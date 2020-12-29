The Most Underrated Aly & AJ Tracks
The explicit version of "Potential Breakup Song" is HERE.
The explicit release of Aly and AJ's "Potential Breakup Song" is the light at the end of the tunnel for 2020.
Who knew switching "stupid" for "f**king" and "stuff" for "sh*t" would trigger such visceral nostalgia and feelings of empowerment? But it's worth noting that while "Potential Breakup Song" would be the track that defined a generation, Aly & AJ have churned out other pop hits as well.
In fact, their 2020 release We Don't Stop is a collection of savvy synth-pop tracks that actually carry a good amount of emotional weight. Not to mention that Insomniatik, the album where "Potential Breakup Song" originally lived, is filled with its own collection of overlooked and effervescent pop-rock songs. Here are some of the former Disney stars' most underrated tracks. Can someone please give them their flowers?
Promises
This 2020 single is soaked in '80s synth-pop without sounding imitative. After a decade-long break, Aly & AJ went from the commercial wave pop sounds of Insomniatic to a beefy 13-track synth-pop collection full of mature songwriting. "Promises" chugs along with a glitchy production that caresses the sisters' voices. Thematically, it's like if the heartbroken kid from "Potential Breakup Song" relapsed and reimmersed themself in yet another troubling relationship, a mistake we've all made.
If I Could Have You Back
Another bouncy pop track from 2007's Insomniatik, "If I Could Have You Back" has just as much high school drama and rock and roll drive as "Potential Breakup Song," but it adds a splash of autotune and '80s flair, because why not? The glitchy chorus, the fleeting crunch of the guitars, the sprinkle of video game sounds as the girls coo, "It's game over, you've lost this round" — it's all ripe to soundtrack a high school coming-of-age story, but unless you were a die-hard Aly & AJ stan, you probably missed this one.
Collapsed
Off their platinum debut , Into The Rush, "Collapsed" is like an early-aughts time capsule. The track moves with the urgency of a One Tree Hill montage, plowing along with nothing but pure teen mania and melodramatic lyrics ("there you stood, you're blue eyes hidden underneath your hurt.") "Collapsed" feels like an episode of Lizzie McGuire turned into a song.
Bullseye
If listeners were to tune in for a few brief moments after "Potential Breakup Song," they would be serenaded by a heavier rock track arguably better than its predecessor. "Bullseye" is heavy with grunge guitars and synthesized drums and even offers a shredder of a guitar solo at the halfway mark.
"Bullseye" seemed to be the track that would distance the duo from their Disney teen fan base altogether, fully marking a departure from their family-friendly sound of Into The Rush in favor of a more mature grind about setting emotional boundaries rather than indulging in fleeting romances.
Like Whoa
"Like Whoa" was one of those songs that many didn't know; but if you did, it was impossible to remove from your brain. While released as an official single from Insomniatic, the track only made it to #63 on the Billboard Hot 100, but the track's electronic drive and "whoa-oh's" were as indulgent as candy.
With a chorus that wriggles its way into your brain like a parasite, the track should have exploded into the mainstream, but somehow missed the wave. Regardless, it brings back nostalgic memories for anyone who was lucky enough to hear it.
Insomniatic
From the album of the same title, "Insomniatic" is melodically one of the grittier tracks on the record. Leaning fully into their newfound rock and roll aesthetic, the track actually heaves and haws with all the charisma of a mid-aughts rock track. The song never broke through to the masses, which is too bad considering it was a charismatic piece of songwriting.
Hip-Hop and professional wrestling have many parallels.
They are both filled with characters with larger-than-life personas that feed off the energy of their audiences and have critics who constantly question their authenticity. They also contain participants who tend to dabble in both.
Phoebe Bridgers Became a Star This Year
How did Phoebe Bridgers turn from an indie darling to one of 2020's biggest breakout stars?
The first time I saw a photo of Phoebe Bridgers, she was standing in a graveyard, glaring at the camera.
It was 2017. The photo had been posted by Julien Baker, one third of the trio she and Bridgers would later form and an artist I was obsessed with at the time. Phoebe was opening for Julien then. She had only one EP out—a collection of acoustic recordings that featured the original version of "Killer," which I still think is one of Bridgers' best tracks.
- Phoebe Bridgers Debuts New Music, Discusses New Album - Popdust ›
- Phoebe Bridgers Shares New Song, Details New Album - Popdust ›
- Bob Dylan and Phoebe Bridgers' American Nightmares - Popdust ›
- Phoebe Bridgers "Punisher" Album Review - Popdust ›
- Phoebe Bridgers and Maggie Rogers Cover the Goo Goo Dolls' "Iris ... ›
Our Top Ten Most Viral Articles Of 2020
Find out what Popdust users cared about the most in 2020.
