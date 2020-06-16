The Black literary tradition is rich and exhaustive, and 20 poems could never hope to scratch its surface. But each one of these poems also contains a world within itself—a refracted look at one's wounds or visions of new ones or, often, both bound up together in the ways only poems can achieve.

These are laments, songs of revolution (both internal and societal), and recipes for change. Some feel like prophecies for the current moment and others feel like visions of even bigger seismic shifts. They speak best for themselves but they call all of us to join them. From Amiri Baraka to Octavia E. Butler, in honor of Black Lives Matter, here are 20 revolutionary poems.

1. Poem About My Rights by June Jordan June Jordan Advice for Writers Even tonight and I need to take a walk and clear my head about this poem about why I can't

go out without changing my clothes my shoes

my body posture my gender identity my age

my status as a woman alone in the evening/

alone on the streets/alone not being the point/

the point being that I can't do what I want

to do with my own body because I am the wrong

sex the wrong age the wrong skin and

suppose it was not here in the city but down on the beach/

or far into the woods and I wanted to go

there by myself thinking about God/or thinking

about children or thinking about the world/all of it

disclosed by the stars and the silence:

I could not go and I could not think and I could not

stay there

alone

as I need to be

alone because I can't do what I want to do with my own

body and

who in the hell set things up

like this

and in France they say if the guy penetrates

but does not ejaculate then he did not rape me

and if after stabbing him if after screams if

after begging the bastard and if even after smashing

a hammer to his head if even after that if he

and his buddies fuck me after that

then I consented and there was

no rape because finally you understand finally

they fucked me over because I was wrong I was

wrong again to be me being me where I was/wrong

to be who I am

which is exactly like South Africa

penetrating into Namibia penetrating into

Angola and does that mean I mean how do you know if

Pretoria ejaculates what will the evidence look like the

proof of the monster jackboot ejaculation on Blackland

and if

after Namibia and if after Angola and if after Zimbabwe

and if after all of my kinsmen and women resist even to

self-immolation of the villages and if after that

we lose nevertheless what will the big boys say will they

claim my consent:

Do You Follow Me: We are the wrong people of

the wrong skin on the wrong continent and what

in the hell is everybody being reasonable about

and according to the Times this week

back in 1966 the C.I.A. decided that they had this problem

and the problem was a man named Nkrumah so they

killed him and before that it was Patrice Lumumba

and before that it was my father on the campus

of my Ivy League school and my father afraid

to walk into the cafeteria because he said he

was wrong the wrong age the wrong skin the wrong

gender identity and he was paying my tuition and

before that

it was my father saying I was wrong saying that

I should have been a boy because he wanted one/a

boy and that I should have been lighter skinned and

that I should have had straighter hair and that

I should not be so boy crazy but instead I should

just be one/a boy and before that

it was my mother pleading plastic surgery for

my nose and braces for my teeth and telling me

to let the books loose to let them loose in other

words

I am very familiar with the problems of the C.I.A.

and the problems of South Africa and the problems

of Exxon Corporation and the problems of white

America in general and the problems of the teachers

and the preachers and the F.B.I. and the social

workers and my particular Mom and Dad/I am very

familiar with the problems because the problems

turn out to be

me

I am the history of rape

I am the history of the rejection of who I am

I am the history of the terrorized incarceration of

myself

I am the history of battery assault and limitless

armies against whatever I want to do with my mind

and my body and my soul and

whether it's about walking out at night

or whether it's about the love that I feel or

whether it's about the sanctity of my vagina or

the sanctity of my national boundaries

or the sanctity of my leaders or the sanctity

of each and every desire

that I know from my personal and idiosyncratic

and indisputably single and singular heart

I have been raped

be-

cause I have been wrong the wrong sex the wrong age

the wrong skin the wrong nose the wrong hair the

wrong need the wrong dream the wrong geographic

the wrong sartorial I

I have been the meaning of rape

I have been the problem everyone seeks to

eliminate by forced

penetration with or without the evidence of slime and/

but let this be unmistakable this poem

is not consent I do not consent

to my mother to my father to the teachers to

the F.B.I. to South Africa to Bedford-Stuy

to Park Avenue to American Airlines to the hardon

idlers on the corners to the sneaky creeps in

cars

I am not wrong: Wrong is not my name

My name is my own my own my own

and I can't tell you who the hell set things up like this

but I can tell you that from now on my resistance

my simple and daily and nightly self-determination

may very well cost you your life

2. A Journey by Nikki Giovanni Nikki Giovanni brookline.com It's a journey . . . that I propose . . . I am not the guide . . . nor technical assistant . . . I will be your fellow passenger . . .

Though the rail has been ridden . . . winter clouds cover . . . autumn's exuberant quilt . . . we must provide our own guide-posts . . . I have heard . . . from previous visitors . . . the road washes out sometimes . . . and passengers are compelled . . . to continue groping . . . or turn back . . . I am not afraid . . . I am not afraid . . . of rough spots . . . or lonely times . . . I don't fear . . . the success of this endeavor . . . I am Ra . . . in a space . . . not to be discovered . . . but invented . . . I promise you nothing . . . I accept your promise . . . of the same we are simply riding . . . a wave . . . that may carry . . . or crash . . . It's a journey . . . and I want . . . to go . . .

