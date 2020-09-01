Black Twitter Rolls With Laughter at Adele's Bantu Knots
Adele's recent Instagram post sparked a debate about cultural appropriation—and some entertaining remixes.
Adele was rolling in the deep last weekend after posting a controversial photo on her Instagram page.
Captioned "Happy what would be Notting Hill Carnival my beloved London," the photo shows Adele wearing a triangle bikini top with the Jamaican flag printed on it, long athletic stretch pants, a yellow feather Carnival shoulder piece, and gold jewelry. The outfit is a good fit for Afro-Caribbean carnival events, so it makes sense that Adele might wear it on a day that people would have been reveling and sharing culture if not for COVID-19. The problem, however, is the hairstyle. Adele's hair is in bantu knots.
Bantu knots, like locs and cornrows, are a Black hairstyle. Hair is parted into sections and coiled into buns. The style is also referred to as Zulu knots because it originated with Zulu people in South Africa. It is now popular throughout the African diaspora, and it is used both for protection (of the hair) and for style. For a non-Black person to wear this hairstyle is, in fact, cultural appropriation.
Celebrities are gassing Adele up in the comments and elsewhere. Zoe Saldana said, "You look right at home guurrrl." Zoe Saldana has only recently come to realize it was wrong for her, as a light-skinned Black woman, to play the role of Nina Simone—which required makeup to darken her skin and a prosthetic nose. She is definitely not the person to give Adele the go ahead on cultural appropriation.
Many Jamaicans and people throughout the Caribbean and African regions have also come to Adele's defense, noting that Carnival is a time for sharing cultures and arguing that her attire would have been appropriate for such an event. It is often the case, however, that those quick to defend people who have been called out for cultural appropriation have never experienced the same discrimination as those drawing attention to the issue.
Cultural appropriation can be a complicated subject, especially in quickly fired tweets, but it's worth the discussion. Technically, cultural appropriation is the use of an element or set of elements from a culture or identity that the offending person does not share. It is usually done without understanding of the history, tradition, or meaning of the element or elements in question, and does nothing to educate other people about their origin. In many cases, the element or elements are looked down upon by the dominant culture or identity, so its appropriation presents a cost to the people who own it and a benefit to the people who misuse it.
Black hair is an easy example of cultural appropriation because Black people continue to face discrimination on the basis of their hair. Black people are fired from their jobs and barred from graduation for having locs while white people use them as a fashion statement. Cultural appropriation at its worst allows people to wear and flaunt an aspect of another group's culture or identity without facing any of the discrimination that group endures.
It is easy to say "It's just hair" when you have never experienced discrimination for wearing your hair in a style or natural form that is directly connected to your culture and identity, whether place of origin, ethnic group, religion, or otherwise. Because of all this, there is no denying that Adele got it wrong. She is, however, well-liked. This, combined with what people believe to be her intent to celebrate diversity and the need for light moments led to a hilarious time on Black Twitter.
In the 1990s and early 2000s, top 40 songs were often remixed, giving us reggae or dancehall versions. Reggae artists would sing the songs in the same melody so they were completely recognizable, but with reggae musical arrangements. Yes, My Heart Will Go On had about a million reggae versions. This trend has not maintained the same frequency or popularity as back then, but people brought it back just for this Adele moment.
One of the best has got to be Adele's "Hello" vocals on the Wayne Wonder track "No Letting Go."
dancehall adele https://t.co/RRBt12a2sy— 🖤🤍 ᑳ𝙇ạ𝑐𝑐 🐉💫 (@🖤🤍 ᑳ𝙇ạ𝑐𝑐 🐉💫)1598837573.0
They slowed it down a little for "Someone Like You."
New album sounds lit😤 #Adele https://t.co/GoJFXt8YjT— 2:31pm (@2:31pm)1598827833.0
We finally have the Jamaican patois version of an Adele album tracklist.
Track 01: Mek Yuh Feel D Luv Track 02: Light D Fiya Pon the Rain Track 03: Meh 1 an Only Track 04: A Bwoi like U Tr… https://t.co/nsZiJn9fhA— JonathanJosh28 (@JonathanJosh28)1598904266.0
It's been hilarious to see Adele's song titles and lyrics translated to Jamaican patois.
