Real Housewives fans know Asher Monroe as the partner of Diana Jenkins, the recent addition to the Beverly Hills cast.



To music fans, he's a versatile singer-songwriter who can shift between pop, R&B, and EDM. His new album, Windows of Time, is epic and theatrical. Over eight tracks, Monroe is accompanied by piano, strings, and even a choir.



Jordan Edwards and Demi Ramos talked to Monroe about making Windows of Time, fatherhood, and the experience of joining the Real Housewives universe. Watch the full interview below.

Asher Monroe | It's Real with Jordan and Demi www.youtube.com