3. Taking My Father and Brother to the Frick by Derrick Austin Derrick Austin mwcpc.org

Disembark the Turners seem to say,

those starburst barges glowing in the dusk,

but I can't read old Rembrandt,

his guarded eyes are jewels, like black men.

Even the loaned, marble busts

of kings and soldiers fail to arrest you.

It's nearly closing time. The elderly linger,

rapt. Who has looked at either of you lately

with such tenderness?

Entering the narrow hall,

I ignore my favorite portraits, their ruffles

and bodices, carnations and powder puffs,

afraid to share my joy with you,

yet your bearing in this space—the procession

of your shoulders, the crowns of your heads—

makes them sing anew.

You are both good men.

Walk into the Fragonard Room. You both seem bored still.

It's fine. Perhaps we can progress like these panels,

slowly and without words, here—the city

where I first knew men in the dark—

in this gold and feminine room.

4. Bullet Points by Jericho Brown Jericho Brown The Rumpus I will not shoot myself In the head, and I will not shoot myself

In the back, and I will not hang myself

With a trashbag, and if I do,

I promise you, I will not do it

In a police car while handcuffed

Or in the jail cell of a town

I only know the name of

Because I have to drive through it

To get home. Yes, I may be at risk,

But I promise you, I trust the maggots

Who live beneath the floorboards

Of my house to do what they must

To any carcass more than I trust

An officer of the law of the land

To shut my eyes like a man

Of God might, or to cover me with a sheet

So clean my mother could have used it

To tuck me in. When I kill me, I will

Do it the same way most Americans do,

I promise you: cigarette smoke

Or a piece of meat on which I choke

Or so broke I freeze

In one of these winters we keep

Calling worst. I promise if you hear

Of me dead anywhere near

A cop, then that cop killed me. He took

Me from us and left my body, which is,

No matter what we've been taught,

Greater than the settlement

A city can pay a mother to stop crying,

And more beautiful than the new bullet

Fished from the folds of my brain.

5. Sci-Fi by Tracy K. Smith Tracy K Smith New York Times There will be no edges, but curves.

Clean lines pointing only forward. History, with its hard spine & dog-eared

Corners, will be replaced with nuance, Just like the dinosaurs gave way

To mounds and mounds of ice. Women will still be women, but

The distinction will be empty. Sex, Having outlived every threat, will gratify

Only the mind, which is where it will exist. For kicks, we'll dance for ourselves

Before mirrors studded with golden bulbs. The oldest among us will recognize that glow—

But the word sun will have been re-assigned To the Standard Uranium-Neutralizing device

Found in households and nursing homes. And yes, we'll live to be much older, thanks

To popular consensus. Weightless, unhinged, Eons from even our own moon, we'll drift

In the haze of space, which will be, once And for all, scrutable and safe.

6. Dawn Revisited by Rita Dove Rita Dove Literary Arts Imagine you wake up with a second chance: The blue jay

hawks his pretty wares

and the oak still stands, spreading

glorious shade. If you don't look back,



the future never happens.

How good to rise in sunlight,

in the prodigal smell of biscuits -

eggs and sausage on the grill.

The whole sky is yours



to write on, blown open

to a blank page. Come on,

shake a leg! You'll never know

who's down there, frying those eggs,

if you don't get up and see.

7. Between the World and Me by Langston Hughes Langston Hughes peoplesworld.org And one morning while in the woods I stumbled suddenly upon the thing, Stumbled upon it in a grassy clearing guarded by scaly oaks and elms And the sooty details of the scene rose, thrusting themselves between the world and me.... There was a design of white bones slumbering forgottenly upon a cushion of ashes. There was a charred stump of a sapling pointing a blunt finger accusingly at the sky. There were torn tree limbs, tiny veins of burnt leaves, and a scorched coil of greasy hemp; A vacant shoe, an empty tie, a ripped shirt, a lonely hat, and a pair of trousers stiff with black blood. And upon the trampled grass were buttons, dead matches, butt-ends of cigars and cigarettes, peanut shells, a drained gin-flask, and a whore's lipstick; Scattered traces of tar, restless arrays of feathers, and the lingering smell of gasoline. And through the morning air the sun poured yellow surprise into the eye sockets of the stony skull.... And while I stood my mind was frozen within cold pity for the life that was gone. The ground gripped my feet and my heart was circled by icy walls of fear— The sun died in the sky; a night wind muttered in the grass and fumbled the leaves in the trees; the woods poured forth the hungry yelping of hounds; the darkness screamed with thirsty voices; and the witnesses rose and lived: The dry bones stirred, rattled, lifted, melting themselves into my bones. The grey ashes formed flesh firm and black, entering into my flesh. The gin-flask passed from mouth to mouth, cigars and cigarettes glowed, the whore smeared lipstick red upon her lips, And a thousand faces swirled around me, clamoring that my life be burned.... And then they had me, stripped me, battering my teeth into my throat till I swallowed my own blood. My voice was drowned in the roar of their voices, and my black wet body slipped and rolled in their hands as they bound me to the sapling. And my skin clung to the bubbling hot tar, falling from me in limp patches. And the down and quills of the white feathers sank into my raw flesh, and I moaned in my agony. Then my blood was cooled mercifully, cooled by a baptism of gasoline. And in a blaze of red I leaped to the sky as pain rose like water, boiling my limbs Panting, begging I clutched childlike, clutched to the hot sides of death. Now I am dry bones and my face a stony skull staring in yellow surprise at the sun....

