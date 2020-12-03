11 of the Weirdest Commercials of All Time
Most commercials only want your money. These want your sanity.
In the world of advertising, grabbing the viewer's attention is key.
Sure, you could just list off the benefits of whatever you're selling in a straightforward manner, but is that going to leave an impression?
You want your audience to take notice. You want to keep them thinking about your ad for days and weeks afterward — to infect their brains with a little consumerist parasite that reminds them to cough up their money in pursuit of a false sense of fulfillment. So anything you can do to make your ad stand out from the crowd is a good thing, right?
Well, maybe not anything... Sometimes commercials try so hard to achieve that memorable or viral effect that they veer into strange and disturbing territory. They stop being little tributes to capitalism and become vivid flashes of madness.
These 11 ads took that attention-grabbing ethos to strange and upsetting new heights. Maybe they were hoping for the kind of quirky virality that Old Spice has made iconic. What they got instead was...
Kinder Surprise - Humpty Dumpty
It shouldn't be hard to sell chocolate to children. And if you make that chocolate into an egg and put a little toy inside, your work is pretty much done. Show some kids having fun and not choking on the little toy, then call it a wrap.
Well, that's not how Ferrero felt when they made this 1983 ad for Kinder Surprise Eggs that aired in the UK. Rather than let the product speak for itself, they brought in a dead-eyed animatronic Humpty Dumpty to speak in tongues...
Because what kid doesn't love a giant giddy egg made of human flesh, with human limbs, speaking in gibberish?
Now go buy stuff.
Addison Rae's "She's All That" Shut Down a COVID Testing Site
TikTok Stars are the virus.
It's bad enough that they're filming a gender-swapped remake of 90s high school movie She's All That featuring TikTok star Addison Rae, but shutting down testing sites? Throw the whole thing away.
Hollywood is floundering. On the one hand, people are consuming more entertainment content than ever, while on the other Hollywood is struggling to resume production on new projects amidst a verifiable second wave of COVID which, according to the CDC, is particularly rampant in big cities like Los Angeles.
The 6 Best Episodes of DuckTales
With the 2017 reboot prematurely canceled, let's look back at the show's best moments
The 2017 reboot of DuckTales has come to an end.
Despite a complex story, loveable and inclusive characters, and hilarious one-liners, the critically lauded DuckTales has seemingly been canceled. The Collider's Associate Editor, Drew Taylor, broke the news on Twitter, and fans of the show have since emerged in droves to protest the cancelation. Many blamed the show's cancelation on Disney due to the fact that the company moved the show to their tepid and rarely-viewed cable channel, Disney XD. Many called for a streaming service to pick up the series, which is wrapping up its third season.
The Shadow War<span style="display:block;position:relative;padding-top:56.25%;" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="84c27b249f5733541626d186f0b0f6e9"><iframe lazy-loadable="true" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/OHlXQLuyuJg?rel=0" width="100%" height="auto" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" style="position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;"></iframe></span><p>"Ducks don't back down," says Donald Duck to Huie, Louie, and Dewey as he runs to attack shadow warriors. One of the most action-packed episodes of Season 1, "The Shadow War" is an absolute showstopper of a finale. </p><p>Featuring the epic return of Magica, the awesome Gizmoduck shadow armor, and of course a Donald Duck voiced by Don Cheadle, "The Shadow War" is packed with heartwarming lessons (the power of friendship, yay!) and fantastical fight scenes that make for an explosive ending to a premiere season that had been initially met with skepticism. </p>
The Last Crash of The Sunchaser!<span style="display:block;position:relative;padding-top:56.25%;" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="acc29c263c9b2b4f744f96b79685c02b"><iframe lazy-loadable="true" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/9PZ3GcXN2II?rel=0" width="100%" height="auto" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" style="position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;"></iframe></span><p>Up till this point, Della Duck's whereabouts have remained an unsolved mystery, but almost all questions are answered in a worthy climax in "The Last Crash of the Sunchaser!" No spoilers here, but what turns out to have happened to the triplets' disappeared mother was not what anyone expected. </p><p>When uncovered, the dark secret derails the relationship and mutual trust between the kids and the rest of the family, and unlike other kids' shows with quick resolutions, viewers are left heartbroken and unsettled by the state of affairs at the end of Season 1's penultimate episode. </p><p>It's an episode that dissects the complexity of adulting and how being a grown-up inevitably conflicts with childhood innocence, showing kids that seeing their family as flawed is a hard reality to swallow, though a necessary part of growing up.</p>
