.
Where I Live was based on Doug's real-life upbringing in New York City. The show was a hit with critics, but lackluster ratings lead to its cancellation after two seasons and 21 episodes (seven of them wouldn't make it to air).
Know of any other Black TV shows that came and went?
11 Most Memorable "Chappelle's Show" Sketches
It's time to revisit some classics.
HBO Max is removing Dave Chappelle's groundbreaking sketch comedy series, Chapelle's Show, from its streaming platform at the end of the year. Back in November, a clip from one of Chappelle's standup made its rounds on the internet.
In this clip, Chappelle implored fans to boycott streaming the show. ViacomCBS owns the rights so Chappelle doesn't receive any money when it's licensed. Netflix honored Dave's requests and removed it before the month ended.
Chapelle's Show debuted on Comedy Central on January 22, 2003. It would go on to become a critically acclaimed success and pop culture phenomenon, and it etched Chappelle's name in stone in the pantheon of comedy legends, along with the likes of Richard Pryor, George Carlin, and Eddie Murphy. Chappelle would use his platform to highlight racial disparities between Black people and other races with edgy and absurd humor. Here is a list of some of the most memorable Chappelle's Show sketches.
Clayton Bigsby<span style="display:block;position:relative;padding-top:56.25%;" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="363566ca1d0f3cbc7545eeaf46c49598"><iframe lazy-loadable="true" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/BLNDqxrUUwQ?rel=0" width="100%" height="auto" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" style="position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;"></iframe></span><p>This sketch featured on the debut episode of <em>Chappelle's Show </em>and set the tone for the outlandish and controversial jokes that made the show infamous. Clayton Bigsby, played by Chappelle, was a blind Black White Supremacist. The added hilarity comes in the form of Bigsby himself being unaware that he is the very thing he hates... a Black person. </p>
Tyrone Biggums

This sketch featured on the debut episode of Chappelle's Show and set the tone for the outlandish and controversial jokes that made the show infamous. Clayton Bigsby, played by Chappelle, was a blind Black White Supremacist. The added hilarity comes in the form of Bigsby himself being unaware that he is the very thing he hates... a Black person.

The character Tyrone Biggums would be recurring throughout Chappelle's Show's tenure. Biggums was a drug addict with a heart of gold, but his addiction to crack cocaine makes him a danger to society and himself. His first appearance was the Drug Awareness Day sketch.
The Mad Real World<span style="display:block;position:relative;padding-top:56.25%;" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="ca428743821cfc9bf2dcd82a28eda3b4"><iframe lazy-loadable="true" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/4aGWkc_IDuk?rel=0" width="100%" height="auto" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" style="position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;"></iframe></span><p>The Mad Real World was a hilarious take on MTV's reality series, <em><a href="https://www.imdb.com/title/tt0103520/" target="_blank">The Real World</a>. </em>But instead of a group of eclectic well-meaning strangers living together, it was a jailhouse environment wherein one of the roommates is the constant recipient of psychological, physical, and emotional abuse from his other roommates. </p>
Fisticuff<span style="display:block;position:relative;padding-top:56.25%;" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="5d583ba662a5eeb96dbef4f63390efa2"><iframe lazy-loadable="true" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/LVzxZcB31Jg?rel=0" width="100%" height="auto" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" style="position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;"></iframe></span><p><a href="https://www.imdb.com/name/nm1265067/?ref_=fn_al_nm_1" target="_blank">50 Cent</a> was the most popular rapper at the time of <em>Chappelle's Show </em>launch. Part of his allure was the story of the Queens MC surviving nine gunshot wounds. Chappelle would use this as inspiration to introduce the world to Fisticuff, a rapper who lost hearing in one of his ears because of a gunshot. The idea of a rapper being deaf in one ear is Chappelle taking the already unbelievable and taking it to another level.</p>