8. A Litany for Survival by Audre Lorde Audre Lorde Bitch Media For those of us who live at the shoreline

standing upon the constant edges of decision

crucial and alone

for those of us who cannot indulge

the passing dreams of choice

who love in doorways coming and going

in the hours between dawns

looking inward and outward

at once before and after

seeking a now that can breed

futures

like bread in our children's mouths

so their dreams will not reflect

the death of ours;



For those of us

who were imprinted with fear

like a faint line in the center of our foreheads

learning to be afraid with our mother's milk

for by this weapon

this illusion of some safety to be found

the heavy-footed hoped to silence us

For all of us

this instant and this triumph

We were never meant to survive.



And when the sun rises we are afraid

it might not remain

when the sun sets we are afraid

it might not rise in the morning

when our stomachs are full we are afraid

of indigestion

when our stomachs are empty we are afraid

we may never eat again

when we are loved we are afraid

love will vanish

when we are alone we are afraid

love will never return

and when we speak we are afraid

our words will not be heard

nor welcomed

but when we are silent

we are still afraid



So it is better to speak

remembering

we were never meant to survive.

10. RIOT by Gwendolyn Brooks Gwendolyn Brooks famousafricanamericans.org A Poem in Three Parts

A riot is the language of the unheard.

—Martin Luther King, Jr.

John Cabot, out of Wilma, once a Wycliffe, all whitebluerose below his golden hair, wrapped richly in right linen and right wool, almost forgot his Jaguar and Lake Bluff; almost forgot Grandtully (which is The Best Thing That Ever Happened To Scotch); almost forgot the sculpture at the Richard Gray and Distelheim; the kidney pie at Maxim's, the Grenadine de Boeuf at Maison Henri.

Because the "Negroes" were coming down the street.

Because the Poor were sweaty and unpretty (not like Two Dainty Negroes in Winnetka) and they were coming toward him in rough ranks. In seas. In windsweep. They were black and loud. And not detainable. And not discreet.

Gross. Gross. "Que tu es grossier!" John Cabot itched instantly beneath the nourished white that told his story of glory to the World. "Don't let It touch me! the blackness! Lord!" he

whispered to any handy angel in the sky.



But, in a thrilling announcement, on It drove and breathed on him: and touched him. In that breath the fume of pig foot, chitterling and cheap chili, malign, mocked John. And, in terrific touch, old averted doubt jerked forward decently, cried, "Cabot! John! You are a desperate man, and the desperate die expensively today."

John Cabot went down in the smoke and fire and broken glass and blood, and he cried "Lord! Forgive these nigguhs that know not what they do."

THE THIRD SERMON ON THE WARPLAND

Phoenix

"In Egyptian mythology, a bird

which lived for five hundred

years and then consumed itself

in fire, rising renewed from the ashes."

—webster The earth is a beautiful place.

Watermirrors and things to be reflected.

Goldenrod across the little lagoon. The Black Philosopher says

"Our chains are in the keep of the Keeper

in a labeled cabinet

on the second shelf by the cookies,

sonatas, the arabesques. . . .

There's a rattle, sometimes.

You do not hear it who mind only

cookies and crunch them.

You do not hear the remarkable music—'A

Death Song For You Before You Die.'

If you could hear it

you would make music too.

The blackblues." West Madison Street.

In "Jessie's Kitchen"

nobody's eating Jessie's Perfect Food.

Crazy flowers

cry up across the sky, spreading

and hissing This is

it. The young men run. They will not steal Bing Crosby but will steal

Melvin Van Peebles who made Lillie

a thing of Zampoughi a thing of red wiggles and trebles

(and I know there are twenty wire stalks sticking out of her

head

as her underfed haunches jerk jazz.)

A clean riot is not one in which little rioters

long-stomped, long-straddled, BEANLESS

but knowing no Why

go steal in hell

a radio, sit to hear James Brown

and Mingus, Young-Holt, Coleman, John on V.O.N.

and sun themselves in Sin. However, what

is going on

is going on. Fire.

That is their way of lighting candles in the darkness.

A White Philosopher said

'It is better to light one candle than curse the darkness.'

These candles curse—

inverting the deeps of the darkness.

GUARD HERE, GUNS LOADED.

The young men run.

The children in ritual chatter

scatter upon

their Own and old geography. The Law comes sirening across the town. A woman is dead.

Motherwoman.