Plenty has been said and written about the chaos of 2020.
Between the global health crisis, economic recession, political turmoil, and social justice movements that transfixed the world, it seems that something notable happened just about every day of this year.
1. If You Screen Grabbed the Jamal Murray Video, Delete It Now<img lazy-loadable="true" src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yNDk5ODI3MC9vcmlnaW4uanBnIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTY2NDk0MTc3Nn0.F2-QtaewhvgYbK3xsaTCC5NcQOkVeIJKxKHWVzJYiZE/img.jpg?width=980" id="70cf9" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="1129b646bf7c2af3b3b0bf996fa3a11c" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" alt="Jamal Murray and Harper Hempel" />
Jamal Murray and Harper Hempel<p>In late March, Denver Nuggets player Jamal Murray's Instagram story began to fill with a firestorm of strange content. Among this content was a video that appeared to show the basketball player receiving oral sex from his girlfriend, Harper Hempel. The videos were quickly deleted, with Murray claiming he'd been hacked. But that didn't stop Instagram users from screen recording the video, later using it to harass Hempel. As the article notes, "When it comes down to it, you can't call yourself a feminist, or even a decent human being, and continue to possess an intimate and sexually explicit video shared without the consent of the people who are featured."</p><p><a href="https://www.popdust.com/jamal-murray-sex-tape-2645571520.html" target="_blank">Read the full article here.</a></p>
2. Misogyny Disguised as Misery: We Need to Talk About Hobo Johnson<img lazy-loadable="true" src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yNDk5ODI2OC9vcmlnaW4ucG5nIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTY1MDMyMjY0Mn0.7CsiIe_i5VUPPSEA6kImqHirFGtfm3F1Vi3HUxQ4CO4/img.png?width=980" id="39e7f" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="a4a3f769ba7265b8594fa3a81ffc7a9d" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" alt="Hobo Johnson" />
Hobo Johnson<p>One of our most controversial articles of the year, this piece discusses allegations of sexual assault brought against emo rapper and viral sensation Hobo Johnson. Allegations aside, a deep dive into his lyrics reveal a level of masculine manipulation masquerading as sensitivity. As noted in the article, "No matter how he treats women in real life, his artist persona and the attitudes he expresses in his music pose real dangers with potentially nauseating consequences."</p><p><a href="https://www.popdust.com/hobo-johnson-mysogyny-2644969399.html" target="_blank"><strong></strong>Read the full article here.</a></p>
3. The Worst Animal Crossing Villagers, Ranked<img lazy-loadable="true" src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yNDk5ODI2Ny9vcmlnaW4uanBnIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTYxMzI3MTAwMn0.pSoJuZKR6xzfxMNVbSjFX8RWyfD6VmNyJflybD2-GMw/img.jpg?width=980" id="d46fb" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="fdbde2ff03494b696d9915ca68153c2e" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" alt="Animal Crossing Villagers" />
Animal Crossing Villagers<p>As the world seemed to crumble around us in March 2020, millions of people turned to a more pleasant virtual reality for escape. <em>Animal Crossing</em><em>: New Horizons</em> for the Nintendo Switch sold a record number of games, making it one of the most successful video games in history. Of course, with the game's popularity came a lot of strong opinions from devoted fans. Among the most contentious points to make the rounds online was the discussion of which <em>Animal Crossing</em> villager is the absolute worst. </p><p><a href="https://www.popdust.com/worst-animal-crossing-villagers-2645576474.html" target="_blank">Read the full article here.</a> </p><p><center><script async src="//pagead2.googlesyndication.com/pagead/js/adsbygoogle.js"></script><!-- Popdust Mobile Banner 320x100 --><ins class="adsbygoogle" style="display:inline-block;width:320px;height:100px" data-ad-client="ca-pub-4301469008561137" data-ad-slot="6952751205"></ins><script> (adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({}); </script></center></p>
4. Ex-Wife Mackenzie Scott Just Publicly Humiliated Jeff Bezos<img lazy-loadable="true" src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yNDk5ODI2Ni9vcmlnaW4ucG5nIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTYxNjQ2NDg0NH0.P-xNH_aWmHZfnkuIbn_39u2Owc2vjJDEvxztUaxFh8Y/img.png?width=980" id="80ba9" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="da2e7606dd59168917c601e368cab6f0" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" alt="Mackenzie Scott and Jeff Bezos" />
