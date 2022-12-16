Our beloved childhood friend and icon - Barbie - is coming to life. The first teaser trailer of Greta Gerwig’s Barbie was released today…and I already feel a surge of tremendous excitement

.









Expect a star-studded cast featuring Margot Robbie, Ryan Gosling, Simu Liu, Michael Cera, and Will Ferrell. From there, it’s all up to Greta - the groundbreaking director who gave us stellar films like Ladybird and Little Women.

This romantic comedy has been years in the making. It was originally reported that a Barbie movie was in the works way back in 2009. Then a decade later, we heard that the lovely Margot Robbie would play Barbie...and it wasn’t revealed until 2022 that Ryan Gosling was playing Ken and who the rest of the cast would be. Thankfully, the movie will finally premiere on July 21, 2023 to Barbie lovers and cinema fans the world over.

The teaser reveals a cluster of little girls - wearing old-fashioned pinafores and drab frocks. They’re having a tea party with their baby dolls in the hills and valleys of a vast orange desert. Richard Strauss’ Thus Sprach Zarathustra provides an ominous soundscape. It is one truly creepy mise-en-scène and a clear reference to 2001: Space Odyssey .

Then the monolithic Barbie is revealed. She stands 20-feet tall, towering above the kids and winking cheekily. And the girls go insane - they smash their babydolls' skulls in, slam themagainst an outcropping of rocks, destroying their once-cherished dollies. And then we flip to the magical, mesmerizing world of Barbie. Thus demonstrating that Gerwig will take this film far beyond our expectations.

Rumors of Dua Lipa's involvement in the film have started to swirl…after reports that the singer would be in the film months ago, it appears the official Barbie movie Instagram account has followed her in the recent hours. A new beau in Jack Harlow and a film debut? It really is Dua's world.









This movie’s already inspired the hot pink Barbie-core trend and it’s not even out yet…the cultural impact is about to shift our cosmos. Brace yourselves, it’s about to become Barbie’s world.