She lies among the boxes

(that held the haughty hats, the Polish sausages)

in newish, thorough, firm virginity

as rich as fudge is if you've had five pieces.

Not again shall she

partake of steak

on Christmas mornings, nor of nighttime

chicken and wine at Val Gray Ward's

nor say

of Mr. Beetley, Exit Jones, Junk Smith

nor neat New-baby Williams (man-to-many)

"He treat me right." That was a gut gal. "We'll do an us!" yells Yancey, a twittering twelve.

"Instead of your deathintheafternoon,

kill 'em, bull!

kill 'em, bull!" The Black Philosopher blares

"I tell you, exhaustive black integrity

would assure a blackless Amrica. . . ." Nine die, Sun-Times will tell

and will tell too

in small black-bordered oblongs "Rumor? check it

at 744-4111." A Poem to Peanut.

"Coooooool!" purrs Peanut. Peanut is

Richard—a Ranger and a gentleman.

A Signature. A Herald. And a Span.

This Peanut will not let his men explode.

And Rico will not.

Neither will Sengali.

Nor Bop nor Jeff, Geronimo nor Lover.

These merely peer and purr,

and pass the Passion over.

The Disciples stir

and thousandfold confer

with ranging Rangermen;

mutual in their "Yeah!—

this AIN'T all upinheah!" "But WHY do These People offend themselves?" say they

who say also "It's time.

It's time to help

These People." Lies are told and legends made.

Phoenix rises unafraid. The Black Philosopher will remember:

"There they came to life and exulted,

the hurt mute.

Then is was over. The dust, as they say, settled."

AN ASPECT OF LOVE, ALIVE IN THE ICE AND FIRE LaBohem Brown In a package of minutes there is this We.

How beautiful.

Merry foreigners in our morning,

we laugh, we touch each other,

are responsible props and posts. A physical light is in the room. Because the world is at the window

we cannot wonder very long. You rise. Although

genial, you are in yourself again.

I observe

your direct and respectable stride.

You are direct and self-accepting as a lion

in Afrikan velvet. You are level, lean,

remote. There is a moment in Camaraderie

when interruption is not to be understood.

I cannot bear an interruption.

This is the shining joy;

the time of not-to-end. On the street we smile.

We go

in different directions

down the imperturbable street.

11. To Bless the Memory of Tamir Rice by Tsitsi Ella Jaji David Nilsen Writer.com Plant twelve date palms in a ring around the tarmac. Make them tall, slight towers, leaning into the wind as princes do. Fear that

the sweetness of dates will churn your stomach. Plant them anyways.



Plant the pudge of his fuzzless face in the arrested time of a school portrait.

Plant his exotic name—found in a book that spelled dreams

of eminence and hope for an uncertain coupling—in your ear.



Know that whether it leaches into the soil or not, this ground

was watered with his blood. This tarmac turned a rioting red. Strike that.

There was a screech of brakes, and sirens howling like a cliché, then



a volley of pops that might have been a game if only

what came next was not such utter silence.

The tarmac was red. There was no riot.



Build a circle of palms and something to keep them safe.

Build a greenhouse around the twelve palms.

Yes, a green house. This land is not our land.



Dig up the tarmac, the dark heavy loam of this side of town.

Be sure to wear gloves as you dig through the brownfield's

mystification. Once the Cuyahoga River was a wall of fire.



God knows how rain melts metal.

Dig into that earth and build

a foundation. Quarry it.



Let the little boys and little girls of Shaker Heights and Orange

bring a Game Boy or cellphone, or other toy made our of coltan that,

chances are, a little boy or little girl dug up by hand in the DRC.



Let the children lay their shiny toys in the foundation.

Seal up ground with molten lead. Die-cast its melted weight.

Yes, make a typecaster's mold, and leave it a dull grey, like flint.



Stamp out a broadside, only set it in the foundation's floor.

Let us read the letter that says this officer was unfit.

Let us go over it step by step, every time we walk toward the green



house of imaging what this boy's boyhood should have been,

the fulfilling of his name, his promise.

Plant an oasis here. How is not my problem.



*



Let someone who remember how cook de rice.

Let she cook de rice with palm oil 'til is yellow an sticky.

Of course dem have palm oil in Cleveland. Dis no Third World we livin in.



Let she cook she rice an peas. Let she say

how she know to do it from a film she seen. In de film, dem people from

de sea island gone to Sierra Leone and dema find dey people,



dey people dat sing de same song with de same words. Come to

find out dem words is not jes playplay words, dem words for weeping. So dema

sit down together, an weep together, dey South Carolina an Sierra Leone family.



Dey weep over de war, an de water, an de fresh and de forgotten,

an dey cook dat rice 'til is yellow and sticky. Dey nyam it with dey hand,

outta banana leaf and de old, old man, him say,



you never forget the language you cry in.



Let all dem little girls from Shaker Heights skip the gymnastics meet.

Let dem come and eat rice and eat rice 'til they don't want to eat rice no more

an let dem still have rice to eat. Let them lose their innocence.



Let horizons settle low.

