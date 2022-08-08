Trash as a word can define many things. Items you’d throw out, trash. An adjective that describes a person or things that are no longer of use to you, trash.

Balenciaga’s $2,000 trash bag , total trash.

Balenciaga creative director, Demna, told Women’s Wear Daily: “I couldn’t miss an opportunity to make the most expensive trash bag in the world, because who doesn’t love a fashion scandal?"

That’s right, in a world of soaring inflation and reckless spending, Balenciaga has found a fresh way for us to feel fussy in our Balenciussies. It’s proof you can throw a big brand name on anything and call it fashion.

Back in March, we caught a glimpse of this bad boy during Paris Fashion Week, when it was gifted to Balenciaga’s muse: Kim Kardashian. I know there are a lot of jokes to be made here, so I’ll give you permission to fill in the blanks.

I struggle to find a way to justify this purchase. If you genuinely buy this and use it to toss out your trash, I judge you. There’s only one positive: Santa can now slide down your chimney sporting a designer sack.

Are they running out of ideas? Should the greater culture been clued in to the meaning of the term “camp?” I’m all for taking risks in the fashion world, but let’s keep household items out of it. What’s next, bubble wrap skirts? (Don’t get any ideas, Balenciaga…)

Allow me to introduce the first Balenciaga bag knockoff: the Glad ForceFlex trash bag. Pick up a pack of 90 for only $20 at your local drugstore. The best thing about these bags is they can hold up to 80 lbs of your favorite purse items!

Has Balenciaga absolutely lost it? I don’t want to see a single person walking around with this glorified trash bag - unless they were gifted one. Spend your money on what you want, but don’t let luxury fashion brands brainwash you into thinking this is trendy.