Mackenzie Scott and Jeff Bezos prior to their divorce<p>Amazon CEO Jaff Bezos' ex-wife Mackenzie Scott announced in December 2020 <a href="https://www.theguardian.com/technology/2020/dec/16/mackenzie-scott-ex-wife-of-jeff-bezos-gives-away-4bn-in-four-months-amazon-covid" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank">that she had donated more than $4.1 billion</a> to nearly 400 charities in recent months, focusing on areas and issues closely connected to the COVID pandemic.</p><p>In discussing her giving, she wrote, "This pandemic has been a wrecking ball in the lives of Americans already struggling ... Meanwhile, it has substantially increased the wealth of billionaires." This seemed to some like an explicit call out of her ex- husband, who, in comparison to Scott, has donated very little of his vast fortune all while becoming exponentially richer throughout the pandemic. </p><p><a href="https://www.popdust.com/mackenzie-scott-jeff-bezos-charity-2649521535.html" target="_blank">Read the full article here.</a></p>
5. Dolly Parton on Black Lives Matter: "Do We Think Our Little White Asses Are the Only Ones That Matter?"<img lazy-loadable="true" src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yNDk5ODI2NC9vcmlnaW4uanBnIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTY1OTQ1MjQ1OH0.tQ3FlPG-Tp014D-yHdnTigXcEgghfI_MwkuEMAhembA/img.jpg?width=980" id="0bbb9" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="a1004fb7619e89e54ee650f475139bc0" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" alt="Dolly Parton Black Lives Matter interview" />
Dolly Parton<p>Dolly Parton has had a big year in the realm of social activism. Not only did she <a href="https://www.popdust.com/dolly-parton-may-have-partly-funded-modernas-coronavirus-vaccine-2648954774.html" target="_blank">partially fund the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine</a>, she also came out as a strong voice in favor the Black Lives Matter movement. "I understand people having to make themselves known and felt and seen," she said in the interview this summer. "And of course Black lives matter. Do we think our little whites a**** are the only ones that matter? No!" she said.<a href="https://www.popdust.com/dolly-parton-blm-2646985408.html" target="_blank"></a></p><p><a href="https://www.popdust.com/dolly-parton-blm-2646985408.html" target="_blank">Read the full article here.</a> </p>
6. James Franco's Testimony Could Send Amber Heard to Jail<img lazy-loadable="true" src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yNDk5ODI1Mi9vcmlnaW4uanBnIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTY2NjUwNTk4OH0.1rX6nxFIRhYHfM4mgrOvehfBeB-tcOoL_3pK46AckOE/img.jpg?width=980" id="b5c73" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="10c7b9af1b17c9c54805673775a9bec5" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" alt="James Franco and Amber Heard" />
James Franco and Amber Heard<p>The drama between Amber Heard and ex-husband Johnny Depp has been explosive, to say the least. In 2016, after filing for divorce, Heard claimed that Depp had been physically and verbally abusive to her, leading to years of court battles and emerging evidence of a relationship that was likely abusive on both sides. In 2020, Depp subpoenaed James Franco for supposed surveillance footage that proved Heard had faked the bruises on her face that she submitted as evidence of Depp's abuse. </p><p><a href="https://www.popdust.com/johnny-depp-amber-heard-2645666590.html" target="_blank">Read the full article here.</a></p>
7. I Hate the Way Pete Buttigieg Kisses His Poor Husband<img lazy-loadable="true" src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yNDk5MTM4NC9vcmlnaW4ucG5nIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTYzNzUwODM0Nn0.wi41xdN589EXmOAUJSGRq9TlS5ji6z9lmicS_CVBsCI/img.png?width=980" id="7b4db" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="31ac379971d8a7fbafe78864cc255f76" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" alt="Pet Buttigieg kissing his husband" /><p>While it's unquestionably a major step for LGBTQ+ rights and representation that Pete Buttigieg was able to make it as far as he did in the Presidential primaries, we had some questions. No, not about his platform, and no, not about the idea of a gay man in the White House, but about the way Pete and his husband kiss. </p><p><a href="https://www.popdust.com/this-haunts-me-buttigieg-kiss-2645044062.html" target="_blank">Read the full article here.</a></p>
8. Meet the Failed Humans Pretending Bullied 9-Year-Old Quaden Bayles Is an 18-Year-Old Scam Artist<img lazy-loadable="true" src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yNDk5MTM2OS9vcmlnaW4ucG5nIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTY3MDU3NTAxMn0.7juordA5MM0Lur1FcZeOoAA6P3xWxwgGKlAxKe81mPI/img.png?width=980" id="bb9c9" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="16542e2aa15afaaf663374d16bafb8fa" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" alt="Quaden Bayles" />