Let dates and raisin and apples and nuts seem a strange mockery

of the new, the sweet, the hoped for. Let us share the matter.



Let us sit here under these date palms,

and haggle over whose fault it is. Let the rage that says tear this shit down

tear this shit down.



Let us start with the glass walls of the greenhouse, as a demonstration.

Let the rage that says I cannot speak not speak.

Let it suck speech into its terrible maw and leave us shuddering in silence.



Let the rage that says, black lives matter matter.

Let that other rage that says all lives matter be torn down. Let the matter with how

we don't all matter in the same way churn up a monumental penitence.



Let the date palm offer us shade.

Let us ask why we are still here.

Let us lower eyes as we face his mother, his father, his sister.

12. The President Visits the Storm by Shane McCrae taproompoetry.blogspot.com "What a crowd! What a turnout!" —DONALD TRUMP, TO VICTIMS OF HURRICANE HARVEY America you're what a turnout great Crowd a great crowd big smiles America The hurricane is everywhere but here an Important man is talking here Ameri- ca the important president is talking And if the heavens open up the heavens Open above the president the heavens Open to assume him bodily into heaven As they have opened to assume great men Who will come back and bring the end with them America he trumpets the end of your Suffering both swan and horseman trumpeting From the back of the beast the fire and rose are one On the president's bright head the flames implanted To make a gilded crown America The hurricane is everywhere but here America a great man is a poison That kills the sky the weather in the sky For who America can look above him You're what a great a crowd big smiles the ratings The body of a storm is a man's body It has an eye and everything in the eye Is dead a calm man is a man who has Let weakness overcome his urge for death America the president is talking You're what a great a turnout you could be Anywhere but your anywhere is here And every inch of the stadium except those Feet occupied by the stage after his speech will Be used to shelter those displaced by the storm Except those feet occupied by the they're Armed folks police assigned to guard the stage Which must remain in place for the duration Of the hurricane except those feet of dead Unmarked space called The Safety Zone between Those officers and you you must not vi- olate The Safety Zone you must not leave The Safety Zone the president suggests You find the edge it's at a common sense Distance it is farther than you can throw A rock no farther than a bullet flies

14. say it with your whole black mouth by Danez Smith Bluestockingsmag.com say it with your whole black mouth: i am innocent

& if you are not innocent, say this: i am worthy of forgiveness, of breath after breath i tell you this: i let blue eyes dress me in guilt

walked around stores convinced the very skin of my palm was stolen & what good has that brought me? days filled flinching

thinking the sirens were reaching for me & when the sirens were for me

did i not make peace with god? so many white people are alive because

we know how to control ourselves. how many times have we died on a whim

wielded like gallows in their sun-shy hands? here, standing in my own body, i say: the next time

they murder us for the crime of their imaginations i don't know what i'll do. i did not come to preach of peace

for that is not the hunted's duty. i came here to say what i can't say

without my name being added to a list what my mother fears i will say what she wishes to say herself i came here to say i can't bring myself to write it down sometimes i dream of pulling a red apology

from a pig's collared neck & wake up crackin up if i dream of setting fire to cul-de-sacs

i wake chained to the bed i don't like thinking about doing to white folks

what white folks done to us when i do

can't say i don't dance o my people how long will we reach for god instead of something sharper? my lovely doe with a taste for meat take the hunter by his hand

15. Give Your Daughters Difficult Names by Assétou Xango youtube.com "Give your daughters difficult names.

Names that command the full use of the tongue.

My name makes you want to tell me the truth.

My name does not allow me to trust anyone

who cannot pronounce it right."

—Warsan Shire

Many of my contemporaries,

role models,

But especially,

Ancestors Have a name that brings the tongue to worship.

Names that feel like ritual in your mouth. I don't want a name said without pause,

muttered without intention. I am through with names that leave me unmoved.

Names that leave the speaker's mouth unscathed. I want a name like fire,

like rebellion,

like my hand gripping massa's whip— I want a name from before the ships

A name Donald Trump might choke on. I want a name that catches you in the throat

if you say it wrong

and if you're afraid to say it wrong,

then I guess you should be. I want a name only the brave can say

a name that only fits right in the mouth of those who love me right,

because only the brave

can love me right Assétou Xango is the name you take when you are tired

of burying your jewels under thick layers of

soot

and self-doubt. Assétou the light

Xango the pickaxe

so that people must mine your soul

just to get your attention. If you have to ask why I changed my name,

it is already too far beyond your comprehension.

Call me callous,

but with a name like Xango

I cannot afford to tread lightly.

You go hard

or you go home

and I am centuries

and ships away

from any semblance

of a homeland. I am a thief's poor bookkeeping skills way from any source of ancestry.

I am blindly collecting the shattered pieces of a continent

much larger than my comprehension. I hate explaining my name to people:

their eyes peering over my journal

looking for a history they can rewrite Ask me what my name means...

What the fuck does your name mean Linda? Not every word needs an English equivalent in order to have significance. I am done folding myself up to fit your stereotype.

Your black friend.

Your headline.

Your African Queen Meme.

Your hurt feelings.

