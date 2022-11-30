When you think about fashion, your mind eventually wanders to Bella Hadid – supermodel extraordinaire, fashion icon, TikTok bestie. The woman inspires trends like Y2K fashion and mini platform UGGs. She simply makes every look look effortless. As such, it should come as no surprise that she has been named Lyst’s 2022 Power Dresser of the Year .

The younger Hadid sister’s impact on the fashion industry is earth-shattering. On average, her outfits spark a 1900% increase in searches for similar pieces; she made the Ultra Platform UGG Minis sell out in 24 hours, increasing the style by 152% after being photographed wearing them.

We all want what Bella’s having. Hadid has contributed to the rise of the “weird girl” aesthetic in which patterns and textures that don’t typically match are thrown together and has recently achieved Lyst’s Viral Moment of the Year with her Coperni catwalk moment.

Coperni found itself as the most searched brand with a 3,000% increase in searches after artists sprayed a dress onto an otherwise nude Bella Hadid for their Spring Summer 2023 fashion show. Call it Bella’s golden touch.

#fashionforyou ♬ original sound - Vogue @voguemagazine For spring 2023, #coperni dedicated its runway to “women of this world.” The main event? @Bella Hadid taking front and center stage while three men spray painted a dress onto her body. A female artist then went on to finish the look with her bare hands and a pair of scissors. You never know what to expect during #ParisFashionWeek

Here are some pieces à la Hadid to inspire your wardrobe and take your streetwear up a level:

Corset Tops

Nothing says Bella Hadid like a corset top. For Bella's look, a pantsuit and matching corset top will do just the trick…but this leather one is a Hadid essential as well.

Denim Tops

The denim on denim look was born via Britney Spears back in the early 2000s, but Bella Hadid has revamped it with a denim corset. Channel your inner Y2K baby.

Cargo Pants + Baby Tee

Any low-rise baggy pant is automatically a Hadid sister go-to. Pair baggy pants with a more fitted top like a baby tee to flatter your figure.