The Hollywood Appeal of NXIVM's "Sex Cult"
Keith Raniere's pseudo-philosophy ranged from hedonism and nihilism to neurotic obsessions with weight, body hair, and training people out of empathy.
In 2006, when Allison Mack was a lead actress on CW's Smallville, she accepted an invitation from co-star Kristin Kreuk to attend a meeting for a "women's empowerment" group called NXIVM (pronounced nex-ee-um).
Over the following decade, the Albany-based organization became known as a cult that practiced sex slavery and branding under the guise of mentoring young women. Earlier this week, Mack pleaded guilty to charges of federal racketeering and sex trafficking for her senior role within the organization, which included recruiting women for "labor and services" under orders from Keith Raniere, NXIVM's leader and co-founder.
On October 28th 2020, Keith Raniere was sentenced to 120 years in prison for his involvement with NXIVM. Here's everything you need to know about the cult, and what led to Raniere's downfall.
NewYorkUpstate
The history of Hollywood is rife with cults, as open-minded, young actors who are eager for community and attention are often the preferred targets of charismatic cult leaders who twist a desire to belong into a form of idolatry. NXIVM's claims to be a self-improvement organization for women began with Nancy Saltzman and Keith Raniere, who founded NXIVM as a private company in 1998. While it's been called a business-oriented pyramid scheme, its premise is similar to L. Ron. Hubbard's Scientology, in that Raniere treated his personal (and usually aberrant) worldviews as revelatory philosophies.
Over time, NXIVM drew the attention of actresses Grace Park, Linda Evans, Nicki Clyne, and Kristin Kreuk, with Goldie Hawn even signing on to appear at an annual Vanguard Weekend event before the press began to expose the organization's criminal activities. Jodi Wille, a documentarian focusing on subcultures, observes, "I find that the vast majority of people who join these groups are extremely intelligent, open-minded, kind, loving people." Wille adds that many "are lost or damaged, and so if you get a predator in the mix, whether it's Harvey Weinstein or the leader of NXIVM, they're going to go for it. They offer other forms of support that you can't get from your agent or your manager."
Like many cult leaders, Raniere developed his own language. As the leader of the organization, Raniere was renamed the "Vanguard"; his inner circle, which quickly came to include Mack after her first meeting, included an elite society called "DOS." Raniere, Saltzman, and Mack were arrested in 2018 after several ex-NXIVM members exposed them for recruiting "slaves" for DOS "masters." Under the guise of personal development seminars, NXIVM encouraged new, young members to confess their most personal and incriminating secrets, from sharing family secrets to turning over nude photographs. According to allegations of former members, the inner circle blackmailed "slaves" to remain under Raniere's control. Additional allegations range from forced labor to branding women with Raniere's initials.
YouTube
The 58-year-old's pseudo-philosophy ranged from hedonism and nihilism to neurotic obsessions with weight, body hair, and training people out of empathy. One former NXIVM member summarized what Raniere taught as The Fall, in which "it felt really good to do bad things," while doing good things "felt really bad." Raniere called his style of teachings "Rational Inquiry," through which female followers were encouraged to reject the societal norms of monogamy and most staples of gender equality.
Effectively, Mack recruited women for Raniere's harem of followers (the DOS), who were held to the cult leader's bizarre, rigid standards, including: a restrictive diet of 900 calories to maintain dangerously thin figures (their weight was recorded daily); unshaven pubic hair (women were forbidden from shaving or waxing); and forced sex with Raniere. A former DOS "slave" described Raniere's psychological manipulation as the work of social isolation and his insistence that the women were all connected through his sperm: "If one woman is having an issue, it hurts Keith, and if he's hurting, you're hurting...So if you do something he doesn't like, you get an army of women, sister wives, coming after you. You get ostracized. No one wants to socialize with you unless you get back in line."
After Mack's 2018 arrest and release on $5 million bail, the actress corroborated the blackmail of members with "personally damaging or ruinous" secrets. In a statement before the Federal District Court in Brooklyn, the 36-year-old said, "I must take full responsibility for my conduct." In total, Mack pleaded guilty to racketeering, forced labor conspiracy, wire fraud conspiracy, and multiple sex trafficking charges.
"I was lost," she told the court. After "self-examination," she expressed remorse for her actions. Each count against her carries a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison.
- Beyond Charles Manson: Five Notorious Hollywood Cults - Popdust ›
- What Happened at Sarah Lawrence and Why You Keep Reading ... ›
- Twitter as Social Capital: You Are Not a "Personal Brand" - Popdust ›
6 Popular Black Sitcoms That Should Be on Netflix
These shows with strong black leads should be added to the streaming platform.