Your desire to learn the rhetoric of solidarity

without the practice. I do not have time to carry your allyship. I am trying to build a continent,

A country,

A home. My name is the only thing I have that is unassimilated

and I'm not even sure I can call it mine. The body is a safeless place if you do not know its name. Assétou is what it sounds like when you are trying to bend a syllable

into a home.

With shaky shudders

And wind whistling through your empty, I feel empty. There is no safety in a name.

No home in a body. A name is honestly just a name

A name is honestly just a ritual And it still sounds like reverence.

16. Speculations about "I" by Toi Derricotte pitt.edu A certain doubleness, by which I can stand as remote from myself as from another. — Henry David Thoreau i

I didn't choose the word —

it came pouring out of my throat

like the water inside a drowned man.

I didn't even push on my stomach.

I just lay there, dead (like he told me) I didn't choose the word —it came pouring out of my throatlike the water inside a drowned man.I didn't even push on my stomach.I just lay there, dead (like he told me)



& "I" came out.

(I'm sorry, Father.

"I" wasn't my fault.)



ii

(How did "I" feel?)



Felt almost alive

when I'd get in, like the Trojan horse.



I'd sit on the bench

(I didn't look out of the eyeholes

so I wouldn't see the carnage).



iii

(Is "I" speaking another language?)



I said, "I" is dangerous.

But at the time I couldn't tell

which one of us was speaking.



iv

(Why "I"?)



"I" was the closest I could get to the

one I loved (who I believe was

smothered in her playpen).



Perhaps she gave birth

to "I" before she died.



v

I deny "I,"

& the closer

I get, the more

"I" keeps receding.



vi

I found "I"

in the bulrushes

raised by a dirtiness

beyond imagination.



I loved "I" like a stinky bed.



While I hid in a sentence

with a bunch of other words.



vii

(What is "I"?)



A transmission through space?

A dismemberment of the spirit?



More like opening the chest &

throwing the heart out with the gizzards.



viii

(Translation)



Years later "I" came back

wanting to be known.



Like the unspeakable

name of God, I tried



my 2 letters, leaving

the "O" for breath,



like in the Bible,

missing.



ix

I am not the "I"

in my poems. "I"

is the net I try to pull me in with.



x

I try to talk

with "I," but "I" doesn't trust

me. "I" says I am

slippery by nature.



xi

I made "I" do

what I wasn't supposed to do,

what I didn't want to do —

defend me,

stand as an example,

stand in for what I was hiding.



I treated "I" as if

"I" wasn't human.



xii

They say that what I write

belongs to me, that it is my true

experience. They think it validates

my endurance.

But why pretend?

"I" is a kind of terminal survival.



xiii

I didn't promise

"I" anything & in that way

"I" is the one I was most

true to.

17. America Will Be by Joshua Bennett Joshua Bennett Dartmouth After Langston Hughes



I am now at the age where my father calls me brother

when we say goodbye. Take care of yourself, brother,

he whispers a half beat before we hang up the phone,

and it is as if some great bridge has unfolded over the air

between us. He is 68 years old. He was born in the throat

of Jim Crow Alabama, one of ten children, their bodies side

by side in the kitchen each morning like a pair of hands

exalting. Over breakfast, I ask him to tell me the hardest thing

about going to school back then, expecting some history

I have already memorized. Boycotts & attack dogs, fire

hoses, Bull Connor in his personal tank, candy paint

shining white as a slaver's ghost. He says: Having to read

the Canterbury Tales. He says: eating lunch alone. Now, I hear

the word America & think first of my father's loneliness,

the hands holding the pens that stabbed him as he walked

through the hallway, unclenched palms settling

onto a wooden desk, taking notes, trying to pretend

the shame didn't feel like an inheritance. You say democracy

& I see the men holding documents that sent him off

to war a year later, Motown blaring from a country

boy's bunker as napalm scarred the sky into jigsaw

patterns, his eyes open wide as the blooming blue

heart of the light bulb in a Crown Heights basement

where he & my mother will dance for the first time, their bodies

swaying like rockets in the impossible dark & yes I know

that this is more than likely not what you mean

when you sing liberty but it is the only kind

I know or can readily claim, the times where those hunted

by history are underground & somehow daring to love

what they cannot hold or fully fathom when the stranger

is not a threat but the promise of a different ending

I woke up this morning and there were men on television

lauding a wall big enough to box out an entire world,

families torn with the stroke of a pen, citizenship

little more than some garment that can be stolen or reduced

to cinder at a tyrant's whim my father knows this grew up

knowing this witnessed firsthand the firebombs

the Klan multiple messiahs love soaked & shot through

somehow still believes in this grand blood-stained

experiment still votes still prays that his children might

make a life unlike any he has ever seen. He looks

at me like the promise of another cosmos and I never

know what to tell him. All of the books in my head

have made me cynical and distant, but there's a choir

in him that calls me forward my disbelief built as it is

from the bricks of his belief not in any America

you might see on network news or hear heralded

before a football game but in the quiet

power of Sam Cooke singing that he was born

by a river that remains unnamed that he runs

alongside to this day, some vast and future country,

some nation within a nation, black as candor,

loud as the sound of my father's

unfettered laughter over cheese eggs & coffee

his eyes shut tight as armories his fists

unclenched as if he were invincible

18. A Brief History of Hostility by Jamaal May Jamaal May Jamaal May In the beginning there was the war. The war said let there be war

and there was war. The war said let there be peace

and there was war. The people said music and rain

evaporating against fire in the brush

was a kind of music

and so was the beast. The beast that roared

or bleated when brought down

was silent when skinned

but loud after the skin

was pulled taut over wood

and the people said music

and the thump thump

thump said drum.

