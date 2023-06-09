Adam Doleac is the name on everyone's lips in Nashville.

After a year of playing to tens of thousands on tour, amassing millions of streams online, and dropping a video featuring Colton Underwood and Cassie Randolph, you wouldn't believe things could get any better for the rising country superstar. Cut to one record deal with Sony Music later and rethink what you believe. Doleac is one of those artists who sets your expectations high, leaps over them, then rinses and repeats. With that in mind, get excited, because he has an early Christmas gift for the world in the form of his latest single "Neon Fools."

In a word, the song is sultry. Filtered drums, minimalist slide guitar, and piano chords holding down the melody, all while Doleac silvertones his way through a set of lyrics showcasing him at his best. He plays off his natural charm, flirty but imperturbable, and sings about an ill-advised romantic interlude under neon light. Gospel vocal accents add to the track's ethereal elusive texture, all of which is countered by Doleac's voice. He acts as a grounding point amongst the smoke and mirrors of the song. For all of "Neon Fools" misguided amorosity, he always brings us back to what is tangible: the perfection of the present moment.

It's easy to love Adam Doleac. Apart from his genuine presence and gentle demeanour, he knows how to be genre accessible without pandering. For country fans he's an in-road to a more pop sound; for pop fans, he's a perfect entry point for country. But it's more than that. Gateway appeal is one thing, staying power is another. Doleac somehow has both. He's simultaneously a one-night stand, and the guy you can bring home to your folks. It seems like a magic trick, but the more you listen to him the more you feel it. While you wait for more, you can listen to "Neon Fools" and get excited for what the New Year will hold.

Check out Adam Doleac at AdamDoleac.com, and follow him on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

Listen to Adam Doleac on Spotify, Apple Music and Pandora