Moonvasion!<span style="display:block;position:relative;padding-top:56.25%;" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="e03770a2bdd58baf6a6c5f3b62a6b9d1"><iframe lazy-loadable="true" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/JFfuZp5dSoI?rel=0" width="100%" height="auto" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" style="position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;"></iframe></span><p>With the threat of alien invaders on the horizon, the entire DuckTales universe gears up for all-out war in "Moonvasion!" The result is an episode full of non-stop action and adventure that makes Season 1's battle against Magica look like child's play.</p><p>Without giving anything away, the Season 2 finale is worth the build-up, and at this point, it remains one of the best episodes in the entire series. While Season 1 focused mainly on the disappearance of Della Duck, Season 2 cranks the drama up a notch, taking every character and setting from throughout the DuckTales universe and tying up their coinciding story arcs really nicely.</p>
Whatever Happened to Della Duck!?<span style="display:block;position:relative;padding-top:56.25%;" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="12e79b329e098b16f56de7677a3cb4d4"><iframe lazy-loadable="true" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/T8nj_UiXnUg?rel=0" width="100%" height="auto" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" style="position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;"></iframe></span><p><strong><em>MILD SPOILERS AHEAD</em></strong></p> <p>When Della Duck returned to star as a main protagonist in Season 2, the question of where she had actually gone still remained a mystery. In this excellent episode, we find out that Della had been stuck in space for 12 years and had to rebuild her ship, survive against moon monsters, and eat painfully enduring licorice gum to ward off starvation. The episode really shows Della's sheer tenacity as a character, and her striking inability to never give up in the face of adversity, a trait her children of course inherited from her. </p> <p>Not to mention, she is a heartwarming mother who has a special way with words. "Look to the stars, my darling baby boys. Life is strange and vast, filled with wonders and joys," she sings in a lullaby. "Face each new sun with eyes clear and true, Unafraid of the unknown, because I face it all with you."</p>
The Duck Knight Returns<span style="display:block;position:relative;padding-top:56.25%;" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="52bef99ce8e7cc6425f95cca8eb4b252"><iframe lazy-loadable="true" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/TT5OVg1s244?rel=0" width="100%" height="auto" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" style="position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;"></iframe></span><p>Offering deep and meaningful commentary on our collective obsession with superhero culture, Season 2's "The Duck Knight Returns" explores some of the more annoying aspects of fandom, such as striking the right balance between "gritty" reboots and campy fan indulgence. It also engages with more meaningful aspects, like the inspirational importance of superheroes to downtrodden fans, with the overall message being that media and entertainment should seek to inspire. Even better, the episode stars the charismatic and hilarious Darkwing Duck.</p>
Woo-oo!<span style="display:block;position:relative;padding-top:56.25%;" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="f235f6b9deda5544bba7b3963cb8980f"><iframe lazy-loadable="true" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/rdB2jQyCOGw?rel=0" width="100%" height="auto" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" style="position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;"></iframe></span><p>The pilot of the DuckTales reboot deserves to be on this list merely because of the skepticism staked against the show when it was announced in 2015. While many animated reboots have sucked the life out of many great cartoon series (for example, <em>Teen Titans GO!</em>), the DuckTales pilot was met with critical acclaim as "Woo-oo!" tipped its hat courteously to the classic series while adding a welcome amount of depth and intrigue to its characters and world. With Lin Manuel starring as a Hispanic superhero, and the series offering new bi and lesbian characters, the show was one of the most underrated gems on TV, and it's a shame to see it go so soon.</p>
Billie Eilish Shares Wisdom With Three Of Her Past Selves
Watch the new video from Vanity Fair.
After a truly historic few years in the spotlight, Billie Eilish returned to Vanity Fair in October to answer the same questions for the fourth year in a row.
The beauty of the Vanity Fair "Same Interview, The Fourth Year" format is that you can watch Eilish grow and mature both emotionally and physically before your very eyes. It's almost as if the current version of Eilish is acting as an older sister to the less experienced younger Eilish's, and its a truly moving thing to watch.
Late Capitalism Diaries: The Worst COVID Scams
There is no cure for the coronavirus, but these people still think you should give them money.