Someone said

war drum. The drum said war

is coming to meet you in the field.

The field said war

tastes like copper,

said give us some more, said look

at the wild flowers our war plants

in a grove and grows

just for us. Outside sheets are pulling

this way and that. Fields are smoke,

smoke is air. We wait for fingers to be bent

knuckle to knuckle, the porch overrun

with rope and shotgun but the hounds don't show.

We beat the drum and sing like there's nothing outside

but rust-colored clay and fields of wild flowers growing

farther than we can walk. Torches may come like fox paws

to steal away what we plant, but with our bodies bound

by the skin, my arc to his curve, we are stalks that will bend

and bend and bend… fire for heat

fire for light

fire for casting figures on a dungeon wall fire for teaching shadows to writhe

fire for keeping beasts at bay

fire to give them back to the earth fire for the siege

fire to singe

fire to roast

fire to fuse rubber soles to collapsed crossbeams

fire for Gehenna fire for Dante

fire for Fallujah

fire for readied aim fire in the forge that folds steel like a flag

fire to curl worms like cigarette ash

fire to give them back to the earth fire for ancient reasons: to call down rain

fire to catch it and turn it into steam

fire for churches

fire for a stockpile of books

fire for a bible-black cloak tied to a stake fire for smoke signals

fire to shape gun muzzle and magazine

fire to leap from the gut of a furnace

fire for Hephaestus

fire for pyres' sake

fire licking the toes of a quiet brown man

fire for his home

fire for her flag

fire for this sand, to coax it into glass fire to cure mirrors

fire to cure leeches

Fire to compose a nocturne of cinders fire for the trash cans illuminating streets

fire for fuel

fire for fields

fire for the field hand's fourth death fire to make a cross visible for several yards

fire from the dragon's mouth

fire for smoking out tangos

fire to stoke like rage and fill the sky with human remains

fire to give them back to the earth

fire to make twine fall from bound wrists

fire to mark them all and bubble black

any flesh it touches as it frees They took the light from our eyes. Possessive.

Took the moisture from our throats. My arms,

my lips, my sternum, sucked dry, and

lovers of autumn say, Look, here is beauty.

Tallness only made me an obvious target made of

off-kilter limbs. I'd fall either way. I should get a

to-the-death tattoo or metal ribbon of some sort.

War took our prayers like nothing else can,

left us dumber than remote drones. Make

me a loyal soldier and I'll make you a

lamenting so thick, metallic, so tank-tread-hard. Now make tomorrow a gate shaped like a man.

I can't promise, when it's time, I won't hesitate,

cannot say I won't forget to return in fall and

guess the names of the leaves before they change. The war said bring us your dead

and we died. The people said music

and bending flower, so we sang ballads in the aisles of churches and fruit markets.

The requiem was everywhere: a comet's tail

disappearing into the atmosphere, the wide mouths of the bereft men that have sung…

On currents of air, seeds were carried

as the processional carried us through the streets of a forgetting city,

between the cold iron of gates.

The field said soil is rich wherever we fall. Aren't graveyards and battlefields

our most efficient gardens?

Journeys begin there too if the flowers are taken into account, and shouldn't we always

take the flowers into account? Bring them to us.

We'll come back to you. Peace will come to you as a rosewood-colored road paver

in your grandmother's town, as a trench

scraped into canvas, as a violin bow, a shovel, an easel, a brushstroke that covers

burial mounds in grass. And love, you say,

is a constant blade, a trowel that plants and uproots, and tomorrow

will be a tornado, you say. Then war,

a sick wind, will come to part the air, straighten your suit,

and place fresh flowers

on all our muddy graves.

19. For My People by Margaret Walker Margaret Walker Haverford For my people everywhere singing their slave songs repeatedly: their dirges and their ditties and their blues

and jubilees, praying their prayers nightly to an

unknown god, bending their knees humbly to an

unseen power; For my people lending their strength to the years, to the

gone years and the now years and the maybe years,

washing ironing cooking scrubbing sewing mending

hoeing plowing digging planting pruning patching

dragging along never gaining never reaping never

knowing and never understanding; For my playmates in the clay and dust and sand of Alabama

backyards playing baptizing and preaching and doctor

and jail and soldier and school and mama and cooking

and playhouse and concert and store and hair and Miss

Choomby and company; For the cramped bewildered years we went to school to learn

to know the reasons why and the answers to and the

people who and the places where and the days when, in

memory of the bitter hours when we discovered we

were black and poor and small and different and nobody

cared and nobody wondered and nobody understood; For the boys and girls who grew in spite of these things to

be man and woman, to laugh and dance and sing and

play and drink their wine and religion and success, to

marry their playmates and bear children and then die

of consumption and anemia and lynching; For my people thronging 47th Street in Chicago and Lenox

