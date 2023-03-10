Each year, fashion month grows larger. Better? Only critics can tell. But it certainly gets more extravagant and yet, seemingly more exclusive. Every year, the entire month of fashion week showcases is complimented by parties, events, and lots and lots of street-style photos. As fashion and celebrity increasingly enmesh, we don’t just look to our favorite models we look out for fashion inspo itself.

So many celebrities are taking a greater interest in fashion. Red carpets are their own fashion shows. So, of course, fashion month is a feast of celebrity cameos. Timothee Chalamet taking a break from his crazy-busy schedule to pop up at Loewe. Then Doja Cat and Kylie Jenner in full couture in Paris. And even events like Vogue World putting celebs on the runway.

And I eat it up. Sitting at home in a full sweatsuit, I judge the looks I loathe and make Pinterest boards of the ones I love. It’s spectatorship as sport. And I live for it.

And while I’m not going to encrust myself in crystals in an attempt to mimic Doja’s recent costume, or attempt any other wild looks that fashion month VIPs were throwing, I do take some smaller inspo from what my favorite celebs, models, and influencers post on social media.

I’m especially moved by fashion influencers. Their looks are more attainable, and, like me, they’re also fashion fan girls. Unlike me, they nab front row seats to all the shows. But I find that their looks provide realistic inspo for what I’d actually wear when I leave my house — and on the off chance someone invites me to an “event.”

Oh, to be a fly on their wall, or the Apple Tag in their suitcase while they’re packing. If I could curl up tight in my favorite fashion inspiration’s Rimowa luggage, I would. But scrolling through their socials for outfit inspo is as far as I get.

Through my research, I’ve come up with ‘packing lists’ of designer grails and dupes inspired by what the most fabulous fashion month street style stars are wearing all around the world this season:

