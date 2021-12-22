This holiday season, don’t be afraid to shop for yourself.



I’m certainly not. Gone are the days I’d be embarrassed every time I declined gift wrapping for any shall we say idiosyncratic December purchases — “it’s for me…” I begrudgingly admitted. I now take pride in these moments of self-indulgence. After all, you have to treat yourself.

However, I often find I’m the hardest person to shop for. Of all the little wishes on my list, which ones should I actually take the plunge on?

When it comes to online shopping, I work in terms of delayed gratification. Rather than using Apple Pay to immediately purchase whatever the Instagram algorithm is pushing, I simply wait before making impulsive purchases. Look at me starting to cultivate wiser spending habits.

One of my newly implemented practices in my journey to say no to myself is keeping a wishlist. The change has been astounding. Now, I write what I might want down and give myself at least a day before peeking at what’s in my cart.

More often than not, I decide I don’t want the purchase. And more times than I care to admit, I've forgotten what it even was I wanted, let alone why.

What remains on this list is what I’m filling my own stocking with this year.

It comes as no surprise to anyone who knows me that most of my wish lists consist of beauty products. Makeup and skincare, I want them all. From debut collections to my tried-and-true brands, and even those holy grails I’ve been saving up for, everything is on my list!

But to buy them all would launch me into one steep pile of credit card debt. And though I’ll do a lot for my skincare obsession, I will not do that.

Luckily, the Allure Beauty Box provides another option. Packed chock-full with sample sizes and full-sized goodies, the Allure Beauty Box is a monthly subscription that gives me my beauty fix without the bankruptcy.

Plus, I get to try everything that’s buzzing in the beauty world with low stakes. If I don’t love something, I simply gift it to a friend and eagerly await my next box — while using up the rest of the month’s delights.

The final box of 2021, the December Beauty Box did not disappoint, with $250 value for only $23.

It’s the perfect gift for yourself — or someone else, if you’re feeling generous and they’re really on your nice list — to celebrate the end of the year. Why not pamper yourself!?! You so deserve it!

Here’s what we’re most excited about:

Charlotte Tilbury Pillow Talk Lip Cheat Lip Liner Pencil A perfectly lined lip can instantly elevate your look. Keep this in mind through the holiday season and beyond . Upgrade your daily makeup routine with this beloved lip liner from iconic brand, Charlotte Tilbury. This full-sized Lip Liner Pencil will become a makeup bag staple. Or toss it in your purse for on-the-go retouches. Select your shade— that just-right lip color and you’re good to go!

Neom Organics Perfect Night’s Sleep Magnesium Body Butter If ever there was a secret ingredient, it would be magnesium. Magnesium is the cure-all for physical and mental exhaustion. From soothing your muscles to calming anxiety, if you’re not applying topical magnesium, you’re making life harder for yourself. Lather this body butter all over your skin before bed and float off to a deeply restful sleep.

Neolastin Revitalize & Firm Eye Cream Eye cream is one of the best skincare investments you can make. The tender skin beneath your eyes is impossible to salvage in life’s aftermath. So preventative skincare is the name of the game. This nourishing and firming Eye Cream will put you way ahead of the class with its hydrating and revitalizing ingredients.

Elemis Pro-Collagen Cleansing Balm Tired of using cleansers that strip your skin and leave you dry-dry-dry? Or worse — still using makeup removing wipes? Don’t worry, there’s hope for you yet with Elemis Pro-Collagen Cleansing Balm. Packed with nutrients and collagen, this will keep the good stuff in your skin and give your tired skin an anti-aging boost.