Avenue in New York and Rampart Street in New

Orleans, lost disinherited dispossessed and happy

people filling the cabarets and taverns and other

people's pockets needing bread and shoes and milk and

land and money and something—something all our own; For my people walking blindly spreading joy, losing time

being lazy, sleeping when hungry, shouting when

burdened, drinking when hopeless, tied, and shackled

and tangled among ourselves by the unseen creatures

who tower over us omnisciently and laugh; For my people blundering and groping and floundering in

the dark of churches and schools and clubs and

societies, associations and councils and committees and

conventions, distressed and disturbed and deceived and

devoured by money-hungry glory-craving leeches,

preyed on by facile force of state and fad and novelty, by

false prophet and holy believer; For my people standing staring trying to fashion a better way

from confusion, from hypocrisy and misunderstanding,

trying to fashion a world that will hold all the people,

all the faces, all the adams and eves and their countless

generations; Let a new earth rise. Let another world be born. Let a

bloody peace be written in the sky. Let a second

generation full of courage issue forth; let a people

loving freedom come to growth. Let a beauty full of

healing and a strength of final clenching be the pulsing

in our spirits and our blood. Let the martial songs

be written, let the dirges disappear. Let a race of men now

rise and take control.

20. Earthseed by Octavia E. Butler Octavia Butler Blavity Here we are – Here we are – Energy, Mass, Life, Shaping life, Mind, Shaping Mind God, Shaping God. Consider— We are born Not with purpose, But with potential.

All that you touch You Change.

All that you Change Changes you.

The only lasting truth Is Change.

God Is Change.

21. Brothers-American Drama by James Weldon Johnson James Weldon Johnson blackthen.com (T HE M OB SPEAKS :)



See! There he stands; not brave, but with an air

Of sullen stupor. Mark him well! Is he

Not more like brute than man? Look in his eye!

No light is there; none, save the glint that shines

In the now glaring, and now shifting orbs

Of some wild animal caught in the hunter's trap.



How came this beast in human shape and form?

Speak man!—We call you man because you wear

His shape—How are you thus? Are you not from

That docile, child-like, tender-hearted race

Which we have known three centuries? Not from

That more than faithful race which through three wars

Fed our dear wives and nursed our helpless babes

Without a single breach of trust? Speak out!





(T HE V ICTIM SPEAKS :)



I am, and am not.





(T HE M OB SPEAKS AGAIN :)



Then who, why are you?





(T HE V ICTIM SPEAKS AGAIN :)



I am a thing not new, I am as old

As human nature. I am that which lurks,

Ready to spring whenever a bar is loosed;

The ancient trait which fights incessantly

Against restraint, balks at the upward climb;

The weight forever seeking to obey

The law of downward pull—and I am more:

The bitter fruit am I of planted seed;

The resultant, the inevitable end

Of evil forces and the powers of wrong.

Lessons in degradation, taught and learned,

The memories of cruel sights and deeds,

The pent-up bitterness, the unspent hate

Filtered through fifteen generations have

Sprung up and found in me sporadic life.

In me the muttered curse of dying men,

On me the stain of conquered women, and

Consuming me the fearful fires of lust,

Lit long ago, by other hands than mine.

In me the down-crushed spirit, the hurled-back prayers

Of wretches now long dead—their dire bequests.

In me the echo of the stifled cry

Of children for their battered mothers' breasts.



I claim no race, no race claims me; I am

No more than human dregs; degenerate;

The monstrous offspring of the monster, Sin;

I am—just what I am. . . . The race that fed

Your wives and nursed your babes would do the same

Today. But I—





(T HE M OB CONCLUDES :)



Enough, the brute must die!

Quick! Chain him to that oak! It will resist

The fire much longer than this slender pine.

Now bring the fuel! Pile it round him! Wait!

Pile not so fast or high! or we shall lose

The agony and terror in his face.

And now the torch! Good fuel that! the flames

Already leap head-high. Ha! hear that shriek!

And there's another! wilder than the first.

Fetch water! Water! Pour a little on

The fire, lest it should burn too fast. Hold so!

Now let it slowly blaze again. See there!

He squirms! He groans! His eyes bulge wildly out,

Searching around in vain appeal for help!

Another shriek, the last! Watch how the flesh

Grows crisp and hangs till, turned to ash, it sifts

Down through the coils of chain that hold erect

The ghastly frame against the bark-scorched tree.



Stop! to each man no more than one man's share.

You take that bone, and you this tooth; the chain,

Let us divide its links; this skull, of course,

In fair division, to the leader comes.



And now his fiendish crime has been avenged;

Let us back to our wives and children—say,

What did he mean by those last muttered words,

"Brothers in spirit, brothers in deed are we"?