The addition of popular Black sitcoms from the '90s and early 2000s to Netflix's repertoire has been one of the highlights of the streaming platform in 2020.
Shows including The Parkers, The Game, and Sister, Sister have served as reminders of the golden era in Black prime time television. Here is a list of shows that should be added to Netflix.
The Wayans Bros<img lazy-loadable="true" src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yNDYwMjEzNy9vcmlnaW4uanBnIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTY2MzA0Mzg1NX0.73dlNIjsZ2IJwUGtyG4bCABh1m4MJJ-FywGrHl0CsVY/img.jpg?width=980" id="2f5a0" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="9cd7fca48e89ac02a874ec6d32163b8a" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" alt="Wayans Bros" /><p>The Wayans family is to comedy what the Jackson family is to music. Their legacy in the entertainment business spans four decades. Second-born Keenan Ivory Wayans would change the comedy landscape with the groundbreaking sketch comedy series <em><a href="https://www.imdb.com/title/tt0098830/">In Living Color</a>.</em> In the spirit of nepotism, the cast would include Keenan's brothers Damon and Shawn, along with their sister Kim.</p><p>Later on, Shawn and the youngest sibling, Marlon, would strike out on their own with the series, <em><a href="https://www.imdb.com/title/tt2754540/?ref_=fn_al_tt_1" target="_blank">The Wayans Bros.</a></em> Shawn and Marlon "Williams" played two brothers who ran a newsstand in New York City. With the same comedic genius as their older brother coursing through their veins and the iconic performance from the late John Witherspoon as Pops, <em>The Wayans Bros. </em>would be a hit on the WB Network for five seasons.</p>
The Jamie Foxx Show<img lazy-loadable="true" src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yNDYwMjE0OC9vcmlnaW4uanBnIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTY2NTI1MDU5OH0.2b6p-uuxF_csHDml6Lc-NJNVsnBsYXfPhF1NRM3EFM4/img.jpg?width=980" id="23782" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="bb4503624113a20bdfb6e96c51fd6341" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" alt="Jamie Foxx" /><p>Unlike Shawn and Marlon, Jamie Foxx didn't get his role on<em> In Living Color </em>by being related to the creator. The then-upcoming comedian from Texas would earn popularity playing Wanda Wayne, a man-obsessed woman who would make men flee at the sight of her "unique" facial features. After the series' final episode in May 1994, Foxx would become a familiar face in film, television, and music. But it would be the starring role on the aptly named <em>The Jamie Foxx Show </em>that would make him a star.</p><p><em><a href="https://www.imdb.com/title/tt0115221/?ref_=fn_al_tt_1" target="_blank">The Jamie Foxx Show</a> </em>told the story of Jamie King, an aspiring actor from Texas who moves to Los Angeles to work in his aunt and uncle's hotel until he lands his big break. While Jamie King was trying to capture the heart of his co-worker, Fancy (Garcelle Beauvais), Jamie Foxx captured the hearts of millions of viewers for 100 episodes until the show's conclusion in 2001.</p><p><!-- Ezoic - under_second_paragraph - under_second_paragraph --> <div id="ezoic-pub-ad-placeholder-813"><center><script async src="//pagead2.googlesyndication.com/pagead/js/adsbygoogle.js"></script> <ins class="adsbygoogle" style="display:inline-block;width:468px;height:60px" data-ad-client="ca-pub-4301469008561137" data-ad-slot="9626795938"></ins> <script> (adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({}); </script></center></div> <!-- End Ezoic - under_second_paragraph - under_second_paragraph --></p>
The Parent' Hood<img lazy-loadable="true" src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yNDYwMjE2Ny9vcmlnaW4uanBnIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTYyMDI1NzU2NH0.8n1xnJ3S8XH_TVGOF0oAj0C8RLdFwx_j3xp0hmPKjQE/img.jpg?width=980" id="c81eb" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="f95f20dd5889315e0f52c3199efcd001" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" alt="parent 'hood" /><p>Robert Townsend is one of Black Hollywood's unsung heroes. He is the mind behind some of the most innovative pieces of cinema like <em>Hollywood Shuffle</em>, <em>The Five Heartbeats, </em>and <em>Meteor Man. </em>Townsend also directed Eddie Murphy's legendary stand-up special <em>Raw.</em></p><p>Robert would soon take his talents to primetime as the patriarch of the Peterson family in<em> <a href="https://www.imdb.com/title/tt0112115/" target="_blank">The Parent 'Hood</a></em>. At first glance, <em>The Parent 'Hood</em>'s premise seems like a watered-down version of <em><a href="https://www.imdb.com/title/tt0086687/?ref_=fn_al_tt_1" target="_blank">The Cosby Show</a>. </em>Robert and his wife, Jerri (Suzzane Douglas), raised their children much like how Cliff and Clair raised the Huxtable children. But the Petersons did a better job at tackling prominent issues of the day such as misogyny, gang violence, and Black representation in Hollywood. The series only ran for 90 episodes, but much like Townsend himself, it's a sleeper of a gem.</p>