Adele said “mi affi set fire to the rain dem”#adele https://t.co/HEers0BgHx— Ariel (@Ariel)1598831927.0
Someone dubbed Spice's "So Mi Like It" over a video of Adele rapping a Nicki Minaj verse.
Someone get #Adele off the Rum Punch 😂🇬🇧🍹🇯🇲😂 https://t.co/ocrFOJdyHQ— #The Rona Report👨🏿💻🇬🇭 (@#The Rona Report👨🏿💻🇬🇭)1598887548.0
It is always great to see Black joy, whether in physical or virtual spaces. The whole Adele-with-the-bantu-knots situation has shown that Black people remain undefeated in many areas. The creativity was on full display as video editing, audio engineering, photo memes, and clever turns of phrase flooded Twitter immediately. It took no time to turn a highly questionable moment into hours and hours of scrolling and full-belly laughter.
It has been a difficult year, and Black people have been dealing with far too much. Constantly having to affirm the value of our lives while putting them on the line takes its toll. It would have been easy to respond to Adele with rage, but Black Twitter came through with the jokes. Cultural appropriation is a serious issue, and we can tackle it even as we give ourselves the space and time to enjoy each other's virtual company.
Cultural appropriation is clearly difficult for people to understand, especially as we try to learn to appreciate other cultures. One of the main reasons for this is the fact that there is not enough attention on the discrimination and racial injustices we face every day, so big issues like hair are often viewed as small matters of style rather than evidence of a more pervasive issue.
We have a lot of work to do, from being more honest about our experiences and making private occurrences public to calling on people like Adele—who appear to appreciate our culture—-to speak out against the injustices we face. If it's okay to wear bantu knots as a white person appreciating Black culture, you're going to have to show up when Black people are made to suffer for participating in the culture that we created and fight to maintain. Appreciate the culture and ensure that people in positions of power do too. Use your own power to compel others to act. Be loud in your demand for justice and cultural appreciation at all times, not just on Notting Hill Carnival days.
The VMAs Were a Tribute to Chadwick Boseman
Hosted by Keke Palmer, the 2020 VMAs featured many highlights—a Lady Gaga's masks, Miley Cyrus's wrecking ball, and the Black Eyed Peas' UFO, to name a few. But Chadwick Boseman was an overarching presence.
The 2020 VMAs were different from the start.
At the very beginning of the show, host Keke Palmer told viewers that the night was dedicated to Chaswick Boseman, who died on Friday after a private fight with colon cancer.
"Before we get into the music tonight, we need to take the time to talk about the devastating loss of Chadwick Boseman, an actor whose talent and passion were a true inspiration to all the fans he touched, and everyone he encountered," Palmer said. "We dedicate this show to a man whose spirit touched so many. He's a true hero – not just on screen, but in everything he did. His impact lives forever."
Old Favorites, New Highlights: Lady Gaga, Miley Cyrus, and More<div id="76ddd" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="5d94556f3dd4ab329437ddbd04cf85e1"><blockquote class="twitter-tweet twitter-custom-tweet" data-twitter-tweet-id="1300250040393510915" data-partner="rebelmouse"><div style="margin:1em 0">"Wear a mask, it's a sign of respect." -@LadyGaga https://t.co/TOIwydnKMz</div> — InStyle (@InStyle)<a href="https://twitter.com/InStyle/statuses/1300250040393510915">1598838741.0</a></blockquote></div><p>Lady Gaga won Artist of the Year and took home an additional four new trophies. She also brought her own brand of activism to the show, sporting a total of nine masks throughout the show. During her performance, she told the audience, "I might sound like a broken record, but wear a mask. It's a sign of respect."</p><p>Gaga performed a medley that included "Rain on Me" with Ariana Grande, which won <a href="https://people.com/music/mtv-vmas-2020-lady-gaga-ariana-grande-truly-soul-sisters/" target="_blank"><u>Best Collaboration</u></a>. She also left the audience with a message about art's ability to inspire people and spark change. "This has not been an easy year for a lot of people, but what I see in the world is a massive triumph of courage," she said. "Just because we're separated right now and culture may feel less alive in some ways, I know a renaissance is coming, and the wrath of pop culture will inspire you and the rage of art will empower you as it responds to hardship with its generosity and love."</p>
