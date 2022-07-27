Instagram hears you. They heard that you’re annoyed by your entire feed being clogged with TikToks and Reels of TikToks. But – sadly for you – they don’t care.

It’s official: TikTok has ruined every app. Gone are the days when we could post photos of an idealized version of our lives on the photo sharing app. Pretty soon, you will no longer spend your time scrolling through pictures at all, but video content.

Say goodbye to the glorified bikini pics and idyllic landscape shots from trips abroad. Say a begrudging hello to TikTok (Instagram’s Version).

On Tuesday, Instagram CEO – Adam Mosseri – announced that the app will curate suggested content for users while pushing into a more video-based platform...and maybe even a full-screen format. They’ll still support your photos, but they really don’t care that you’re posting them.

Since we’ve been shoving TikToks down each other’s throats with intense fervor, now every last app thinks they have to do the same. Which is simply untrue. I’m positive the world would survive with the platform staying intact.

What’s truly baffling is that the likes of Kylie Jenner and Kim Kardashian have spoken out, yet Instagram didn’t change their minds. Two of the most followed people on the app, and Insta’s unimpressed.

I’ll personally hand out grief-tissues to all the fallen influencers who are feeling bereft at this news. Believe me, I weep for the end of the Instagram era. The funeral of my heavily filtered photos commences now.