If there's one thing that can save us from a global pandemic, it's capitalism.
Maybe you think that a sense of shared humanity uniting us in collective action—with those least at risk looking out for the most vulnerable—would be a better approach than embracing greed and short-term profit. But you're wrong.
Capitalism teaches us that money is the only thing that's real and the only solution to every problem. So when people are desperate and afraid because a deadly and wildly contagious virus is killing hundreds of thousands and ravaging the global economy, what they really need is someone to give their last few dollars to.
Thankfully, the ancient, venerated tradition of the snake oil salesman is alive and well, and the following good Samaritans are more than happy to strip confused and struggling people of every last dime in exchange for "cures" that primarily treat the problem of having too many dimes.
Kenneth Copeland: The Wind of God<span style="display:block;position:relative;padding-top:56.25%;" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="dfc0dcebb1c2994c78e7f430632ae4af"><iframe lazy-loadable="true" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/zi_qX50zv7k?rel=0" width="100%" height="auto" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" style="position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;"></iframe></span><p>Kenneth Copeland is not, as you might be thinking, the haunted mask from <em>Goosebumps</em>. He's a carefully preserved 83-year-old televangelist who preaches his own version of Christianity to an audience of millions. </p><p>You might be surprised to see a preacher at the top of a list about capitalism. After all, aren't churches considered non-profit? Shouldn't they be, like, funding charities to help the sick and the poor?</p><p>That's certainly true of churches that worship Jesus, but Kenneth Copeland—like most televangelists—preaches the Prosperity Gospel of Jesus™, which says that if you have faith in God, you will be rewarded with lots and lots of money and that the best way to demonstrate faith in God is to give the little bit of money you have right now to...Kenneth Copeland.</p><p>Essentially, the Prosperity Gospel is the worship of capitalism, and Kenneth Copeland has proven himself worthy of Capitalist God's favor by amassing a net worth of at least $300 million. Clearly, God wants this man to have money, so why not give him yours? </p><p>While Copeland's plan to destroy COVID-19 by blowing it away with "the wind of God"—which looks remarkably like a toddler blowing out birthday candles—is not directly expensive, the force of that wind is only as powerful as your faith, as measured in dollars sent to Kenneth Copeland.</p><p><strong>So if there's still a pandemic going on, that means you haven't sent enough money to Kenneth Copeland</strong>. Incidentally, in two weeks, join thousands of others in giving him that money in person at the 40th annual Southwest Believers' Convention in Fort Worth Texas—an area that has seen <a href="https://www.nbcdfw.com/news/coronavirus/what-we-know-about-coronavirus-cases-in-north-texas-around-the-state/2335449/" target="_blank">the incidence of COVID-19 cases more than double in the last month</a>.</p><p>And remember, if you start feeling sick, just spray a violent fountain of spittle from your mouth, because faith in Jesus™ is the only mask you need.</p>
Jim Bakker: Colloidal Silver<span style="display:block;position:relative;padding-top:56.25%;" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="ae6c17c2c9d1b1eb77c3b8258295499d"><iframe lazy-loadable="true" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/T-YdsucT9hc?rel=0" width="100%" height="auto" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" style="position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;"></iframe></span><p>Staying in the realm of Televangelsim, it's important to note that Jim Bakker is not, in fact, Wolf Blitzer after being corrupted by the One Ring. He has, of course, been corrupted by his monomaniacal love for <em>the precious</em>, but in this case <em>the precious</em> refers to your $125.</p><p><span></span>That's how much it would have cost you to get your hands on a bottle of Silver Solution when Bakker was promoting it back in February with the help of Sherrill Sellman, a "natural health expert" who assured Bakker's viewers that Silver Solution had been "proven by the government that it has the ability to kill every pathogen it has ever been tested on, including SARS and HIV."</p><p>As for COVID-19, which Bakker referred to as "this influenza that is now circling the globe," Sellman didn't want to oversell it, stating that Silver Solution "hasn't been tested on this strain of the coronavirus, but it has been tested on other strains of the coronavirus ... Totally eliminate it. Kills it. Deactivates it."</p><p><strong>In reality, colloidal silver—the active ingredient in Silver Solution, has not been shown to be an effective treatment for literally anything ever. It can, however, permanently turn your skin a nice gray-blue color...which is cool.</strong></p><p>Bakker's promotion of Silver Solution as a COVID cure resulted in him being sued by the state of Missouri.</p>