The Racial Draft<span style="display:block;position:relative;padding-top:56.25%;" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="4c11861909e7fba973831fd5e6f4114c"><iframe lazy-loadable="true" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/2z3wUD3AZg4?rel=0" width="100%" height="auto" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" style="position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;"></iframe></span><p>The differences between Black people and other races have always been a prominent theme in Chappelle's comedy. The Racial Draft played up the concept of a race being able to lay claim to a celebrity who exemplified them. The draft saw <a href="https://tigerwoods.com/" target="_blank">Tiger Woods</a> (Chappelle) drafted by the Black community and<a href="https://wutangclan.net/" target="_blank"> The Wu-Tang Clan</a> by the Asian community. Guest appearances included <a href="https://www.imdb.com/name/nm0080049/" target="_blank">Yasiin Bey</a> (at the time known as Mos Def), <a href="https://billburr.com/" target="_blank">Bill Burr</a>, and RZA and GZA from The Wu-Tang Clan.</p>
Charlie Murphy's True Hollywood Stories: Rick James<span style="display:block;position:relative;padding-top:56.25%;" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="80e722d277e827875a92570c22575608"><iframe lazy-loadable="true" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/ry2XlLKctiI?rel=0" width="100%" height="auto" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" style="position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;"></iframe></span><p>The chain of events that were inspired by this episode is a testament to how iconic <em>Chappelle's Show </em>had become. This episode was a recount of Eddie Murphy's older brother and cast member <a href="https://www.cnn.com/2017/04/12/entertainment/charlie-murphy-dead/index.html" target="_blank">the late Charlie Murphy</a>'s friendship with the talented yet unstable singer <a href="https://www.biography.com/musician/rick-james" target="_blank">Rick James</a>.</p><p>Not only did this episode give birth to some of the most memorable catchphrases in television history, but it brought Charlie out of the shadow of his megastar brother. It also served as a resurgence of sorts for James, as the sketch would make him the most relevant he had been in years. James would pass away in 2004.</p>
The Hater's Ball<span style="display:block;position:relative;padding-top:56.25%;" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="3062c73b3eb14b1939c6322ad638b594"><iframe lazy-loadable="true" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/fKIwj1TQmFs?rel=0" width="100%" height="auto" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" style="position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;"></iframe></span><p>The Hater's Ball is a gathering of the most hated and hate-filled pimps in the world. They hold a ceremony annually to honor and antagonize the best of the worst. This sketch featured<a href="https://www.npr.org/2011/04/27/135771115/ice-t-from-cop-killer-to-law-order" target="_blank"> rap legend-turned-actor Ice-T</a> and the late<a href="https://patriceoneal.com/" target="_blank"> Patrice O'Neal.</a></p>
The World Series of Dice<span style="display:block;position:relative;padding-top:56.25%;" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="f323f0a89088b8306da531c9a425f390"><iframe lazy-loadable="true" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/kB5XXn0eKow?rel=0" width="100%" height="auto" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" style="position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;"></iframe></span><p>Chappelle's propensity to showcase everyday Blackness as somewhat of an extreme sport is a blueprint that a lot of comedians try to emulate to this day. The World Series of Dice gathered the greatest dice players on the planet in an attempt to crown a king. Some would argue there are more memorable sketches, but this sketch was the introduction of Ashy Larry, played by<a href="https://www.imdb.com/name/nm0712603/" target="_blank"> Donnell Rawlings</a>. </p>
Making The Band<span style="display:block;position:relative;padding-top:56.25%;" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="2c97276fa7fe0b6de3c6c4bea1c998d8"><iframe lazy-loadable="true" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/7JjLd3MufCE?rel=0" width="100%" height="auto" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" style="position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;"></iframe></span><p>The "Making The Band" sketch was another rip on a popular MTV reality series with the same name. <a href="https://www.biography.com/musician/sean-puffy-combs" target="_blank">Sean "Diddy" Combs h</a>andpicked a group of singers and rappers to become the next superstar act on his Bad Boy label.</p><p><em><a href="https://www.imdb.com/title/tt0348963/?ref_=tt_sims_tt" target="_blank">Making The Band 2</a> </em>saw the groupmates engage in weekly scraps with one another, as well as being subjected to Diddy's wrath in the form of shutting down the recording studio or making the group walk from Manhattan to Brooklyn for a slice of cheesecake.Chappelle would play Combs and Da Band member Dylan, who labels himself as the top five greatest rappers of all time. </p>
