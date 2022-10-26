I don’t know about you, but I spend a lot of time scrolling through Pinterest. TikTok is addictive, BeReal is fun, and Instagram is good ol’ reliable (though it’s kind of dead), but none of them compare to the unbridled joy I get from Pinterest.

Sure, I relish the opportunity to curate collections of beautiful images without all the other pressures of social media…but my favorite thing about Pinterest is that it keeps me ahead of all the upcoming fashion trends.

I predicted the fall reign of Birkenstocks before they were literally everywhere. I use it to source outfit inspo for 90s and Y2K fashion by looking at style pics from those eras. And now, I’m using Pinterest to source the best fall fashion trends coming out of Fashion Month.

Fashion Month may be over but its impact is only just starting. All the runway shows gave us insight on next spring and summer’s trends — like that iconic cerulean scene in The Devil Wears Prada. But it’s the street style that always becomes a treasure trove of fashion inspo for this fall and winter.

My mood boards and Pinterest collections are full of candid shots of all the best models and style stars showing off their off-duty style. There are some classic outfit combos of course — blazers, denim and white tees, a good fall boot — but a few fresh trends have emerged from the Fashion Month stylescape.

@allisonbornstein6 #greenscreen if you watched my “3 tips for building your fall wardrobe” video, you know that creating a moodboard is a very important step in staying focused! here is mine! i have a running folder of all of my fall inspo on my phone but these are some of the newer additions! #fashiontiktok #fyp #stylist #fashiontok #fallfashion #moodboard #inspo #inspooutfit

Big takeaways: neutrals are in, especially brown. Romance-inspired trends are up, from sensual, silky and sheer materials, to full-on bridal core. And texture is a big focus.

Much can be said about my favorite looks from the streets of London, New York, Paris, and Milan this season. Nothing will be said about the Yeezy fashion show. But one thing’s for sure, this was actually an exciting season, and I can’t wait to incorporate my favorite emergent motifs.

Like TikTok’s stylist Allison Bornstein says: shop your own closet! I’ll be buying a few staple, timeless pieces inspired by this season and pairing them with the things I already have. To me, that’s the meaning of high-low dressing.

Here are the best pieces I’m scouting for my fall closet based on Fashion Week Trends:

All products featured are independently selected by our editors. Things you buy through our links may earn us a commission.

Double Denim See on Instagram Denim is far from basic. I’ve always loved a good Canadian tuxedo and this Fashion Month breathed new light into the fan-favorite outfit combo. Denim pieces are becoming more interesting. Pair your trusty Levis with an ultra-distressed oversized denim jacket — the more rips and patches the better. Or experiment with a denim midi skirt and cropped denim top. Your options are endless. You can go with double Levis — a look I always love. Or you can switch it up with the sustainable, vintage-inspired selection at Re/Done — a favorite of the fashion and street style set. For a classic pairing, try the Denim Chore Jacket from Universal Standard with your favorite jeans.

Long Skirts See on Instagram Thanks to Miu Miu, the micro-mini skirt reigned last season. It was all over our feeds and it’s still going strong, but long skirts are here to steal its thunder. Denim! Tweed! Nylon! All your favorite fashion girlies are getting weird and mixing up their fits with long skirts. Perfect for fall. I love FRAME for any denim need, and this Midi Slit Skirt is at the top of my list. With the reign of Y2K fashion trends, parachute skirts are the latest It-Girl trend. These gorgeous sage green Drawstring Parachute Cargo Slit Skirt will put you lightyears ahead of the current trends.

White After Labor Day See on Instagram Nude and neutrals reigned this season. That old rule, “don’t wear white after labor day,” is rightfully dead, and winter whites are here. From all-white suiting to bridal-core, it’s all fair game. You can either wear different milky shades together or play with texture to create dimension. Pair a cozy white cashmere sweater like this one from Gentle Herd with these white satin pants from Intimissimi to add some romance to your look. Or make a splash at your holiday events with this bridal-chic Cowl Neck Slip Dress from Fleur Du Mal.

Platform Shoes See on Instagram The cowboy boot trend is still going strong. I didn’t think it would last this long, but I still like it. It also inspired us to take more risks with our footwear — hence the platform shoe trend. Yes, we’ve been wearing platform sneakers for years. But platform UGGs are here — see: Bella Hadid, street style expert. Platform loafers. 90s-style platform flip-flops. And ultra-high platform strappy sandals. Watch your step!

Sleek Suiting See on Instagram Blazers will always be a timelessly chic addition to your look. But this season, suiting got an upgrade. Slinky button-down shirts and tailored pants were everywhere. Seems like creatives are aching for business-casual attire, but not in a “RTO” way. In a cool way. Experiment with vests with this tailored number from Something Navy. Or try a funky twist on the oversized blazer with this rock'n'roll inspired cutaway blazer in faux leather from J Crew.