Celebrity Chef Pete Evans: The Biocharger NG<img lazy-loadable="true" src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yNDg1NjMyNS9vcmlnaW4ucG5nIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTYyNjY3MzE4Nn0.9aHlN1zzO-wIKIGF1-EL3zz5FAbXvlMIwVDck6pRU_Y/img.png?width=980" id="c2e93" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="615cd5b3d640b02829fadfe82381d568" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" alt="Biocharger NG machine" />
Pete Evans promotes Biocharger NG<p>According to Australian celebrity chef Pete Evans, the BioCharger NG, which he was promoting and selling back in April, is "a pretty amazing device," and it had better be with a price tag of nearly $15,000 AUD (around $10,500 USD). </p><p>Described on his website as a "subtle energy revitalisation platform," <a href="https://sciencebasedmedicine.org/biochargers-claims-are-too-silly-to-take-seriously/" target="_blank">the BioCharger NG looks a lot like a Tesla coil in a glass case</a>, but it purports to be so much more.</p><p><strong>Evans' website describes the power of the device's "four transmitted energies" to "stimulate and invigorate the entire body to optimize and improve potential health, wellness, and athletic performance," which is all vague and pseudoscientific enough to fit in with the rest of Evans' paleo diet, anti-vax shtick. </strong></p><p><strong></strong>Where he got himself into trouble was in asserting that among "about a thousand different recipes" programmed into the device, there were a couple that could help with "Wuhan coronavirus."</p><p>Australia's Department of Health would <a href="https://www.tga.gov.au/media-release/pete-evans-company-fined-alleged-covid-19-advertising-breaches" target="_blank">fine Evans over $25,000</a> for making these false claims. </p><p>According to the Australian Medical Associations official Twitter account, the BioCharger NG is in fact effective at being "a $15,000 fancy light machine," so that's cool.</p><p><center><script async src="//pagead2.googlesyndication.com/pagead/js/adsbygoogle.js"></script><!-- Popdust Mobile Banner 320x100 --><ins class="adsbygoogle" style="display:inline-block;width:320px;height:100px" data-ad-client="ca-pub-4301469008561137" data-ad-slot="6952751205"></ins><script> (adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({}); </script></center></p>
Alex Jones: Toothpaste<span style="display:block;position:relative;padding-top:56.25%;" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="8e81d3a92936275a6e5ea3aa57b4e671"><iframe lazy-loadable="true" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/OPUWs5wVBVM?rel=0" width="100%" height="auto" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" style="position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;"></iframe></span><p>You may know <a href="https://www.newyorker.com/news/daily-comment/donald-trump-and-the-amazing-alex-jones" target="_blank">Alex Jones for his friendship with President Donald Trump</a>, or for his deep and abiding concern for <a href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ldfGaoJIPDs" target="_blank">the sexuality of the friggin' frogs</a>, but you may not know how he makes his money.</p><p>Having been banned from YouTube, Twitter, Facebook, etc., Jones' conspiracy-heavy InfoWars videos aren't exactly raking in ad revenue. Instead, Jones makes his money by selling health and survival products at a steep markup. Often presented as the best option for combating the elaborate conspiracies that never stop targeting his viewers in particular, these products are sold through Jones' website.</p><p>Speaking through a throat that is 90% gravel, Jones informs his loyal followers of the tremendous benefits they can receive by buying "cutting edge" scientific products like <a href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WyGq6cjcc3Q&list=LL03IJpP1q3jak11qJeA7aeQ&index=257" target="_blank">the supplement that Alex Jones took for 45 days to turn slightly redder</a>, or any of the other various products that require him to go shirtless.</p><p>But when it comes to COVID-19, Alex Jones knew back in March that the only cure was... toothpaste. <strong>In this case, toothpaste infused with "nano-silver" which is just a fancy name for colloidal silver–which sadly has not added any beneficial properties since Jim Bakker tried the same scam back in February.</strong></p><p>The toothpaste and other colloidal silver products that Jones had promoted as COVID treatments were <a href="https://www.forbes.com/sites/leahrosenbaum/2020/04/09/infowars-founder-alex-jones-must-stop-selling-fake-coronavirus-silver-cures-fda-says/#42bcc881541a" target="_blank">removed from the InfoWars site in April after an FDA warning</a>.</p>
