Armie Hammer has checked into an in-patient facility for drug, alcohol, and sex issues, according to multiple reports.

The actor, known for his roles in films such as Call Me By Your Name, was spotted leaving the Caymans on May 29; sources confirmed that Hammer was headed to a Florida facility.

"Everyone looks at Armie thinking that he's had some sort of privileged life — and that must mean there were no problems in his youth and everything was peachy keen," Hammer's close friend told Vanity Fair. "But that's not necessarily the way things go. Just because you come from an upbringing where financial resources are plentiful doesn't mean life isn't without problems."

Back in March, Hammer was accused of rape by a 24-year-old woman. At the beginning of the year, disturbing screenshots of messages allegedly sent by Hammer began circulating around the Internet. Hammer denied all accusations.