Black Lives Matter Takes Center Stage<span style="display:block;position:relative;padding-top:56.25%;" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="0e9888d51b184bcc82c1022403974165"><iframe lazy-loadable="true" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/zFzwgFO2bsg?rel=0" width="100%" height="auto" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" style="position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;"></iframe></span><p>While many of the artists remained political in a similarly vague way, some chose to recognize the current political climate more overtly. "It's hard to celebrate, so<a href="https://twitter.com/MTVNEWS/status/1300254825251311616" target="_blank"> I'm just going to say justice for Jacob Blake and justice for Breonna Taylor</a>," the Weeknd said upon receiving the award for video of the year.</p>
Grief, Sickness, and Music<div id="15c7f" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="60d4e87403dff6efac526b04dcc6d412"><blockquote class="twitter-tweet twitter-custom-tweet" data-twitter-tweet-id="1300227642965331970" data-partner="rebelmouse"><div style="margin:1em 0">Tonight's #VMAs are dedicated to Chadwick Boseman who knew the true meaning of being a hero, on and off-screen. In… https://t.co/mjnUhpmQOf</div> — MTV NEWS (@MTV NEWS)<a href="https://twitter.com/MTVNEWS/statuses/1300227642965331970">1598833401.0</a></blockquote></div><p>Though the VMAs was technically a celebration, the shadows of current events and recent tragedies loomed large. A tribute video honored Naya Rivera, Pop Smoke, Juice WRLD, and other stars, many of whom died far too young. Some fans were angered that the montage left out Kobe Bryant, <a href="https://people.com/sports/kobe-bryant-absent-2020-mtv-vmas-in-memoriam-segment/" target="_blank"><u>sparking a backlash</u></a>.</p><p>Some people were charmed by the awards show's valiant attempts at creating a coherent event that included social distancing, but others weren't so pleased. Many felt that the entire show felt like a simulation, a compilation of fake New York scenes pulled together from across the world.</p><p>"Mostly, though, the VMAs gave the impression that they were happening in a collective imaginary place, a computer-generated nothingsville," writes Kathryn VanArendonk for <em>Vulture. </em>"Sometimes it looked like <em>The Matrix</em>, sometimes like a <em>Star Trek </em>holodeck, and sometimes like the inside of Janet's mind in <em>The</em> <em>Good Place." </em>Many felt that because the performances were all filmed in different locations, the show felt disorienting and alien.</p><p>Still, in the time of COVID-19, sometimes we have to take what we can get. "There was something about the cloud of nothingness that also convinced me — we're all nowhere, but we're all nowhere together," VanAredonk finishes.</p><p>The VMAs alone will never heal our cultural and political wounds, and they were inevitably strange and a bit tone-deaf. But as Chadwick Boseman's legacy shows, art and performers truly can change lives—and we shouldn't take them for granted.</p><p><!-- Ezoic - under_second_paragraph - under_second_paragraph --> <div id="ezoic-pub-ad-placeholder-813"><center><script async src="//pagead2.googlesyndication.com/pagead/js/adsbygoogle.js"></script> <ins class="adsbygoogle" style="display:inline-block;width:468px;height:60px" data-ad-client="ca-pub-4301469008561137" data-ad-slot="9626795938"></ins> <script> (adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({}); </script></center></div> <!-- End Ezoic - under_second_paragraph - under_second_paragraph --></p>
Let Trans Characters Be Trans: The "Trap" Trope Is Still a Slur
Breaking down the difference between a problematic anime trope and a slur.
One of my very first articles as an entertainment critic ended up being my most controversial thus far.
In it, I gave praise to a character in an anime called Zombie Land Saga, a show about a group of zombies who form a pop idol group. The character in question was Lily Hoshikawa, who is eventually revealed to be a trans girl in a very positive and affirming episode detailing her childhood and transition.
CW: Transphobic Slurs
- Trisha Paytas Needs Help: The Difference Between Gender ... ›
- Marvel To Feature Its First Transgender Superhero - Popdust ›