Genesis II: Miracle Mineral Solution (AKA Industrial Bleach)<span style="display:block;position:relative;padding-top:56.25%;" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="dc236f114954a21142c3c20217346dd6"><iframe lazy-loadable="true" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/oqzSNWYTHE8?rel=0" width="100%" height="auto" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" style="position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;"></iframe></span><p>The Genesis II "Church" of Health and Healing is not quite a church at all—nor does it really have anything to do with health and healing. A more accurate name for it might be the Genesis II Industrial Bleach Garage, but that might not be as enticing to prospective customers who—until recently—could order "Miracle Mineral Solution" as <a href="https://www.nbcnews.com/tech/internet/fake-science-led-mom-fee-bleach-her-autistic-sons-police-n1017256" target="_blank">a cure for everything from Autism</a> to (of course) <a href="https://www.popdust.com/coronavirus-conspiracy-theories-2645447610.html?rebelltitem=8" target="_blank">the coronavirus</a>.</p><p>The Grenon family of Bradenton Florida had stockpiled dozens of barrels of industrial bleach in their home in order to sell it as a miracle cure to strangers on the Internet. While they couldn't officially advise their customers to drink the bleach, they were assured that a dilute mixture of MMS could solve any and all of their health problems. They were shut down in July 2020.</p>
Donald Trump and Jair Bolsonaro: Chloroquine/Hydroxychloroquine<span style="display:block;position:relative;padding-top:56.25%;" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="0c29d6df2edf31945048d30ea75234ae"><iframe lazy-loadable="true" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/9zHjcsDpypw?rel=0" width="100%" height="auto" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" style="position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;"></iframe></span><p>President Jair Bolsonaro of Brazil and President Trump of Trump Tower have a lot in common. They both like to <a href="https://news.mongabay.com/2020/07/top-amazon-deforestation-satellite-researcher-sacked-by-bolsonaro/" target="_blank">hide information</a> on <a href="https://www.nbcnews.com/news/us-news/two-government-websites-climate-change-survive-trump-era-n891806" target="_blank">impending environmental disasters</a>, they <a href="https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2020-03-31/facebook-twitter-pull-misleading-posts-from-brazil-s-bolsonaro" target="_blank">have both been censored</a> on <a href="https://www.popdust.com/trump-twitter-2646109103.html" target="_blank">social media</a>, and they both love <a href="https://www.cnn.com/2020/05/18/politics/donald-trump-hydroxychloroquine-coronavirus/index.html" target="_blank">taking hydroxychloroquine</a> to <a href="https://www.businessinsider.com/brazil-jair-bolsonaro-coronavirus-taking-hydroxychloroquine-2020-7" target="_blank">treat COVID-19</a>. And while it might not be as fun as <a href="https://www.popdust.com/donald-trump-disinfectant-2645825992.html" target="_blank">injecting disinfectant</a>, it is at least technically medicine.</p><p>As for the fact that extensive studies have not shown the anti-malarial drug to have any benefits when it comes to the coronavirus, who cares? It also doesn't matter that spikes in demand for the drug have led to shortages for people who really need it, along with some accidental poisonings. <strong>It doesn't matter that there are serious, even life-threatening <a href="https://www.popdust.com/rita-wilson-chloroquine-2645726829.html" target="_blank">side effects associated with hydroxychloroquine</a>. These two just love it!</strong></p><p>Is it because both of their governments have stockpiled millions of doses, and they want desperate people to buy them? Do they have some secret personal financial investment in the drug's sales? Who knows? They just love the stuff!</p>
Premiere: Lil Truth Strives for Good Vibes on "The Summer"
The Canadian crooner returns with a buzzing new single
Canadian crooner Lil Truth just wants to get back to summer.
On their bouncy new single fittingly titled "The Summer," Lil Truth yearns for a time when summer meant coming together rather than staying apart. Premiering exclusively on Popdust, the track's melodic flow loosely toys with the harmonies of "Closer" by the Chainsmokers–another signature summer anthem that carries a good amount of nostalgic weight in 2020.
Truth brings slick melodies and the same dynamic energy to the catchy rework. "I made this song to reignite the feeling of energetic summer love amidst the coldness of the fall," the artist said of his new single. "It's about the hidden adoration I have for a girl that currently doesn't know how I feel about her."