All of Us<img lazy-loadable="true" src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yNDYwMjE3Mi9vcmlnaW4uanBnIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTY0MTc4MDg3M30.XX6OHP-phmzaUoLN9uo7hLAK6fcjUvDr16V90M3beVM/img.jpg?width=980" id="39bec" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="25d747fd5dfc1743e9ec1968bb84d53d" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" alt="All of us" /><p>Inspired by executive producers Will and Jada Pinkett-Smith's blended family, <em><a href="https://www.imdb.com/title/tt0362404/?ref_=fn_al_tt_2" target="_blank">All of Us,</a> </em>starring Duane Martin, Elise Neal, and Lisa Raye McCoy, is a series about modern co-parenting after a divorce. Martin and McCoy play a divorced couple while Neal plays Martin's new fiancee. Neal is the recipient of McCoy's insults as she is cautious (and somewhat jealous) of the relationship between her and the divorced couple's son.<em> All of Us</em> lasted only four seasons. </p>
Eve<img lazy-loadable="true" src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yNDYwMjE3Ni9vcmlnaW4uanBnIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTY1ODQyMTc1MH0.R5pFGhEwEcYk7rGAxWxE6vc8SmCbHR2qy2f7mM70_Qo/img.jpg?width=980" id="7afb5" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="d607c852aafe967de33e1fd1236b3040" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" alt="Eve" /><p>Rapper Eve from the infamous Ruff Ryders crew made the transition from Philly emcee to an actress with roles in movies like the action-packed <em><a href="https://www.imdb.com/title/tt0367379/?ref_=fn_al_tt_3" target="_blank">XXX</a></em> and the feel-good comedy<em> <a href="https://www.imdb.com/title/tt0460622/?ref_=fn_al_tt_2" target="_blank">Barbershop</a>. </em>Eve was so natural in her new career as a thespian that she landed a self-titled series on UPN.</p><p><em><a href="https://www.imdb.com/title/tt0367379/?ref_=fn_al_tt_3" target="_blank">Eve</a> </em>wasn't as big of a success as many would have predicted,, but Eve as fashion designer Shelly Williams reaffirmed that her transition from rapper to actor was a great decision.</p><p><center><script async src="//pagead2.googlesyndication.com/pagead/js/adsbygoogle.js"></script><!-- Popdust Mobile Banner 320x100 --><ins class="adsbygoogle" style="display:inline-block;width:320px;height:100px" data-ad-client="ca-pub-4301469008561137" data-ad-slot="6952751205"></ins><script> (adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({}); </script></center></p>
My Wife and Kids<img lazy-loadable="true" src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yNDYwMjE4Mi9vcmlnaW4uanBnIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTYyNzQ1NjE4OH0.HDba045SAoOBDiOrRKLV0zUfLsvPXnaj9atpdK-SDCY/img.jpg?width=980" id="e802b" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="f79e746de335f9133f0209de29eecbc7" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" alt="My Wife and Kids" /><p>Another comedy contribution from the illustrious Wayans family,<em><a href="https://www.imdb.com/title/tt0273855/?ref_=fn_al_tt_1" target="_blank"> My Wife and Kids </a></em>is the brainchild of Keenan's younger sibling, Shawn, and Marlon's older sibling, Damon. Michael Kyle (Wayans) and his wife, Jay, are parents who use over-the-top pranks and hijinx to reinforce the lectures and pep talks that are synonymous with shows about parents raising children.</p><p><em>My Wife and Kids </em>contained heartwarming moments, high-level hilarity, and was heavy on the star power when it came to guest stars. Steve Harvey, Serena Williams, and Michael Jordan were just some of the A-list celebrities who would join the Kyle family during their five-season run on ABC. </p>
The 15 Best Classic Halloween Movies
From cute family-friendly flicks to horrifying slashers, there's a movie for everyone.
As the end of October nears, Halloween preparations begin. Usually, decorations are put up, parties are planned, and costumes are created. While this year might look a little different, you can still celebrate the spookiest night of the year. To help get you into the mood, you can queue up some classic spooky movies. Whether you're looking for cute and spooky or truly terrifying, there is a movie for everyone to enjoy.