The Wayne Brady Show<span style="display:block;position:relative;padding-top:56.25%;" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="3f5313d8b45f543e9ae4c33461608e58"><iframe lazy-loadable="true" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/X-zSJljpKNc?rel=0" width="100%" height="auto" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" style="position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;"></iframe></span><p>Dave's frustration with his newfound fame got him to the point of quitting his show.....for one whole episode. Taking his place would be the presumably squeaky clean <a href="https://www.imdb.com/name/nm0103750/" target="_blank">Wayne Brady</a>. Dave took a lighthearted jab at Brady's likability in a previous episode, but this sketch revealed Wayne's dark side, as he makes Dave an accomplice on a joy ride to hell.</p>
Honorable Mention:Charlie Murphy's True Hollywood Stories: Prince<span style="display:block;position:relative;padding-top:56.25%;" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="175f4fd06ea0a7111b2a136dab7d87f1"><iframe lazy-loadable="true" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/ff8LEx9Mw54?rel=0" width="100%" height="auto" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" style="position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;"></iframe></span><p>Charlie Murphy's Rick James story was one of the highlights of <em>Chappelle's Show</em>'s second season. Dave would follow up with Charlie Murphy's Hollywood story about the time he played basketball against <a href="https://www.britannica.com/biography/Prince-singer-and-songwriter" target="_blank">Prince</a>.</p><p>One of the great things about Charlie's stories is when viewers can't know what's real and what's fake. Charlie recalls not only Prince being amazing at basketball but also making pancakes after Prince and his team walked away with the win.</p>
What Is the Point of a Dungeons and Dragons Movie?
Chris Pine is rumored to star in a movie that will somehow be based on the fantasy roleplaying game.
It was recently announced that Chris Pine is in negotiations with Paramount Pictures for the starring role in a Dungeons and Dragons movie scheduled for release in 2022.
Pine is the first star attached to the project, with writing-directing duo John Francis Daley and Jonathan Goldstein slated to helm.
Yes, Zooey Deschanel is Dating a Property Brother
Why do we still see Zooey Deschanel as a Manic Pixie Dream Girl?
It seems much of the internet just came to the collective realization that Zooey Deschanel — yes, quirky cool girl of 2010s fame —is dating one of the Property Brothers … and no one knows what to make of it.
Maybe I'm projecting, but I always imagined Zooey Deschanel with some smart-but-sad artist type. Or some misunderstood nihilist whose jaded view of the world kept him from reaching his full potential, but his charm buoyed him safely through life despite.
If these sound like characters from a romantic comedy or a weeknight sitcom, it's because it's almost impossible for me to separate Zooey Deschanel from the characters she plays. While some actresses are famous for their personas outside their roles, Deschanel is undoubtedly the kind of actress who lives in the public imagination almost synonymously with her most recognizable roles.
Burna Boy Reflects On His Success In "Way Too Big"
The Afro-fusion icon reflects on his international stardom in his latest single.
"It's been a landslide for a long time," Burna Boy coo's to the overly excited press in his latest video for "Way Too Big."
The Afro-fusion crooner has been on an unstoppable hot streak for the last few years, exploding to international fame that has since garnered 2 Grammy nominations, a coveted slot at Coachella, and universal acclaim. All of this has made him a star and the face of the budding afro-fusion movement around the world.
11 Famous People Inspired by Selena Quintanilla
The pioneering Tejano star died 25 years ago, but her lasting legacy has shaped many artists you know.
25 years ago, Mexican-American Tejano sensation Selena Quintanilla was murdered.
In her short 23 years, Selena took the Latin music scene by storm throughout the late '80s and early '90s, playing an unprecedented role in driving the genre towards the mainstream in the United States. Some of her greatest influences included Donna Summer, Gloria Estefan, Paula Abdul, and the Jackson family, though her father encouraged her to pay homage to her roots by singing in Spanish and implementing Mexican cumbia and mariachi into her music.
With hits like "Dreaming of You," "Bidi Bidi Bom Bom," and "Como la Flor" — as well as an unmistakable, but often replicated, sense of style — Selena was a phenomenon with a lasting legacy.
Selena Gomez