Quaden Bayles<p>This heartbreaking story is about Quaden Bayles, a young boy who was born with dwarfism. In February of this year a video of Quaden struggling with the emotional toll of constant bullying went viral. Of course, the Internet being the seething cesspool that it is, strangers started to bully Quaden, claiming that he was lying about his age. </p><p><a href="https://www.popdust.com/quaden-bayles-bullying-conspiracy-2645216107.html" target="_blank">Read the full article here.</a></p>
9. Meet the Man Behind QAnon—America's Fastest Growing Cult<img lazy-loadable="true" src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yNDk5MTMyOC9vcmlnaW4ucG5nIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTY0NDc5MDYyMX0.pF0vbTWc1E1k3g4aUFFYJpmz1m3K_M7gkHXtnW3NwWw/img.png?width=980" id="dd3a1" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="231551956c06e557e962cf90a92cde49" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" /><p>If you've somehow avoided hearing about it, QAnon is a fast-growing online conspiracy theory. As we explain in the article: "They believe that their mysterious prophet has awakened them to a reality that you and I will soon be forced to face: that global elites from Washington DC to Hollywood are part of a Satanic (possibly Jewish) cabal of murderous, cannibalistic pedophiles who torture children in order to harvest their adrenaline-rich blood and oxidize it into the addictive drug adrenocrhome."</p><p>QAnon's leader is an elusive figure named Q, who claims to have ties to the inner workings of the government. While Q's identity is supposedly a secret, he might not be as anonymous as he thinks. </p><p><a href="https://www.popdust.com/jim-watkins-qanon-2647439021.html" target="_blank">Read the full article here.</a></p>
10. Meet America's Worst Couple: Sean Hannity and Ainsley Earhardt<img lazy-loadable="true" src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yNDk5MTI5OC9vcmlnaW4ucG5nIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTYxODczNjAwOH0.unQcYGpV7rnTRmh2Q4TxDJSUGBc8t_BW95yAw6pbNTU/img.png?width=980" id="0733c" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="a474c8926b4fee3bacccdb47cdff8dcc" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" alt="Sean Hannity and Ainsley Earhardt" />
Sean Hannity and Ainsley Earhardt<p>In June of this year, among the already chaotic terror of 2020, a new two-headed beast took center stage for a brief moment. <em>Fox News</em> anchor Sean Hannity, 58, and <em>Fox & Friends</em> host Ainsley Earhardt, 43, began to date shortly after Hannity divorced his wife of 20 years, easily taking the spot for the worst couple in America. But just how bad are they? <a href="https://www.popdust.com/sean-hannity-ainsley-earhardt-2646171458.html" target="_blank">Read the full article and find out. </a></p>
"Wonder Woman 1984" is Finally Here! Was it Worth the Wait?
WW84 film full review
Wonder Woman 1984 is the long-awaited sequel of 2017's Wonder Woman, with Gal Gadot portraying the titular superhero for the fourth time in a feature film.
Originally slated for release more than a year ago, on Dec. 13, 2019, the film's debut in the United States was pushed a surprising number of times before finally seeing the light of day on Dec. 25, 2020, via HBO Max. The film was first delayed until June, 2020, due to "rushed pre and post-production," but then received an additional extra seven months for the post-production team to perfect the film due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Best of Black Culture in 2020
I'll be calling everything an "entanglement" for the rest of my days
There's no need to say it: 2020 was a rough year for everyone. But amidst the bounty of badness, there were small gems.
Black culture especially took some major losses — Rappers endorsing Trump, the death of major icons like Kobe Bryant and Chadwick Boseman, and constant political and social unrest reminding us of the persistence of structural racism.
And yet, it managed to be a really good year for Black culture. From music to film and some of the little good quarantine content that emerged from the pandemic, the best, small joys were the products of Black joy.
- 76 Petitions to Sign Right Now for the Movement for Black Lives ... ›
- Your Favorite Childhood Brands Support Black Lives Matter - Popdust ›
- Beyonce, Bridgers, Black Pumas: 2020 Grammy Nominations ... ›
- What "Protect Black Women” means in Pop Culture - Popdust ›
- Our Top Ten Most Viral Articles Of 2020 - Popdust ›