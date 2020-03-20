All the Best Coronavirus Memes to Keep You Laughing Through Quarantine

The COVID-19 pandemic may be one of the lowest points in modern human history, but it's definitely a high point for memes.
As it turns out, the more time we spend holed up in quarantine, the more time we have to spread stupid images of people hoarding toilet paper. During trying times like these, memes are more than jokes. Looking at the lighter side of things is more important than ever when trying not to spiral into depression, and given the current state of the world, that makes memes a borderline medical necessity.
Anyways, there are some great coronavirus memes out there, so if you're going to get infected with a horrible, potentially deadly virus, you might as well get infected with some laughter, too.
Toilet Paper Memes
Despite the fact that COVID-19 is primarily an upper-respiratory virus, people have been hoarding toilet paper like they're expecting dysentery.
That's not to say it's not a good idea to have extra toilet paper to last through a quarantine, but there are definitely more important things to consider. Like...food.
https://www.reddit.com/r/CoronavirusMemes/comments/fheu0t/bog_roll_for_breakfast_lunch_and_dinner/
Also, buying more toilet paper than you actually need is incredibly selfish. One family can only sh*t so much.
So enjoy being surrounded by toilet paper as the world falls apart around you. At least you won't have a dirty butt.
Handwashing Memes
Aside from quarantine and social distancing, washing your hands is one of the primary defenses against coronavirus. It's of the utmost importance to learn how to do it properly.
For those of us who do wash our hands properly, dry hands will likely become the bane of our existence.
Also, don't forget to sanitize surfaces. Wipe down your doorknobs, light switches, countertops, etc. to avoid the spread of germs.
Oh, and any face mask other than an N95 respirator mask—which are only needed by medical professionals right now and are in short supply—isn't particularly useful against coronavirus. So stop buying up masks. They won't help you.
Introvert Memes
To some extent, the whole social distancing/quarantine shtick is kind of old hat for introverts.
If anything, it's the ultimate excuse for those of us who already dislike social interactions.
That's not to say that the pandemic is a good thing, but hey, might as well seek out the positives.
Quarantine Memes
For most people, though, quarantine is a massive disruptor to daily life. It's important to establish routines wherever we can to establish a new sense of normalcy.
The internet can allow us to maintain work relations and social interactions to avoid total isolation.
Although the unfortunate reality is that major life events for many people will still be disrupted and potentially ruined.
It's hard to consistently stay positive during a period as stressful as this one, so remember to prioritize self-care.
Even if your plans are ruined, there are plenty of ways to still have fun from home. Like video games. Or...
People Taking Coronavirus Seriously Memes
Ultimately, as much as we joke, coronavirus is ridiculously serious.
https://www.reddit.com/r/CoronavirusMemes/comments/fcuic9/this_speaks_to_me/
It's of the utmost importance that we stay home and stop traveling unnecessarily.
https://www.reddit.com/r/CoronavirusMemes/comments/fgqdwp/awwww/
The American healthcare system is absolutely broken, and we need to make sure that the most at-risk people in our community are able to access the life-saving medical attention they require.
https://www.reddit.com/r/CoronavirusMemes/comments/fhjsml/free_healthcare_who/
So while we continue to laugh at all the coronavirus memes, let's keep in mind that human lives are on the line and it's each of our responsibilities to do our parts in preventing the spread.
2020 Memes
Oh, and let's also not forget that 2020 can, and probably will, get a whole lot worse.