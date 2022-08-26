Alexa Cappelli quickly became a fan-favorite during her time on The Voice – and it’s no surprise why. Sitting down with her for an interview felt natural, like talking to a friend. Her music has the same effect.

Joining Kelly Clarkson’s team on The Voice is something that many young girls dream about. After growing up listening to Kelly’s powerful music that uplifted all of us through young heartaches, Alexa shared that it felt like her singing career had come full circle.

Alexa grew up singing, but it was The Voice that made her realize she wanted to put her own work out there. She wanted to be a performer, but with music that was uniquely hers.

It was music from juggernauts like Taylor Swift and Kelly Clarkson who inspired her to write about life experiences and relationships alike – even if those relationships don’t fit the traditional definition.

Her new single, Temporary, is a relatable tale of a ‘situationship’ that doesn’t work out. It’s about romanticizing someone in your head, only to find out they aren’t your perfect match in person; a tale of losing something that could have been, only to find you’re better off in the future.

We can all relate to relationship – especially situationship – problems, but Alexa Cappelli is here to remind us that, one day, we’ll all be sitting somewhere grateful it didn’t work out. When I asked Alexa how she copes with any sort of breakup, she revealed that she leans on her friends the most. If there’s a text she wants to send her ex, she’ll send it to her friends instead. The most important thing, she shares is, “I let myself miss them. It’s okay to let yourself feel the feelings.” Crying over exes and confronting those feelings head on is what helped Alexa Cappelli get to that sweet place where she could write about moving on. That one, blessed day where you wake up and realize that life is okay without them. Which is how Temporary was born.